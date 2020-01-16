You can run the new Chromium version of Edge next to the old Edge if you want

Microsoft’s Chromium-based version of the Edge browser has hit the public eye, and there are already plans to phase out the old version of Edge for everyone. The thing is, you might want the option to run both if you’re a developer and need to make sure your website code works on the EdgeHTML rendering engine used by the old Edge.

Microsoft thought about this, and with a few steps, your Windows PC can run both versions of Edge happily. Sorry macOS users…

Here’s how to run both versions of Edge on the same computer

Okay, the first thing to note is that you’ll need a PC running Microsoft Windows that allows Group Policy. You’ll also want to change this setting before upgrading to the newest, Chromium-based Edge version.

Right-click on the Windows menu icon on your Taskbar and select Run

Type gpedit.msc into the box that appears, and hit Enter

into the box that appears, and hit Enter Browse to Computer Configuration in the left menu, and go to Administrative Templates > Microsoft Edge Update > Applications

in the left menu, and go to Look for Allow Microsoft Edge Side by Side browser experience in the right pane, and then click Edit policy setting

in the right pane, and then click Select Enabled, then click Ok

Now you can have both the old Edge and the new Edge on your PC. There’s no word on when Microsoft will completely remove the older version of Edge from Windows, so at least you’ll be able to check for compatibility in the meantime.

