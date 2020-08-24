Why your business should understand the importance of text mining

In your business, there’s constantly new data being provided to your system. This new data can be based on a sales report, next quarter’s projections, or an industry average overall. You probably have a lot of processes in place already for how to work through these pieces of structured data, most likely, these processes benefit your business greatly.

However, what you might not have is an organized way of looking at your unstructured data. Here, you might be missing some important pieces of data that could tell you more about how to shape future decisions for your business.

With text mining, you’ll be able to have a process for how worded replies (such as comments or other pieces of feedback) can be sorted, organized, and turned into useful pieces of data.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Text Mining?

Text mining will look at any written out pieces of information and turn it from something that seems subjective into an objective system that you can use to make informed decisions off of.

Enhance Your User’s Experience

Your business will quickly realize the importance of text mining because you’ll be able to quickly sort through comments and see a pattern based upon the process that the text mining system has provided.

You’ll start to see common phrases or “keywords” and you’ll be able to see how often these phrases have been used. As you start to see a certain pattern emerge for your customers’ experience, you’ll be able to hone that data to make the necessary changes to your website or the “buyer’s funnel.”

Save Employees Time Through Having Data Generated Automatically

If you’re a company that was already interested in your “unstructured data” then you might have a person on staff who is responsible for sifting through all of your unstructured data and then build reports based upon their findings.

The importance of text mining will become evident to that specific employee very quickly because they’ll be able to save a lot of precious time since they’ll no longer need to shift through the data for hours. Instead, they can spend more time focusing on the findings and generating impactful reports that can be utilized by the rest of the company.

Easily Visualize The Findings From Your Data

With text mining, you can do more than simply collect data. You can also adjust the viewpoint for those specific pieces of data. This is extremely helpful because everyone visualizes things a little differently. So what might make sense for a presentation of data to one person could be completely different for someone else.

Once again, this feature allows your company to save time and energy because your employees won’t have to manually shift graphs for the data they want to present. It can also help your employees build out faster reports due to being able to quickly build dashboards or charts that correlated directly to the arguments they include in those reports.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: