Your muscles deserve this massage gun, and right now it’s down to just $69, nice

We’ve been seeing these things everywhere, and after finally spending 10 minutes with one, whoo boy, my whole world has changed. Yours can too. For a limited time, Amazon is blowing out this Youdgee percussion massage gun for just $69. Nice. It usually sells for $129, so you’re saving about 60% off the list price.

So what are these all about? Well, they’re intended to give you deep muscle massages. They’re especially great for folks who are active and play sports, but really, anyone can enjoy the benefits of one of these. At the end of the day, it’s a massager. With this one, you get a nifty carrying case and six interchangeable heads. And oh yea, this puppy is completely cordless. That’s what’s up.

For just $69 (nice), this thing is an absolute game-changer. Find out for yourself. Trust us, you’ll thank us later. For more details, click on the button below.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.