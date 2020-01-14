8 reasons why smart devices are easy to use at home

You may know someone who regularly uses a smart device, or that person may be you. In any case, smart devices have changed the way we live our lives in small and big ways. Many of these devices are barely noticeable. They can be placed on our walls, tucked next to a lamp, or are a portable, handheld device.

Regardless, smart devices have allowed us a new sense of control over our home and its functions. Some people swear by these technological assistants, and others swear against using them. No matter the stance that people have for or against smart devices in the home, the impact is undeniable as the market has grown massively.

Whether it is a smartphone, a home thermostat, smart fridge, assistant, or other types of smart devices, these are the reasons why they have become easy to use in our homes.

Security

Smart devices can help us take care of or monitor our homes while we are at work. Going even further than that, we can monitor our homes while we are out of the country on vacation or for business. Audio and video security doorbells have become a billion-dollar industry by themselves because homeowners want that peace of mind while they are away from their house.

Home cleaning

One of the main reasons why people get smart devices is to outsource the work they do not want to do. Mainly, chores. That is where the Roomba and other vacuum cleaners have become a hot commodity for homeowners. The best part? There are so many different vacuums that you can compare Roomba models, see which ones fit your budget or lifestyle and make a choice. Of course, there are other brands too but the reason why these have become so popular is due to the fact that they have proven results.

Assistant devices

Home assistant devices, which are commonly known as Amazon Alexa or Google Home, provide a range of benefits and ease of use for the home. You can order groceries, connect them to your other devices, and ask them the weather. They are pretty straight forward really. Set it up, ask it things, and that is about it. You can even get them to tell you jokes.

Thermostat control

Nest thermostats and other home utility control devices are also very common, and very easy to use. They just need to be installed and now you can control the temperature of your house with ease. You can set them to change the temperature or lighting for specific rooms too.

Lights

Getting up and down to change the lighting in a room is a pain in the butt sometimes, especially during a movie. Smart devices are capable of changing that now. Philips has created the Hue light bulbs to change hue or brightness at will when connected to the home hub system, like the ones listed in assistant devices.

Music

Need to lower the music quickly but get across the room to change it? Most people have come across this problem and know it is annoying. Thankfully smart devices can control the music and the volume of your playback needs to. One good example is the Amazon Echo, which pairs well with their Alexa brand home assistant hub. Music control has never been so easy with voice recognition.

Television

Smart TVs have been all the rage for a while now. It just made sense that our primary entertainment device would eventually come with internet connectivity. Smart TV’s have given us the freedom to bundle apps like YouTube or Netflix onto the TV itself, saving us time busting out the laptop or trying to connect our phones. Even so, connecting phones to our TV’s has also become much easier.

Cooking/Kitchen

Even our cooking appliances have become smart devices! From cooking scales to coffee makers, the options are increasing at a rapid rate. Smart fridges are one of the biggest wants for many homeowners because they offer a robust list of features. Among some models, the ability to see inside your fridge without opening it. The ability to use your kitchen appliances remotely allows for an easy experience cooking a meal or making some coffee, and lets you pick out your outfit for work in the morning without being tied to the kitchen.

Sleep and fitness

These smart device examples have been grouped together because they are both similar in their lifestyle goals. Smart beds are an excellent way to improve your health as they offer features that a regular bed could only dream about pun intended. Adjusting sleep angle and back curvature can give you a great result. Similarly, fitness assistance devices help you untether from the phone or laptop and provide an in-home personal trainer that is easy to use.

Smart devices have introduced a world of easy access and control over our homes and lives. Being able to adjust the features of our home without lifting a finger is a blessing. Not only do smart devices allow us to easily manipulate our home to fit our liking, but they even offer people with physical disabilities a new way to do their homework for them.

Voice-controlled devices have created a feature that helps us. Some of these devices include, but are not limited to; assistant devices like the Amazon Alexa or Google Home, thermostats like the Nest Hub, lights, smart speakers, smart TV’s, cooking appliances (Samsung smart fridges), fitness and sleep devices, Roomba robot vacuums, and a ton of security options for our homes.

The emergence of smart devices has allowed us ease of access in our home for a variety of reasons. All of which help us live a better life that we can spend more time with our family, or let us enjoy hobbies and passions. Whatever it is that smart devices have given us more time to do, it is a lifestyle change that has proven to make our lives easier, and the devices are becoming increasingly easier to use as well.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

