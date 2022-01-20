Twitter was briefly down for some users

UPDATE 1/20/2021 6:59 PM ET: DownDetector is seeing a decline in reports of outages and everything seems to be back up and running. The outage seemed to only affect mobile users. Thankfully, everything seems to have been resolved. The original story follows below.

No, it’s not you. Twitter was down for some users earlier. If you were trying to log into Twitter and it wasn’t loading, don’t worry, you were not alone and it wasn’t your internet. People everywhere were noting that the social platform was down or having issues.

Downdetector showed a spike in complaints starting approximately around 6 PM EST, however, the company’s status page showed that all systems are operational. Additionally, Downdetector’s outage map indicated the outage was only affecting users on the east coast.

Image: KnowTechie

At the time of writing this, Twitter seems to be working fine on my end. However, when searching the platform for “Twitter down,” an endless stream of users are noting it was not working for them.

The issue seemed to affect the ability to load tweets. As one commenter noted on Downdetector, “Trying to read replied tweets says “uh-oh an error has occurred” or something like that.”

Another commenter noted, “I can refresh the app, but I can’t open any of the tweets. I get the “CAN’T LOAD TWEET — RETRY” Error,” writes the commenter. “I also can’t search for anything. Glad to see I’m not alone. It appears I can still send tweets, but there’s no point if no one can respond.”

There has been no official word from the company regarding the outages. Thankfully, everything resolved itself and the service is back up and running.

twitter is down for me how tf am i gunna complain about twitter being down?? — George Geddes (@GeorgeCGed) January 20, 2022

Why does Twitter keep breaking down? Is it because the takes are too hot? — Jesse Hawken (@jessehawken) January 20, 2022

UPDATE 1/20/2021 6:59 PM ET: DownDetector is seeing a decline in reports of outages and everything seems to be back up and running. The outage seemed to only affect mobile users. Thankfully, everything seems to have been resolved.





We’ll continue to update this post when more information is available.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: