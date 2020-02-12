If you’re looking to score a MacBook Pro on the cheap and don’t mind a refurb, Woot is hosting a limited time sale 2017’s 13-inch models ranging from $679 to $789. But you’ll have to act fast as these prices are only good for a limited or until supplies run out. Here’s what’s up for grabs.

Unfortunately, these are not the brand new MacBook Pros with Apple’s latest touch bar. Today’s deal features the 13″ Apple MacBook models from mid-2017. Unfortunately, you won’t get Apple’s coveted 1-year warranty. With Woot’s option, you only get 90-days, which still isn’t bad.

With seventh-generation Intel Core processors, MacBook Pro delivers amazing performance, with Turbo Boost frequencies up to 3.5GHz. So you can move fast — even when powering through pro-level processing jobs like rendering 3D models and encoding video. At the same time, it can conserve energy when taking on lighter tasks, like browsing the web and checking email.

All in all, this is a killer deal, especially for someone in the market for a MacBook Pro. In most cases, most folks don’t need a brand new MacBook, so opting for an older model never hurts, especially if you’re not trying to break the bank. Click the button below for more information.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.