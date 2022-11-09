Do AirPods work on a plane?

There’s something satisfying about the thought of using true wireless earbuds like Apple AirPods while flying.

All the freedom of flight, with none of the hassle of headphone wires, now that’s how we’re supposed to fly.

That said, there are many Federal Aviation Authority rules over device use on aircrafts. So what’s the deal with using your AirPods on a plane?

So, will AirPods work on a plane?

Short answer: Yes

Yes, your AirPods will work on a plane, and yes, you can use them in the air. Airlines treat them no differently than wireless headphones.

Image: KnowTechie

However, you’ll have to enable your phone’s Airplane Mode to disable cellular radio. Then, turn Bluetooth back on. Thankfully, that’ll keep you inside the FAA’s rules.

If your flight has onboard WiFi, you can connect that too.

Can you use AirPods for phone calls on an Airplane?

Image: KnowTechie

Sadly, no. The only thing you can’t do is make voice calls, even over WiFi, thanks to FCC regulations prohibiting airborne calls from using cell phones.

That’s all because, in 2013, the FAA relaxed its regulations on in-flight device use.

If your air carrier provides Wi-Fi service during flight, you may use those services. You can also continue to use short-range Bluetooth accessories, like wireless keyboards.

So the next time you fly, remember that you can use your Apple AirPods in the air, at the terminal, or anywhere gate-to-gate as long as your phone is in Airplane Mode.

