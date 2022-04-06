Windows 11 is finally getting tabs in File Explorer

Microsoft just announced a new bunch of features coming to Windows 11. The biggest thing to notice for most users is a redesigned File Explorer, which will now have a tabs feature.

That’s right, a tabs feature, just like your web browser. No more having multiple File Explorer windows open to multitask between folders; unless you prefer that of course.

When the update arrives, the new “cloud-powered” File Explorer comes with contextual suggestions that surface relevant files and contacts. Microsoft suggests that this will do things like show files your work colleagues are working on, in case you want to collaborate.

Microsoft says you’ll be able to also pin files to your Favorites, expanding the existing ability to pin folders and drives. That shortens your number of clicks to get to important files from six to just one, according to the company.

Live Captions are coming, with system-wide AI-powered captions that work with video calls, web-based audio, and more. Focus is getting an expanded feature set; including the ability to “automatically schedule focus time” based on your calendar.

With companies adopting a more hybrid approach to work, Windows 11 is getting some new security features, as well.

Microsoft Defender SmartScreen watches for phishing websites, notifying you if you are about to enter your Microsoft account credentials into a site or application that might be malicious.

Then, Smart App Control stops untrustworthy apps from even running, cutting off attacks before they start.

Microsoft hasn’t shared a timeline on when these new features are coming to Windows 11. But, with Windows 10, we got two service updates yearly.

Windows 11 is on a single major update per year schedule, so it could be any time until the end of the year. Our best guess is that the update will happen sooner, rather than later.

