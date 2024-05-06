Ready to ramp up your gaming collection without draining your wallet? Here’s a slick deal that’s too good to pass up.

Grab a 3-month Xbox Game Pass Core membership for just $12.50. Don’t forget to use the code: USXGPC. Snag it here

What’s in the bag? Think endless gaming. Access hundreds of high-quality games, from blockbuster hits to indie gems.

Play on console, PC, or even Android devices via cloud gaming—freedom means never missing a beat. New titles drop all the time, which means the fun never ends.

Got friends? Xbox Game Pass lets you buddy up with multiplayer support.

Whether you’re strategizing or just goofing around, it’s all more fun with pals. Also, members enjoy exclusive discounts. Save on games, DLCs, and more!

Remember, it’s $12.50—not a penny more, when you use that code. This offer won’t last forever, so jump on it now. Happy gaming

Promo Code: USXGPC 3-Month Xbox Live Gold Membership The Xbox Game Pass Core membership offers three months of unlimited access to a diverse library of games across multiple platforms including PC, console, and cloud gaming. What We Like: Cost-effective: At $12.50 for three months, it’s a budget-friendly way to explore a vast range of games.

Versatile Gaming: Play across PC, console, and cloud with one membership.

New Games Regularly: New titles are added frequently, keeping the game selection fresh and exciting.

