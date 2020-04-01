Woot has a huge one-day sale on HP monitors starting as low as $140

If your current monitor isn’t cutting it these days and you’re looking for something newer, Woot has a killer one-day sale on HP monitors that’s worth checking out. Unlike other deals we’ve seen from Woot, there’s not that much to choose from, but we’re seeing prices as low as $140 all the way up to $220.

It’s probably worth pointing out that all of the monitors up for grabs in today’s deal are all factory reconditioned. That’s a fancy word for refurbished. The good thing with this is that all of these monitors are backed by a 90-day warranty, so you at least have that.

Either way, this deal is up for grabs. But keep in mind, these prices are only good for today only while supplies last. If you’ve been meaning to pull the trigger on a new monitor purchase, today is the day. Click the button below for more info.

