You’d be crazy to pass up on this $15 portable battery pack deal

If you’re looking to add a portable power bank to your ever-growing pile of gadgets, Amazon has a killer deal that’s too good to pass up. For a limited time, they are blowing out these UGREEN USB-C power banks for just $15 a whack. That’s a $20 discount on a 10000 mAh battery back. Unreal.

To get the discount, clip the on-page coupon and enter code UGREEN399 at checkout. That’s it.

From what we can tell, this is a rather new product, and at the time of writing this, there doesn’t seem to be any user reviews. This doesn’t necessarily mean it’s a bad thing. Just looks like it’s some manufacture looking to get their name out there. Either way, $15 isn’t much of a gamble.

Either way, $15 for a 10000 mAh battery pack is an insane deal. You don’t even have to think twice about it. Heck, at that price, probably wouldn’t hurt buying two of them.

Again, to get the discount, be sure to clip the on-page coupon and enter code UGREEN399 at checkout.



