Woot is blowing out Echo Spots at just $70 each in a one-day sale

It’s 2020, and if you’re still using your smartphone as your primary wake up device, you seriously need to put your grown-up pants on and get yourself one of these Amazon Echo Spots. Right now, Woot is blowing them out the door at just $70 each. They usually sell for $129.

The Echo Spot is basically an Amazon Echo that doubles as an alarm clock and Echo Show. The device brings you everything you love about Alexa, in a stylish and compact design that can show you things. Just ask to see the weather, get the news with a video flash briefing, set an alarm, see lyrics with Amazon Music, see your calendar, browse and listen to Audible audiobooks, and more. The possibilities with this device are endless.

We don’t know how Woot is offering these at such cheap prices. Currently, Amazon has it discounted from $129 to $89, so being able to get this at $70 is kind of a no-brainer. We wouldn’t think twice about jumping on this. But heads up, you only have today to jump on this, so don’t sleep on it. Click the button below for more details.

