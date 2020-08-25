You vacuum sucks so let this robot do it for just $220

Vacuuming is without a doubt one of the worst household chores. But it’s a necessary evil we have to endure to get rid of dirt, allergens, and other potentially harmful particles that could be detrimental to our health. Luckily, vacuums have come a long way that we no longer have to drag around plastic hoses to clean every nook and cranny of our home.

With a robot vacuum like the Cybovac E30, you can render your living space spotless without lifting a finger. This cleaning device boasts varying cleaning modes and high-precision infrared sensors, keeping all floor surfaces immaculate, with almost no dirty spot untouched. Equipped with smart navigation, it can follow an accurate zig-zag route, but it can also avoid no-go areas and clean only the specific rooms or areas you need.

Unlike other robotic vacuums, this one comes with impressive battery life, capable of running up to 150 minutes per charge. When the battery is low, the vacuum automatically returns to its base for a recharge. No wonder it’s got a 4.7 out of 5-star rating on Amazon.

For a limited time, you can bring home the Cybovac E30 for only $220. That’s an 11% discount from the usual $249.

