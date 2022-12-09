Did you know that digital projectors first emerged in movie theatres in 1999? However, the resolution of these digital projectors was quite poor.

With innovations in technology, portable projectors have become clearer and more flexible. You can use them home to watch your favorite movie or sports event.

Two options stand out if you are looking for the best portable projectors at home: The XGIMI MoGo Pro and Anker’s Nebula Capsule 3.

Before you make a purchase, check out this comparison between the two projectors.

XGIMI MoGo Pro vs. Anker Nebula Capsule 3: Size

Image: XGIMI

Portability is important when it comes to moving with your projector and making installation easy.

It also allows you to try out different screen sizes, rooms, and distances to see the best arrangement.

The XGIMI MoGo Pro and the Anker Nebula Capsule 3 are both portable. The XGIMI MoGo Pro weighs 2.1 lb. with a diameter of 3.3 inches and a height of 6.7 inches.

This device can easily fit in your hand. At 3.27 x 3.27 x 6.57 inches, the Anker Nebula Capsule 3 is easy to hold and pack and weighs only 2 lb.

Verdict: A draw

XGIMI MoGo Pro and Anker Nebula Capsule 3 are almost the same sizes.

XGIMI MoGo Pro vs. Anker Nebula Capsule 3: Display

Image: Anker

Packed with 1920 x 1080 Full HD, XGIMI MoGo Pro offers true cinematic projection.

This projector uses a highly efficient LED light source, letting its projections stay clear, crisp, and bright. Its native aspect ratio is 16:9.

The Anker Nebula Capsule portable projector also has a LED light source with a 16:9 aspect ratio. Additionally, it has a 1920×1080 resolution with an Autofocus feature.

Verdict: A draw

Both portable projectors have the same resolution and aspect ratio.

XGIMI MoGo Pro vs. Anker Nebula Capsule 3: Sound

Image: XGIMI

The XGIMI MoGo Pro is powered by Harman-Kardon. Its innovative dual 3-Watt speaker units provide fantastic sound quality to delight your ears.

The projector features a professionally tuned sound using the gold ear philosophy.

This means that its speaker is harmonious and seamless for any type of music, allowing you to enjoy your favorite songs.

On the other hand, Anker Nebula Capsule 3 has a built-in 8 W DD+ speaker. The speakers are also supported by Dolby Audio technology featuring quality sound on the portable projector.

You can also switch to outdoor mode to experience crisp sound outside.

Verdict: XGIMI MoGo Pro wins

The Harman-Kardon powered, dual 3-watt speakers and Gold Ear Philosophy offer superior quality sounds.

XGIMI MoGo Pro vs. Anker Nebula Capsule 3: Light output and brightness

Without sufficient light, your portable projector cant display bright images. Images will look soft and muddy if your light output is very low, especially in a dark room.

Check the ANSI Lumens rating to determine if your projector produces enough light to display bright images.

XGIMI MoGo Pro has a 300 ANSI lumens rating, delivering stunning clarity on a portable projector screen. This allows you to enjoy vivid colors on your screen.

Anker Nebula Capsule 3 claims up to 300 ANSI Lumens. It’s mostly recommended for use in dimmer environments.

Verdict: XGIMI MoGo Pro wins

It provides vivid images on your screen and delivers stunning clarity.

XGIMI MoGo Pro vs. Anker Nebula Capsule 3: Battery

Image: Anker

Portable projectors usually have in-built batteries to ensure portability. You don’t need to put them near a power socket.

The MoGo Pro has a built-in large-capacity battery that allows users to watch a 2.5-hour video.

This allows you to finish your favorite movie without any power issues. You can also listen to 4.5 hours of music on a one-time charge.

The Anker Nebula Capsule 3 allows you to play videos for 2.5 Hours thanks to the 15000 mAh built-in battery. Its CAIC technology utilizes each pixel to conserve energy.

Verdict: XGIMI MoGo Pro wins

This portable project offers a large battery capacity to operate videos and music compared to Anker Nebula Capsule 3.

XGIMI MoGo Pro vs. Anker Nebula Capsule 3: Connectivity

Image: XGIMI

XGIMI MoGo Pro supports external Bluetooth speakers/headphones. The projector supports Bluetooth 4.2/5.0 BLE, letting you search and connect with any Bluetooth device.

An HDMI port, a USB port, and a jack output are at the back of the projector. Additionally, there is automatic detection of USB sticks.

This means you can access the content through a dedicated application such as Kodi, which lets you play movies on a USB stick.

The projector is also compatible with 5 GHz and 2.4 GHz frequencies.

The Anker Nebula projector can also connect external devices through audio ports USB-C, Bluetooth, and HDMI 2.1.

The projector also does have built-in Wi-Fi connectivity. But the connectivity possibilities seem quite limited.

Verdict: XGIMI MoGo Pro wins

Unlike Anker Nebula Capsule 3, which has limited connectivity possibilities, XGIMI MoGo Pro offers connectivity in many devices.

XGIMI MoGo Pro vs. Anker Nebula Capsule 3: Software

Image: XGIMI

XGIMI MoGo Pro runs on Android TV, unleashing great entertainment possibilities.

The interface has been redesigned for use on large projected screens. You can easily use the remote control on Android TV.

The home screen provides access to installed applications as well as their content. This enables you to launch an application as with any Android device.

This portable projector can also access Google’s Play Store for Android TV.

The Anker Nebula uses the Android TV operating system. You can customize your Capsule 3 mini projector with apps like Twitch, YouTube, Hulu, and more.

Verdict: A draw

Both projectors have an Android TV operating system and connect to several apps.

XGIMI MoGo Pro vs. Anker Nebula Capsule 3: Design

Image: XGIMI

The MoGo Pro is a compact portable projector that looks similar to containers used to store tea bags.

It’s cylindrical and looks like a polished product with a design viewpoint that combines functionality and aesthetics.

Anker Nebula Capsule features an ergonomic design, taking up as little space as possible. It also almost resembles a soda can.

Verdict: XGIMI MoGo Pro wins

The polished, cylindrical design of the XGIMI MoGo Pro is more appealing and functional than the other counterpart.

XGIMI MoGo Pro vs. Anker Nebula Capsule 3: Which portable projector is best?

Choosing between these two portable projectors doesn’t have to be tricky.

The XGIMI MoGo Pro mostly has the same or better specifications than the new Anker Nebular Capsule 3, making it an ideal purchase.

If you need XGIMI MoGo Pro+ portable speakers, XGIMI has got you covered. Browse XGIMI’s collection to find the portable projector of your choice.

