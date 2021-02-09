Why you should start your next web project in Drupal 8

With so many Content Management Systems (CMS) choices in the market, selecting the right one can be a daunting task. There are so many different options available, many of which have similar features, that it’s easy to find yourself having decision fatigue.

In this post, we’ll cover why Drupal 8 is a great choice for your next web app.

Great User and Employee Experience

Whether you’re a site administrator, content editor, or end-user, Drupal is optimized to help you get your job done better and faster.

On the CMS side, features like Layout Builder make it easy to create custom page templates. And a fully responsive CMS, lets you draft and publish content on any device.

And for end-users, best-in-class navigation, form design, check-out and more gives end users an experience they can rely on.

Unmatched Flexibility

Today’s content brands need a greater level of content elasticity. That is, being able to publish various types of content (ie: long-form, short-form, audio, video, and more) and being able to do that in a way that’s easy for readers and viewers to consume. Drupal makes this easy.

It allows you to create custom content types very easily. You can customize templates and styles for every content type. This ensures that your stories are served to users the way they were intended to be told.

Moreover, Drupal gives you the flexibility to use any front-end solution you’d like. This gives your front-end development team the autonomy to work with their preferred technologies (ie: Vue, React, Angular, Gatsby) and can give your end-users a unique and blazing fast user experience.

Security That’s Stood the Test of Time

In a time where user data and privacy is increasingly becoming more and more important, you want to be sure that you choose a CMS that keeps all users security top-of-mind.

Drupal is among the few content management systems that has stood the test of time. It has a very good track record of being one of the most secure platforms, consistently.

Drupal’s API are designed to be secure, and on the development side, Drupal has an organized process for discovering and resolving security problems.

Performance For Millions of Visitors

Drupal is one of the few CMSs that can be highly performant and scale to many millions of visitors per day.

Caching in Drupal can occur at many levels. This gives your development team many tools for implementing caching appropriately for your application or website. And it will give you peace of mind that your site is performing at it’s best even during peak traffic times.

Talented and Passionate Community

Some of the world’s most talented software developers work with Drupal. Contributors from around the world develop open-source modules that make it easy for site owners to customize their Drupal sites as needed.

Also, on the commercial side, there are Drupal design and development studios like With Pulp. They have software designers and developers that have worked with the world’s most recognized brands. They provide Drupal design, development and consulting services for leading education, non-profit and entertainment organizations.

We asked their CEO Husam Machlovi for his opinion on the Drupal community. He noted:

“We owe a lot of credit to the Drupal community. We have made great use of many of their amazing contributions with modules like Drupal Commerce, the Salesforce Suite, Webform and more. All of these modules were open-source, saved us a ton of development time, and have been invaluable in allowing us to deliver exceptional customer experiences to our Clients.”

Upgrading Made Easy

With all major CMSs, there comes a time where the CMS core community moves on to the next version. For site owners, this has generally meant a lot of time and cost as it requires migrating and upgrading to the latest version. But not with Drupal 8.

Drupal 8 was designed to be as easy to upgrade as a minor release. So, upgrading to Drupal 9 would be as easy as going from Drupal 8.6 to 8.7. This means reduced risk and cost, and enhanced security and support.

Final Thoughts

We hope this article gives you a reason why Drupal is a fantastic choice for your next web project. Should you need assistance installing, migrating, or upgrading Drupal, seek the assistance of Drupal experts like With Pulp. They will help you deliver the best and most performant user experience for your content editors and end-users.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: