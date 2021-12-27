Wyze makes noise-cancelling headphones now – this sale knocks them down to $50

Remember the $20 Wyze cam? The company that makes them now offers a ton of other affordable products. There’s the $27 Wyze Scale, the $40 Wyze Watch, and heck – they’re even hawking at-home COVID Tests.

But did you know they make noise-cancelling headphones? Well, they do, and Amazon shoppers love them. The reviews speak for themselves with a nearly perfect five-star rating. The best part? They’re discounted to just $50 right now. These headphones typically sell for $89.

So what do these headphones have to offer? Well, a lot. Features include Hybrid active noise cancellation, 20-hours of battery life, built-in Alexa, and a whole lot more. Oh, did we mention how good they sound? Here’s how an Amazon reviewer puts it:

“This [sic] headphones have a great sound, they work super with phone calls, I have never had an issue with the microphone, they are super comfortable, definitely I will buy it again or would loom for a new model, but this headphones are beyond my expectations.“

There’s a lot to like about these headphones, and at $50, you can give them a shot. We don’t usually see discounts like these on Wyze products, so take them when you can get them. For more info and product features, click the button below.

