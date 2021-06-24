WOW TBC Classic Best professions for gold: Best gold making professions in burning crusade classic

To make money in the World of Warcraft Classic Burning Crusade, there are a lot of methods! You can sell items in the auction house, run dungeons and slay enemies, and more! If you are tired of the long and boring farming process, you can also choose to buy WOW TBC Classic Gold with real-world money! Choose the best profession is also a vital part to earn money in Burning Crusade Classic.

WOW TBC Classic Professions Introduction

There are main four types of professions: Production Professions, Service Professions, Gathering Professions and Other. Production Professions concludes Alchemy, Blacksmithing, Cooking, Engineering, Jewelcrafting, Leatherworking, and Tailoring professions, and these professions require players to craft powerful gear that can be equipped or traded.

Service Professions concludes Enchanting and First Aid professions, which allow the player to create items that benefit players. Gathering Professions concludes Herbalism, Mining, Skinning, and Fishing professions, which allow players to acquire materials that are required to create the powerful trade goods. Except for these professionas, Riding, Poisons, and Pickpocketing are included!

WOW TBC Classic Best Professions for Gold

S-Tier Professions – Jewelcrafting

Jewelcrafting is a new profession that has been added to TBC Classic, which allows players to cut precious gems and create specialty items that many players will frequently need. The Jewelcrafting profession is known as the best profession for making gold, Jewelcrafting allows players to puts ‘sockets’ on specific pieces of gear, which can be filled with Gems that increase the stats that the piece of gear yields. Gems are sold nicely in Jewelcrafting especially epic ones. You can also craft some precious items like “Necklace of the Deep”, and then sell them for gold at Auction House with a high price.

A-Tier Professions – Alchemy, Herbalism, Mining, Skinning

Alchemy – Alchemy is one of the A-tier professions for earning gold, Alchemy can craft powerful Potions, Elixirs, Flasks, and perform Transmutes to create reagents for other professions. For example, if you transmute the Primal Might, many players will be willing to spend large sums of gold to get them.

Herbalism – Herbalism allows you to collect various plants and herbs that have many different uses, such as making flasks and potions using alchemy. Herbalism can be an excellent profession for earning Classic TBC Gold from raw materials.

Mining – If you are expert in mining, you can gather ore and gems from ore nodes and smelting ore into bars, which can be used in several professions such as Blacksmithing, Engineering, Alchemy and Enchanting. Miners can also use the spell Find Minerals to find nearby ore, which can be sold for exchanging gold.

Skinning – Skinning – For skinning profession, the resources come right to you, and you can pick up some extra value when killing Beast mobs of all kinds by picking it up. And you can use Skinning combined to Leatherworking, and you’ve got yourself a combo that can be used to create a host of incredibly useful items and make tons of cash.

If you want to farm TBC Classic Gold, you can try these S-tier and A-tier professions we mentioned. By the way, the above is a personal opinion, welcome everyone to supplement your views in the comment area.

