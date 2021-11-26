XGIMI unveils its Black Friday deals

Once again, Black Friday is upon us. Millions of Americans are getting their wallets ready to save hundreds on the top Black Friday deals. In years past, the biggest sellers have been your standard flatscreen TVs.

This year, projectors have stolen the entertainment scene, and it’s not surprising why. In the tech world, it’s no secret that a projector offers the highest quality 4K imagery you can get at home. With a sleek space-saving design and the added benefits of portability, you can’t go wrong.

Did we mention that all of these portable smart projectors are more than half the price of most smart TVs on the market today? If you’ve been waiting to upgrade that old flatscreen to a high-quality projector, now is the time!

We’ve gathered 2021’s top deals on projectors from XGIMI just for you. Trust us, you don’t want to miss out on savings this big.

1. XGIMI Halo True Portable Projector

This little projector packs a punch! This projector features a 1080p image resolution and 800 ANSI lumens for ensured quality. Compatible with Android TV, you can connect this with over 5000+ of your favorite streaming apps through the Google Play Store. With a screen capable of up to 150″, this is a steal!

Ready to take your outdoor entertainment to the next level? The compact design makes this the perfect projector for family movie nights under the stars. Don’t miss out, grab yours here at 20% off 11/26-11/29.

Product Specs and Details:

1080p FHD for a high resolution. Bright 800 ANSI lumens ensure a vivid picture.

150″ screen capability.

Android Tv: Access 5000+ apps via Google Play. Including Prime Video, YouTube, Disney +, Hulu, HBO, and more!

High Capacity Battery: Take Halo anywhere 2HRS of playtime.

10W Harman Kardon Sound: Dual 5W Harman Kardon speakers for the best sound.

Wireless connection with BlueTooth.

Automatic Keystone Correction: Never struggle with alignment and set up again! Automatic vertical and manual horizontal with AutoFocus.

2. MoGo Pro by XGIMI

Image: MoGo Pro

Bring home a 100-inch viewing experience with the XGIMI Mogo Pro! At more than half the price of your standard flatscreen, you can’t go wrong. The vivid colors and crisp pictures make this product a game-changer.

The MoGo Pro has a 1080p image, two-hour battery life, Android TV for streaming, and auto-correction. With Harman Kardon speakers built-in, you can enjoy quality sound. Bluetooth capabilities are available as well.

Save even bigger when you purchase 11/26-11/29 for 20% off. This won’t last long!

Product Specs and Details:

1080P image and 300 ANSI Lumens: High image resolution with ANSI lumens for vivid pictures on a 100-inch display.

Android TV: Download apps from Google Play. Including Prime Video, YouTube, Disney +, Hulu, HBO, and more!

Built-In Battery: The battery provides at least 2HRS of usage.

Auto Keystone Correction: Autofocus and Auto Keystone Correction give a perfect aspect from almost any angle.

Harman Kardon Sound: Audio powered by two 3W built-in Harman Kardon speakers.

Bluetooth Capable.

3. MoGo Pro+ by XGIMI

The MoGo Pro+ is yet another powerful, portable projector. XGIMI projector technology features Dolby Decoding plus an autofocus feature, ensuring your picture stays clear throughout the entire viewing experience.

The latest Auto Keystone Correction feature makes viewing horizontal or vertical a breeze. With a screen capacity of 300 inches, you can’t go wrong. The MoGo Pro+ is available at 23% off from 11/26-11/29.

Product Specs and Details:

1080p image with 300 ANSI Lumens.

Crisp 2k to 4k capacity.

Small and portable.

Automatic adjustment with Auto Keystone Correction makes setting up anywhere a breeze.

Android TV 9.0 (upgradable to Android TV 10.0). Access thousands of apps through Google Play.

The multilingual user interface also supports 52 languages.

Bluetooth capable.

Chromecast: Casting from your favorite apps to any Android or iOS device, Mac or Windows computer, or Chromebook to the MOGO Pro Plus.

4. Elfin Mini Projector

Don’t let Elfin’s sleek and compact design fool you. This is a powerful yet portable projector featuring Android TV 10.0 plus Chromecast for all of your streaming needs. When it comes to sound, the Elfin has you covered with 6W Harman Kardon speakers for premium sound.

Don’t miss out! This deal is running from 11/26-11/29 only. Grab the Elfin Mini Projector at 20% off.

Product Specs and Details:

1080p resolution for quality, clear, imagery. 800 Lumens for comfortable viewing in any lighting.

150″ screen capacity.

ISA Technology: XGIMI’s Intelligent Screen Adaption technology features automatic focusing, screen adjustment, and obstacle avoidance for easy setup.

6W Harman Kardon Speakers: Harman Kardon speakers paired with DTS and DOLBY for premium audio.

Android Tv 10.0: Access to thousands of your favorite apps to download through Google Play.

5. Horizon Pro 4k Projector

Image: XGIMI

We had to save the very best for last. The Horizon Pro is the dictionary definition of small but mighty! Never spend money at the theatre again.

With an impressive HDR display, 4K capability, and True 3D technology, you might never leave your couch. The Horizon includes the standard Android TV 10.0 and Chromecast ability while delivering an ultra-clear 3840p x 2160p 4k resolution. Never miss out on your favorite shows with access to thousands of your favorite streaming apps through the Google Play Store.

As if this couldn’t get any better, XGMI is including this 4k projector in their Black Friday deals. Bring yours home from 11/26-11/29 only. The HORIZON FHD model features a low latency mode – perfect for gaming, grab it for 15% off 11/26-11/29 only.

Product Specs and Details:

True 4K Technology: 3840 x 2160 (4K) Standard Resolution.

8.29 million pixels for beautiful pictures.

2200 ANSI lumens for vivid viewing in all lighting environments.

Dual 8W Harman Kardon speakers. DTS-HD & DTS Studio Sound and Dolby Digital.

Intelligent Screen Adaption Technology: Automatic adjustment makes setup a breeze.

X-VUE 2.0 Image Engine.

60Hz MEMC motion compensation.

AI brightness adjustment.

Wifi and BlueTooth capable for a wireless experience.

Android TV 10.0: Access to thousands of your favorite streaming apps through the Google Play store!

Bring The Cinema Home

The specs speak for themselves. XGIMI’s projector capabilities are out of this world, featuring screen sizes at a price you can never get with a standard Smart TV. With numerous options, you can ensure you get the product you need, at a price you’ll love.

Stop overspending on overpriced, outdated, small flatscreens. This Black Friday, give your family (and your games) the viewing experience they deserve! These Black Friday deals won’t last long. View all of the amazing XGIMI products here.

