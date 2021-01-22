Xbox Live prices are increasing so grab a year (or three) of Xbox Live Gold before the change

In case you missed it, Microsoft is increasing the prices of Xbox Live Gold by nearly 50%. This is all in an effort to get people to switch over to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which includes Xbox Live Gold and the ability to play games online with your friends.

Microsoft has already removed the 12-month options from its website (and did so a while back) but you can still snag a year of Xbox Live Gold for its old pricing of $60 per year on Amazon.

You can also stack up these 12-month cards for up to three years so if you aren’t interested in the perks of Game Pass Ultimate, do this now so you can get the old, better pricing.

