You’ll soon need a Microsoft account to play any version of Minecraft

Minecraft, which has been a mainstream title since before Microsoft bought it in 2014, will soon see a big change. It won’t be in the gameplay, but instead, how you log into the game.

You see, there are two versions of Minecraft. You have the version called Bedrock, which you can find on consoles, mobile, and even PC and then there’s the Java edition which is limited to computers. While much of the game is the same, there are some small differences with each. For Minecraft: Bedrock, a Microsoft account is already needed, but for Java players, you still use your Mojang account to log in.

Now, with this change coming in 2021, all Java players will need a Microsoft account to continue playing their version of the game.

In a blog post outlining the update, Microsoft notes that the change is for a couple of reasons. For one, it will allow for two-factor authentication (2FA). It will also give parents more control over how their children play on the Java edition. Finally, it allows you to keep all your Minecraft accounts (currently, just Minecraft and Minecraft Dungeons) connected.

For those that play on Java and are worried about their mods and skin packs (something that can be done for free and isn’t locked into the Microsoft ecosystem), the company notes that all of those things will remain in place. Also, it’s worth mentioning that there will still be no crossplay between Bedrock and Java editions.

The change is mandatory, and if you don’t manually make the change, you’ll be unable to log in once everything gets fully switched over later in 2021. The migration will also happen in batches, starting early 2021. Java players will receive an email with instructions on how to transfer once the time comes.

Let’s just hope it goes smoother than what Facebook is over there doing with Oculus…

