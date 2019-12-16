Why using secure payment methods like Neteller are worth it

The online payment processing service Neteller was founded in Canada way back in 1999. Around that time, many companies were trying to figure out better ways to allow people to pay for products and services online. If you are unfamiliar with Neteller but have already used PayPal to send or receive money, the services can be thought of as fairly similar.

That being said, Neteller offers some great advantages which make it a payment processing service you should check out if you haven’t done so already. Currently, Neteller is accepted as a legal form of payment in more than 200 countries around the world. Each and every day more e-merchants and gaming platforms are picking up Neteller because of its safe and reliable service.

Since 2004, Neteller has moved its base of operations to the Isle of Man in the United Kingdom. This move proved instrumental in the platform’s success as Neteller has positioned itself as a leading payment processing service for use with the British online casino industry. If you are looking for a casino that accepts Neteller as a payment method, bestcasinosites.net has the rundown. Today, Neteller is a part of the Paysafe Group, along with Skrill, Paysafecard, and a few other similar payment processing platforms.

Though Neteller does not have the same market penetration as Paypal, it is really worth considering for a couple of key reasons. Neteller does not charge senders or recipients any fees for transferring money. This means you don’t have to worry about wasting any of the money you deposit to gamble. Another huge benefit of Neteller is that many online casinos already accept this payment method. Many of these have absolutely no interest in working with a platform like Paypal which cuts into their profits.

Neteller Online Casinos are Really Taking Off

Neteller is one of the safest and most reliable payment processing services available on the world wide web. What’s more, this platform allows you to transfer the funds you need to gamble instantly. There is also no limit on much you can withdraw, and with a minimum deposit being only £10, it’s easy to see why so many online casinos love working with Neteller.

Because Neteller is such a straightforward and easy- to-use online payment processing service that offers benefits to both the sender and receiver of funds, the service continues to gain traction in the U.K. and around the world. Nonetheless, Neteller still finds itself jockeying for position in a crowded field of similar services.

This means that while many of the best online casinos are happy to work with Neteller, some are still a bit slow to pick up this new payment option. Additionally, some casinos limit the number of welcome bonuses or other rewards they offer to customers using Neteller. This is not a big problem as only a few sites do this, though it is recommended to check out each site’s specific rules about payment processing services to have a better handle on this.

In general, Neteller is a payment processing service you should not be afraid to check out the next time you feel like depositing funds into an online site. You will be impressed by the speed, ease of use, and low-cost of this cool online payment method.

What Kinds of Games Can You Play with Neteller?

Online gaming is really taking off. Players from around the world are thrilled to play a variety of animated and video-based games for the chance to win real money.

Neteller casinos come in every shape and size imaginable. Tried and tested games like blackjack, roulette, poker, and mahjong are just some of the options you will be able to play with funds deposited from a Neteller account.

You could also try out more exotic games like officially licensed online slot games, the card-based strategy game war, or even an animated version of Jenga. The options are endless.

Neteller is one of the most widely accepted payment methods at online casinos. If you haven’t tried using this yet, you should definitely consider it the next time you feel like depositing money to gamble in an online casino.

