Yale, a leading name in smart home security, ventures into the smart lock market with its latest offerings tailored for renters and DIY enthusiasts.

In a market saturated with high-tech home solutions, Yale’s new products, the Yale Approach Lock with Wi-Fi and the wireless Yale Keypad, promise an easy entry into home automation.

The Yale Approach Lock is an innovative retrofit smart lock system designed specifically for ease of installation and use. It is a discreet, Wi-Fi-enabled device that attaches to the interior side of existing deadbolts, making it ideal for renters who cannot replace their locks.

The installation process is straightforward and requires only a standard screwdriver and about 10 minutes of time—a clear win for those wary of complicated setups.

This smart lock features Auto-Lock and Auto-Unlock functionalities and can be controlled remotely via the Yale Access app.

It offers considerable convenience: no more fumbling for keys, no need for physical copies, and peace of mind that comes from the ability to check and control your home’s entry points from anywhere.

Yale Keypad: Enhancing Accessibility

Accompanying the Yale Approach Lock is the Yale Keypad, a wireless device that enhances the user experience by enabling key-free entry.

Compatible with over 750,000 existing August smart locks, the Yale Keypad allows entry via a personalized access code. This feature particularly appeals to those with frequent guests, such as rental property owners or residents who enjoy hosting. April

Pricing and Availability

The Yale Approach Lock and Yale Keypad are available individually or bundled together for enhanced savings.

The bundle is priced at $179.99, offering a practical solution at an affordable price. Individual pricing is $129.99 for the Yale Approach and $69.99 for the Yale Keypad.

For those looking to expand their setup, a special bundle, including the Yale Keypad with the August Wi-Fi Smart Lock, is also available for $229.99.

Yale’s new smart lock system is available in the U.S. through ShopYaleHome.com and August.com, with plans for expanded retail availability, including Amazon and other outlets, soon.

In a market increasingly leaning towards smart home solutions, Yale’s new offerings bridge the gap between high-end security and user-friendly technology at a price that doesn’t break the bank.

This makes the Yale Approach Lock with Wi-Fi and Yale Keypad a compelling choice for renters, newcomers to home automation, and those looking for a simple, effective upgrade to their home security systems.

