Zoom is coming to Facebook Portal, Amazon Echo, and Google Nest

The current pandemic has pushed the world into another recession and many companies are struggling to survive. At the same time, what is devastating for many companies, it was a blessing in disguise for others. Zoom is the perfect example of a company that has benefited from the new situation and circumstances caused by COVID-19.

They’ve become so popular, that even major tech companies such as Amazon, Facebook, and Google plan to integrate Zoom’s software into their respective devices, according to The Verge.

This is a big thing not just for Zoom, but for the companies mentioned above, as well. This is because this will be the first time they allow a third-party video conference solution to be integrated into their systems.

At the same time, Zoom’s expansion is not limited just to other devices. The company’s expansion plans include getting into the hardware business as well by offering smart displays and directional cameras under the Zoom brand.

Facebook users will be able to use and sign up on Zoom via their personal Facebook accounts, WhatsApp account, or Facebook workplace account. Facebook released a statement saying that the new integration will be available in the next few weeks. Finally, a reason to use Facebook’s Portal.

Then there is Google that will rely more on its Assistant services and Calendar. Once Zoom integration is in place, Google users will be able to access meetings from their Google Calendar. They will be even able to use voice commands to join a Zoom meeting.

Alexa users will share a similar user experience as its users will also be able to use voice commands to join a Zoom meeting automatically. Even better, Alexa users will also get to join a Zoom meeting without using a password or adding the meeting ID. This feature will be available at the start of the Echo Show 8.

Overall, it’s a solid showing from Zoom, who has had its fair share of issues in recent months.

