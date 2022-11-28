KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.
Looking for some of the best Cyber Monday deals? Instead of jumping from site to site, we hunkered down and did most of the work for you.
So give your scrolling finger a workout with our list of never-ending Cyber Monday deals.
We’ll break it down category by category, so if there’s something specific you’re looking for, chances are, we’ll have it listed.
Seriously, we have it all. Whether it’s audio, gadgets, smart home, smartphones, or the latest wearable – we have it. And we’ll keep adding to the list as more deals roll in.
And if it’s easier, feel free to bookmark this page so you can return to it later. Don’t miss out on your chance to save some of the year’s biggest discounts. Hopefully, we’ll save you a ton.
So if you’re ready, we are too. Ready to dive in? Let’s get crazy.
🛒 Amazon
Amazon Smart Thermostat
The Amazon Smart Home Thermostat can help you easily control your home’s temperature. Right now, it’s 31% off for a total of $42.
Amazon Echo Studio
The Echo Studio delivers the best sound, with 350 watts of power and a downward-firing subwoofer. Get it now for $155 and save $45.
50% off Fire TV streaming sticks
Fire TV streaming sticks make for great gifts. And right now, they’re all 50% off for Black Friday. Don’t sleep on this, these will sell out fast.
50% off Echo and Echo Dot smart speakers
If you’re a fan of the Amazon Echo, do yourself a favor and stock up. Whether for yourself or a name off your holiday shopping list, don’t miss out on this.
Kindle Paperwhite (8GB)
The latest Paperwhite increases the screen to 6.8 inches of viewable area, thinner bezels, and up to ten weeks of battery life. Get it now for just $95
Echo Frames (2nd Gen)
Amazon literally wants to put Alexa on your face. The Echo Frames puts Amazon’s voice assistant directly behind your ears. Buy them, if you dare.
Amazon eero Pro 6 mesh Wi-Fi 6 system
If you have any WiFi dead zones in your home, the eero Pro 6 will drown them with blazing-fast internet speeds. Get it now at a generous 35% discount.
Fire HD 8 Tablet
Right now you can save $45 on a 2022 release Fire HD 8 Tablet. Usually sold at $89.99, you can get this budget-minded tablet for only $55.
Fire HD 10 Tablet
This deal saves you $75 on a 2021 release Fire HD 10 Tablet. Typically sold at $149.99, you can get this fantastic tablet for just $75.
Amazon Fire TV 4-Series 50″
This is an insane price for a 50-inch, 4K smart TV with HDR10 support and Alexa remote integration. You can’t go wrong with this one.
Echo Dot (3rd Gen)
Okay, they’re practically giving these away now. Amazon typically sells these at $40. For a limited time, they’re down to just $15 each.
Echo (4th Gen)
In one of the best Black Friday discounts to date, this deal knocks off $50 of the usual $100 asking price. And it’s the premium Echo too.
Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen)
Okay, last Echo Show, we promise. But check this one out; it follows you around. If you want the top-of-the-line Echo Show, this is it.
Echo Show 8
Typically priced at $130, Amazon has a massive discount on the Echo Show 8, bringing the total cost down to just $70. That’s 46 percent in savings.
Echo Show 5
Usually sold at $85, Amazon offers a massive discount on the Echo Show 5, bringing the total cost down to just $35. That’s a $50 discount.
🎧 Audio
Vizio Elevate sound bar
Soundbars can take your new TV to the next level. This multi-speaker option from Vizio is $150 off for Black Friday and is sure to impress.
Beats Flex Wireless Earbuds
We could all use an extra pair of headphones. So treat yourself to these Beats Flex wireless earbuds. They’re just $39 right now. They usually sell for $70.
Marshall Stanmore II Bluetooth Speaker
Marshall is really good when it comes to making a solid Bluetooth speaker. This one typically sells for $350. Right now you can get it for $250.
Blue Yeti Microphone
If you’re looking to upgrade your podcasting setup or just want to sound better on video calls, the Blue Yeti microphone is down to $100. Regularly $130.
Microsoft Surface Headphones 2
Microsoft’s new Surface Headphones 2 gets the best price we’ve seen to date on these over-ear headphones. Normally $249, they’re down to just $163.
VIZIO V-Series 2.0 Soundbar
Add Dolby Audio and DTS Digital Surround to your TV for less than you’d spend for a meal, shipped directly to your home.Throw Bluetooth and HDMI ARC into the mix, and you’ve got entertainment dialed in.
AirPods Pro
This is not a drill. Amazon has AirPods Pro down to just $159. These typically retail at $249. Better hurry though, these will sell out fast so don’t miss out.
EarFun Free Pro 2 Earbuds
We’ve reviewed these headphones and loved them. Right now, you can get them for $59.99 with promo code EFFPROTW, along with clipping the 10% on-site coupon.
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)
If you want to make the jump to Apple’s AirPods, the 2nd-gen model is up for grabs at $79. They typically sell at $159, saving you 50%.
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2
If you’re a diehard Samsung user, it only makes sense you grab yourself a pair of these. Originally sold at $149.99, this deal knocks them down to just $119.99. That’s a $30 discount.
Bose QuietComfort Earbuds
Here’s an excellent deal. For a limited time, Best Buy has these Bose QuietComfort Earbuds discounted down to just $199. They typically sell for $279. That’ an $80 discount, making it the lowest price to date.
Samsung Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer and DOLBY Audio
Give your TV an upgrade with this. Typically priced at $279, Best Buy is blowing out this amazing soundbar system at just $129.99. That’s $150 in savings.
📺 TVs
Amazon 75″ Omni 4K UHD Alexa Smart TV
You can save $350 on this 75″ TV, which includes a free 3-month subscription to Apple TV+, a 4-month subscription to Amazon Music Unlimited, and a 30-day fuboTV Pro trial.
JVC 58″ Class 4K UHD QLED Roku Smart TV
Cutting-edge technology with a sleek design makes this TV a must. The JVC 58-inch 4K QLED Roku smart TV is discounted now at $298.
55” Class QN85B Samsung Neo QLED 4K Smart TV (2022)
Save up to $2,000 on new Samsung NEO QLED TV and get a free 3-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription and Xbox controller.
65″ Class S95B OLED 4K Smart TV (2022)
Save up to $1,200 and get a free 3-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription and Xbox controller. This one, in particular, is $1,000 off.
LG 55-Inch NanoCell 4K UHD Smart TV
If you’re looking for a great TV with good colors, this is it. Normally priced at $699.99, this Black Friday deal knocks it down to $499.99.
Insignia 55″ Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV
This Insignia 55″ Smart Fire TV usually retails at $549.99. This Black Friday deal knocks it down to just $279. Best Buy includes three free months of Apple TV+.
Hisense 85-inch U7H LED TV
Save $900 on this 85-inch 4K TV with quantum dot film, 120Hz variable refresh rate, HDMI 2.1, Dolby Vision Gaming and FreeSync Premium. It’s also powered by Google TV, for a real entertainment powerhouse.
Samsung 75-inch 4K TV
You don’t have to spend a fortune for a huge TV anymore. Save $270 off this Samsung 75-inch with HDR10+ support, Alexa and Google Assistant, and AirPlay 2.
Samsung 4K QLED Q90T 65-inch TV
Save 48% off this giant 65-inch QLED 4K TV from Samsung. You’ll get beautiful colors, AI upscaling, and a brighter screen than OLED.
Sony 55″ A80J 4K OLED TV
Save a whopping $900 off this superb OLED 4K TV from Sony. The Bravia engine makes for crisp visuals, and the Cognitive XR processor adjusts brightness constantly to boost highlights and deepen shadows.
LG A2 48″ 4K OLED TV
LG’s entry-level OLED is still a powerhouse of image and color quality. It’s now 57% off at Best Buy, making the price similar to LCD sets.
Hisense – 65″ Class U8H Series Mini LED Quantum ULED
Save $500 off Hisense’s flagship MiniLED QLED 4K TV. You also get a 120Hz native panel and two HDMI 2.1 ports for the latest consoles.
Toshiba V35 32″ 720p Fire TV
Best Buy is virtually giving away these 720p LCD TVs. You’ll also get a free Echo Dot, 30 days of FuboTV, three months of Apple TV+ and four months of Amazon Music Unlimited.
65″ TCL 6-Series 4K Mini LED QLED TV
Save 40% off this stunning Mini LED QLED TV from TCL. That’s a winning combination of black levels and color accuracy.
🕹️ Gaming
Xbox Series X|S Wireless Controller
It’s always a good idea to have an extra controller lying around. And you can save $20 when you buy the Xbox Series X|S controller during Black Friday sales.
Nintendo Switch: Animal Crossing New Horizons Special Edition
Sure, it’s not the biggest discount, but Nintendo rarely has these on sale, so take what you can get. $20 off is better than nothing. Today only.
Logitech G29 Racing Wheel with Pedals
Looking for a more immersive racing game experience? Save 50% on the dual-motor Logitech G29 Racing Wheel with Pedals.
Keychron K8 Tenkeyless keyboard
Keychron’s K8 is a smooth, wireless mechanical keyboard. Normally $109.99, Amazon has the Keychron K8 down to $76.99, a 30% discount.
WD BLACK 5TB P10 Game Drive
Running out storage space for all those games you keep downloading? This 5TB external hard drive is down to $110 right now. It usually sells for $150.
Razer DeathAdder Essential Gaming Mouse
Amazon buyers love this Razer gaming mouse. For just $20, you can try it out for yourself. This mouse usually retails for $49.99. That’s a $30 discount.
📱 Smartphones
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3
Sure, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 isn’t cheap by any stretch, but would you rather pay the discounted $999.99 vs. the original $1,799.99?
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (256GB)
Samsung’s top-of-the-line Galaxy phones are expensive. This Black Friday deal saves you $300 off the usual asking price, bringing it down to under $1,000.
⌚️ Gadgets
SanDisk 2TB Extreme Portable SSD
This is by far the best Black Friday deal out there. Normally $460, get this must-have SanDisk portable SSD for 68% off, now $145.
TP-Link Deco S4 Wi-Fi Mesh-Networking Kit
If your home’s WiFi is extremely spotty with coverage, you might want to look into this. This TP-Link three-piece mesh network is down to just $109.99. This unit usually sells for $149.99, saving you $40.
Govee Smart Light Bars
If you’re looking to add a little flash and pizazz to your work setup, these light bars are a perfect fit. Right now they’re down to $48. They usually sell at $56.
myQ Chamberlain Smart Garage Control
Save 33% off this handy kit to give an ordinary garage opener some smarts. Control, secure, and monitor your garage door from anywhere your phone has a signal, and get notifications of any use.
Nespresso VertuoPlus
Save 26% off the gray color of the Vertuo Plus, which can make 5, 8, 14, or 18-oz coffee drinks or espressos. The rotating water tank means it’s easier to reach to keep your water fresh.
Anker multi-device wireless charger
With all your different gadgets today, this wireless charger from Anker can help you maintain battery power on all your devices. Get it now for 30% off retail price.
Roomba j7+
The Roomba J7+ is iRobot’s most premium robot vacuum with self-emptying capabilities and smart mapping. Save 26%, bringing the price down to $589 for Black Friday.
Skydio 2+ starter kit
Save $200 off one of the best autonomous subject tracking drones on the market. The Skydio 2+ records in 4K60fps HDR, with up to 27 minutes of flight time from every charge.
2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad (Wi-Fi, 64GB)
Save 18% on the 9th-gen 10.2-inch iPad. While it’s not the latest model, it still has full run of the App Store and speedy performance from the A13 Bionic chip and 802.11ac Wi-Fi.
Fossil Men’s Gen 5E 44mm smartwatch
Save 48% on this stylish Wear OS smartwatch from Fossil. Featuring all-day battery life, fast charging, always-on display and hundreds of Wear OS optimized apps.
Anker PowerCore 20,100mAh Portable Charger
Portable chargers are a great way to keep your gadgets charged. Anker is a KnowTechie favorite, and this huge portable charger is currently $20 off.
Zendure Power Bank 10000mAh Mini
Power banks are great, but are often big and clunky. This 10,000mAh option however isn’t much bigger than a credit card and is 50% off for Black Friday.
iOttie iTap 2 Car Mount
A magnetic smartphone car mount is an affordable gift for friends and family. iOttie’s offering works great for any modern phone and is 32% off.
🎮 Video Games
Microsoft Flight Simulator
Target’s Black Friday sale offers deals on PC and Xbox games. If you’ve always wanted to learn how to fly a plane, now is your chance.
Save up to 67% on Xbox Games
Microsoft has a doozy of a Black Friday sale. For a limited time, they have Xbox games discounted by up to 67%. Don’t miss your chance to save big.
A Way Out
A Way Out lets you team up with one of your friends and embark on a prison break journey. It’s currently on sale for up to 80% off.
STAR WARS Jedi Fallen Order
STAR WARS Jedi Fallen Order lets you take on the role of a Jedi Padawan in his own fight against the dark side. Right now, you can save up to 85% on this fantastic game.
🖥️ Tablets
Apple iPad Pro (12.9-inch, 5th Gen, 256 GB)
When it comes to the iPad Pro, size matters. This latest iteration boasts a fantastic Mini LED display, Apple’s new M2 chip, and more. Now $300 off.
Apple iPad 10.2 (2021)
Apple’s iPad (2021) boasts a 10.2-inch True Tone display, runs smoothly, and even has a headphone jack. Need more storage? The 256 GB model is $60 off.
Fire HD 8 Tablet
Right now you can save $45 on a 2022 release Fire HD 8 Tablet. Usually sold at $89.99, you can get this budget-minded tablet for only $55.
🤑 Stores
Anker
Anker’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales save you up to $150 on portable chargers, cables, power banks, and more.
B&H Photo Video
This Black Friday and Cyber Monday, save up to $1,200 on photo and video gear. From the latest DSLRs to powerful laptops and accessories, B&H has you covered.
Samsung
If you’re looking to save on Samsung gear, shop the best deals of the year on the latest smartphones, watches, laptops, tablets, and more.
Lenovo – Get up to 70% off PCs and more
Lenovo’s Black Friday Sale Doorbusters have arrived! Save up to 70% off on PCs, electronics, and some of the best tech.
Crutchfield
Find massive discounts on televisions, speakers, soundbars, headphones, and more! Guaranteed 2-day shipping within the US.
Target – Save big on audio, gadgets, gaming
Target’s Black Sale is no slouch. The company will match any price if it goes lower at Target on items purchased between Oct. 6 and Dec. 24.
Walmart – Deals for days
Walmart is offering a ton of great deals on tech, home, and other electronics. The best part? You don’t have to wait in line for hours or camp out overnight to get them.
Best Buy – Over 1,000 Black Friday deals
Best Buy is one of the best places for Black Friday deals. Score huge discounts on TVs, laptops, gaming consoles, and more.
Amazon – Save up to 70% off Amazon devices
Amazon has some awesome deals on a ton of its devices right now. Whether you need a new Echo, Fire Stick TV, or a new Blink security cam – Amazon has you covered.
💻 Everything Else
Philips Hue Smart Hub
The Philips Hue Smart Hub lets you link your Philips lighting system with Alex, Google Assistant, and more. Save 27% when on the hub now, bringing the price down to just $43.99.
Samsung 1TB Portable SSD T7
If you need a place to stuff all your photos and videos, you’re going to need one of these. Usually sold at $169.99, this 1TB SSD is down to just $90 via Samsung.
Philips Hue Lighting Starter Kit
Getting into the Philps Hue lighting ecosystem can be expensive. This deal gets you everything you need to get started for just $130. This kit typically sells for $189.99
Fitbit Charge 5
Have a fitness fanatic in the family? The stellar Fitbit Charge 5 contains all the tracking info they will need. Buy now to save $50.
BLUEAIR Air Purifier
This efficient air purifier is 30% off and works in nearly any size room. It’s great for households with pets and children.
Blink Video Doorbell (w/ Sync Module 2)
You get 1080p picture, two years of battery life, two-way audio, and local storage with the Sync Module 2. That means no cloud nonsense.
5TB Western Digital External Portable Hard Drive
Normally selling for $179, Best Buy has this 5TB Western Digital portable external hard drive going for $89.99. Read more here.
We’re still waiting for more Cyber Monday deals to be announced, but we’ve rounded up all the best ones so far. Looking for more? No sweat; we’ll keep updating this list as new Cyber Monday deals are announced.
