Woot has a bunch of affordable refurbished iPhones up for grabs in a massive one-day sale

Today only!

iphone woot deal
If you’ve been meaning to upgrade your current iPhone but don’t want to spend a ton of cash getting one, Woot has a killer one-day sale on a bunch of refurbished iPhones with prices as low as $120. You’ll have to act quick tho as this deal is only good for today.

There’s a whole bunch of options here. Whether you’re looking for something newer like the iPhone XS Max or something as simple as the iPhone 7 – Woot has you covered. And the best part about this sale is that you can even pick your own carrier. No restrictions. And if you need a suggestion, we have our eye on this iPhone X selling for just a cheap low price of $400. But again, you have plenty of other options to choose from.

Keep in mind; these prices are only good for today or until supplies run out. So if you’ve been meaning to pull the trigger on a new iPhone purchase, today is your day. Click the button below for more details.

