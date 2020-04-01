Deals
Woot has a huge one-day sale on HP monitors starting as low as $140
Today only.
If your current monitor isn’t cutting it these days and you’re looking for something newer, Woot has a killer one-day sale on HP monitors that’s worth checking out. Unlike other deals we’ve seen from Woot, there’s not that much to choose from, but we’re seeing prices as low as $140 all the way up to $220.
It’s probably worth pointing out that all of the monitors up for grabs in today’s deal are all factory reconditioned. That’s a fancy word for refurbished. The good thing with this is that all of these monitors are backed by a 90-day warranty, so you at least have that.
Either way, this deal is up for grabs. But keep in mind, these prices are only good for today only while supplies last. If you’ve been meaning to pull the trigger on a new monitor purchase, today is the day. Click the button below for more info.
Editors’ Recommendations:
- Newegg is blowing out 1-year PlayStation Plus memberships at just $40
- These Sony noise-canceling wireless earbuds are down to just $99 right now (normally $230)
- This robot vacuum is down to just $139 for KnowTechie readers
- One of Anker’s best wireless chargers is down to just $9 right now
Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.