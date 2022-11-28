Connect with us

The Best Cyber Monday Deals

cyber monday banner
Image: KnowTechie

KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

Looking for some of the best Cyber Monday deals? Instead of jumping from site to site, we hunkered down and did most of the work for you.

So give your scrolling finger a workout with our list of never-ending Cyber Monday deals.

We’ll break it down category by category, so if there’s something specific you’re looking for, chances are, we’ll have it listed.

Seriously, we have it all. Whether it’s audio, gadgets, smart home, smartphones, or the latest wearable – we have it. And we’ll keep adding to the list as more deals roll in.

And if it’s easier, feel free to bookmark this page so you can return to it later. Don’t miss out on your chance to save some of the year’s biggest discounts. Hopefully, we’ll save you a ton.

So if you’re ready, we are too. Ready to dive in? Let’s get crazy.

Jump Ahead

🛒 Amazon

Blink Mini (2-pack)

$65
$30

The Blink Mini indoor smart security cam is getting a generous 54% discount, bringing it down to $30 each for a 2-pack. Normally sell for $65

Amazon Best Buy

Amazon Smart Thermostat

$60
$42

The Amazon Smart Home Thermostat can help you easily control your home’s temperature. Right now, it’s 31% off for a total of $42.

Amazon

Amazon Echo Studio

$200
$155

The Echo Studio delivers the best sound, with 350 watts of power and a downward-firing subwoofer. Get it now for $155 and save $45.

Amazon

Amazon Smart Plug

$25
$13

Turn any of your appliances into smart home devices with this Amazon Smart Plug. Right now, it’s down $13, down from its usual $25.

amazon Best Buy

Amazon Halo View

$80
$35

The Amazon Halo View is a fitness tracker with various features designed to help you achieve your health and wellness goals. Get it now at 56% off.

Amazon Target Best Buy

Amazon Echo Glow

$30
$17

The Echo Glow is a smart lamp that’s compatible with Alexa and made for kids. Get it now at a 43% Black Friday discount.

Amazon Best Buy

50% off Fire TV streaming sticks

$100
$20

Fire TV streaming sticks make for great gifts. And right now, they’re all 50% off for Black Friday. Don’t sleep on this, these will sell out fast.

Amazon

50% off Echo and Echo Dot smart speakers

$100
$50

If you’re a fan of the Amazon Echo, do yourself a favor and stock up. Whether for yourself or a name off your holiday shopping list, don’t miss out on this.

Amazon

Kindle Paperwhite (8GB)

$140
$95

The latest Paperwhite increases the screen to 6.8 inches of viewable area, thinner bezels, and up to ten weeks of battery life. Get it now for just $95

Amazon

Echo Frames (2nd Gen)

$270
$130

Amazon literally wants to put Alexa on your face. The Echo Frames puts Amazon’s voice assistant directly behind your ears. Buy them, if you dare.

Amazon

Amazon eero Pro 6 mesh Wi-Fi 6 system

$399
$259

If you have any WiFi dead zones in your home, the eero Pro 6 will drown them with blazing-fast internet speeds. Get it now at a generous 35% discount.

Amazon

Fire HD 8 Tablet

$90
$55

Right now you can save $45 on a 2022 release Fire HD 8 Tablet. Usually sold at $89.99, you can get this budget-minded tablet for only $55.

Amazon

Fire HD 10 Tablet

$150
$75

This deal saves you $75 on a 2021 release Fire HD 10 Tablet. Typically sold at $149.99, you can get this fantastic tablet for just $75.

Amazon

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max

$55
$35

Amazon’s most powerful streaming stick features Wi-Fi 6 and more power. It’s packed Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10+, and Dolby Atmos Audio.

Amazon Best Buy

Amazon Fire TV 4-Series 50″

$470
$250

This is an insane price for a 50-inch, 4K smart TV with HDR10 support and Alexa remote integration. You can’t go wrong with this one.

Amazon

Echo Dot (3rd Gen)

$40
$15

Okay, they’re practically giving these away now. Amazon typically sells these at $40. For a limited time, they’re down to just $15 each.

Amazon

Echo (4th Gen)

$100
$50

In one of the best Black Friday discounts to date, this deal knocks off $50 of the usual $100 asking price. And it’s the premium Echo too.

Amazon

Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen)

$250
$170

Okay, last Echo Show, we promise. But check this one out; it follows you around. If you want the top-of-the-line Echo Show, this is it.

Amazon

Echo Show 8

$130
$70

Typically priced at $130, Amazon has a massive discount on the Echo Show 8, bringing the total cost down to just $70. That’s 46 percent in savings.

Amazon

Echo Show 5

$85
$35

Usually sold at $85, Amazon offers a massive discount on the Echo Show 5, bringing the total cost down to just $35. That’s a $50 discount.

Amazon

Fire HD 10 Tablet

$149.99
$74.99

If you’re looking for the best of the best, Amazon’s 2021 Fire HD 10 tablet is down to an incredible $75. It usually sells for $149.99

Amazon

🎧 Audio

Amazon | 🎧 Audio | 📺 TVs | 🕹️ Gaming | 📱 Smartphones | ⌚️ Gadgets | 🎮 Video Games | 🖥️ Tablets | 🤑 Stores | 💻 Everything Else

JBL Tune 510BT Wireless On-Ear Headphones

$50
$25

These JBL Bluetooth headphones are rugged, durable, and engineered to last. Perfect for a variety of activities. Get them now for just $25.

Amazon Best Buy Target

AirPods Pro 2

$249
$200

Apple rarely discounts its stuff, so seeing a $49 discount is reason enough to jump on this Black Friday offer. Get them now for $200.

Amazon Best Buy Target

Bose Smart Soundbar 300

$499
$399

Chop 20% off the Bose Smart Soundbar 300 asking price, and get it now for $100 off, now $399. Makes for a great sound upgrade.

Amazon Walmart

Bose SoundLink Revolve+

$329
$229

Bose’s second-generation SoundLink Revolve+ provides 360-degree sound and long battery life. Save $100 on this Bluetooth speaker.

Amazon Best Buy

JBL Live Pro 2

$149.95
$74.95

JBL’s Live Pro 2 Truly Wireless earbuds offer 40 hours of playtime and adaptive noise canceling. Get them now for 50% off, saving you a total of $75.

Amazon Best Buy

Sony WF-C500 Truly Wireless Earbuds

$100
$58

Sony is blowing out its WF-C500 Truly Wireless earbuds for just $58 for Prime Day. That’s a whopping 42% savings over the sticker price of $99.99.

Amazon Best Buy

JBL Clip 4 Bluetooth Speaker

$79.95
$44.95

This miniature portable speaker packs a powerful punch. Currently, JBL is selling its Clip 4 Bluetooth speaker for 44% off its original $79.95 retail price.

Amazon Best Buy

Bose QuietComfort 45 Bluetooth Headphones

$329
$249

Bose is offering up a 24% discount on its wireless, noise-canceling, over-the-ear headphones. Save $80, bringing the price down to $249, for Black Friday.

Amazon Best Buy

Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones

$350
$228

A Black Friday favorite, these Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones are down to an incredible $228, down $122 from their original price of $349.99.

Best Buy Amazon

JBL Quantum ONE

$299
$149

JBL is known for premium quality headsets, and the Quantum ONE is no exception. Right now this exceptional headset is 50% off of its original price.

Amazon Best Buy

Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Gen 2

$129
$89

Turtle Beach’s Stealth 600 Gen 2 is designed specifically for Xbox. Right now, you can save 31% on this headset, bringing the price down to just $89.95.

Amazon Best Buy

Corsair Virtuoso Wireless XT

$269
$199

Corsair’s Virtuoso Wireless XT gaming headset is a great addition to any gaming setup. Black Friday deals bring its price down 26% to just $199.99

Amazon Best Buy

Vizio Elevate sound bar

$850
$700

Soundbars can take your new TV to the next level. This multi-speaker option from Vizio is $150 off for Black Friday and is sure to impress.

Amazon

Beats Flex Wireless Earbuds

$70
$39

We could all use an extra pair of headphones. So treat yourself to these Beats Flex wireless earbuds. They’re just $39 right now. They usually sell for $70.

amazon

Marshall Stanmore II Bluetooth Speaker

$349.99
$249.99

Marshall is really good when it comes to making a solid Bluetooth speaker. This one typically sells for $350. Right now you can get it for $250.

Best Buy

Blue Yeti Microphone

$130
$85

If you’re looking to upgrade your podcasting setup or just want to sound better on video calls, the Blue Yeti microphone is down to $100. Regularly $130.

amazon

Beats Solo 3

$199.99
$99.99

If you’re an Apple user, you might want to consider these. Typically $199.99, this Black Friday deal knocks it down to just $99.99. That’s a 50% discount.

Target Amazon

Microsoft Surface Headphones 2

$249.99
$162.49

Microsoft’s new Surface Headphones 2 gets the best price we’ve seen to date on these over-ear headphones. Normally $249, they’re down to just $163.

amazon

VIZIO V-Series 2.0 Soundbar

$99.99
$49.99

Add Dolby Audio and DTS Digital Surround to your TV for less than you’d spend for a meal, shipped directly to your home.Throw Bluetooth and HDMI ARC into the mix, and you’ve got entertainment dialed in.

Target

JBL Tune TWS

$99.95
$49.95

JBL knows how to bring the bass, but now they also know how to bring the savings. Grab these killer buds for 50% off during Black Friday.

Amazon Best Buy Target

Beats Studio Buds

$150
$90

Amazon might only have Amazon Warehouse stock left for these sweet earbuds, but Best Buy is running the same $100 deal starting on Thursday. Or you could save another $9 by buying Amazon Warehouse, up to you.

Amazon Best Buy

AirPods Pro

$249.99
$159.99

This is not a drill. Amazon has AirPods Pro down to just $159. These typically retail at $249. Better hurry though, these will sell out fast so don’t miss out.

Amazon

EarFun Free Pro 2 Earbuds

$79.99
$59.99

We’ve reviewed these headphones and loved them. Right now, you can get them for $59.99 with promo code EFFPROTW, along with clipping the 10% on-site coupon.

Amazon

Galaxy Buds Live

$169.99
$99.99

Samsung’s latest Galaxy Buds Live are getting its first official discount of the season and this one is a doozy. Right now, you can grab them for $99, down from the original $169.99.

Samsung Amazon

Roku Streambar Soundbar

$129.99
$79.99

If you like your streaming media player lumped into a soundbar, the Roku Streambar is what you need. Right now, it’s down to just $79.99 from its original price of $129.99.

Best Buy Amazon

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)

$159
$79

If you want to make the jump to Apple’s AirPods, the 2nd-gen model is up for grabs at $79. They typically sell at $159, saving you 50%.

Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2

$149.99
$89

If you’re a diehard Samsung user, it only makes sense you grab yourself a pair of these. Originally sold at $149.99, this deal knocks them down to just $119.99. That’s a $30 discount.

Best Buy

JBL Xtreme 2 Portable Bluetooth Speaker

$349.99
$199.99

The very excellent JBL Xtreme 2 is down to just $199.99. It usually sells for $349.99. In addition, Best Buy is throwing in six free months of Apple Music with your purchase.

Best Buy Amazon

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds

$279.00
$179

Here’s an excellent deal. For a limited time, Best Buy has these Bose QuietComfort Earbuds discounted down to just $199. They typically sell for $279. That’ an $80 discount, making it the lowest price to date.

Best Buy

Samsung Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer and DOLBY Audio

$279.99
$129.99

Give your TV an upgrade with this. Typically priced at $279, Best Buy is blowing out this amazing soundbar system at just $129.99. That’s $150 in savings.

Best Buy

📺 TVs

Amazon | 🎧 Audio | 📺 TVs | 🕹️ Gaming | 📱 Smartphones | ⌚️ Gadgets | 🎮 Video Games | 🖥️ Tablets | 🤑 Stores | 💻 Everything Else

Amazon 75″ Omni 4K UHD Alexa Smart TV

$1099
$750

You can save $350 on this 75″ TV, which includes a free 3-month subscription to Apple TV+, a 4-month subscription to Amazon Music Unlimited, and a 30-day fuboTV Pro trial.

Best Buy

JVC 58″ Class 4K UHD QLED Roku Smart TV

$498
$298

Cutting-edge technology with a sleek design makes this TV a must. The JVC 58-inch 4K QLED Roku smart TV is discounted now at $298.

Walmart

Hisense 65-inch U7H 4K TV

$1049
$698

Black Friday pricing has this 65-inch Hisense TV down to its lowest price to date. Usually $1,049, get it now for just $698. That’s 34% in savings.

Amazon Best Buy Walmart

55” Class QN85B Samsung Neo QLED 4K Smart TV (2022)

$1399
$999

Save up to $2,000 on new Samsung NEO QLED TV and get a free 3-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription and Xbox controller.

Samsung

65″ Class S95B OLED 4K Smart TV (2022)

$2799
$1799

Save up to $1,200 and get a free 3-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription and Xbox controller. This one, in particular, is $1,000 off.

Samsung

LG 55-Inch NanoCell 4K UHD Smart TV

$699.99
$499.99

If you’re looking for a great TV with good colors, this is it. Normally priced at $699.99, this Black Friday deal knocks it down to $499.99.

Target

Insignia 55″ Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV

$549.99
$279.99

This Insignia 55″ Smart Fire TV usually retails at $549.99. This Black Friday deal knocks it down to just $279. Best Buy includes three free months of Apple TV+.

Best Buy

Hisense 85-inch U7H LED TV

$2500
$1600

Save $900 on this 85-inch 4K TV with quantum dot film, 120Hz variable refresh rate, HDMI 2.1, Dolby Vision Gaming and FreeSync Premium. It’s also powered by Google TV, for a real entertainment powerhouse.

Best Buy

Samsung 75-inch 4K TV

$850
$580

You don’t have to spend a fortune for a huge TV anymore. Save $270 off this Samsung 75-inch with HDR10+ support, Alexa and Google Assistant, and AirPlay 2.

Best Buy

Sony A80K 65-inch OLED TV

$2300
$1698

Save $600 on one of the best OLED TVs on the market. The Sony A80K features Google TV and Google Assistant, along with exclusive features for PlayStation 5 owners.

Amazon Best Buy

Samsung 4K QLED Q90T 65-inch TV

$2098
$1100

Save 48% off this giant 65-inch QLED 4K TV from Samsung. You’ll get beautiful colors, AI upscaling, and a brighter screen than OLED.

Amazon

Amazon 65″ Omni 4K QLED TV

$800
$550

Save 31% off this TV, which Amazon only released last month. It uses QLED tech for better color accuracy, has HDMI 2.1, and HDR10/HLG/HDR10+ Adaptive/Dolby Vision IQ for watching HDR content.

Amazon Best Buy

Sony 55″ A80J 4K OLED TV

$1900
$1000

Save a whopping $900 off this superb OLED 4K TV from Sony. The Bravia engine makes for crisp visuals, and the Cognitive XR processor adjusts brightness constantly to boost highlights and deepen shadows.

Best Buy

Samsung 55-inch Frame TV

$1498
$998

Save 33% off one of the most stylish TVs you can buy. Samsung’s Frame is a work of art, whether you’re watching it or not.

Amazon Best Buy

Amazon 4-Series 50″ Fire 4K TV

$470
$250

Save 47% off Amazon’s 4-Series 4K TV, loaded with HDR10, HLG, vibrant picture quality and more. You also get an Alexa-enhanced remote for easy browsing.

Amazon Best Buy

LG A2 48″ 4K OLED TV

$1300
$570

LG’s entry-level OLED is still a powerhouse of image and color quality. It’s now 57% off at Best Buy, making the price similar to LCD sets.

Best Buy

Hisense R6 43-Inch Roku TV

$270
$200

Get a 4K TV for less than $200, with this Hisense that is powered by Roku TV. It also features Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10.

Amazon Best Buy

Hisense – 65″ Class U8H Series Mini LED Quantum ULED

$1400
$900

Save $500 off Hisense’s flagship MiniLED QLED 4K TV. You also get a 120Hz native panel and two HDMI 2.1 ports for the latest consoles.

Best Buy

Toshiba V35 32″ 720p Fire TV

$200
$80

Best Buy is virtually giving away these 720p LCD TVs. You’ll also get a free Echo Dot, 30 days of FuboTV, three months of Apple TV+ and four months of Amazon Music Unlimited.

Best Buy

65″ TCL 6-Series 4K Mini LED QLED TV

$1000
$600

Save 40% off this stunning Mini LED QLED TV from TCL. That’s a winning combination of black levels and color accuracy.

Best Buy

LG C2 Series 42-Inch OLED

$1300
$900

Save 36% off this 42-inch LG OLED 4K TV, now with a brighter panel to go with its fantastic image quality.

Amazon Best Buy Target

Amazon Fire TV 4-Series 50″

$470
$250

This is an insane price for a 50-inch, 4K smart TV with HDR10 support and Alexa remote integration. You can’t go wrong with this one.

Amazon

🕹️ Gaming

Amazon | 🎧 Audio | 📺 TVs | 🕹️ Gaming | 📱 Smartphones | ⌚️ Gadgets | 🎮 Video Games | 🖥️ Tablets | 🤑 Stores | 💻 Everything Else

Xbox Series S console

$300
$239.99

Save $50 off the 512GB Xbox Series S digital-only console for Black Friday. That’s the cheapest way to get gaming with Xbox and stream 4K video in HDR

Amazon Microsoft Best Buy Target

Xbox Series X|S Wireless Controller

$59.99
$39.99

It’s always a good idea to have an extra controller lying around. And you can save $20 when you buy the Xbox Series X|S controller during Black Friday sales.

Microsoft Store Target

Samsung 49-inch Odyssey G9 Gaming Monitor

$1399.99
$899.99

This is the motherload of all monitors. Normally priced at $1,399, this Black Friday deal knocks off $400, bringing the price down to an incredible $899.

Amazon Samsung B&H

Nintendo Switch: Animal Crossing New Horizons Special Edition

$299.99
$279.99

Sure, it’s not the biggest discount, but Nintendo rarely has these on sale, so take what you can get. $20 off is better than nothing. Today only.

Woot

Turtle Beach Recon Controller

$59.95
$39.95

Designed for Xbox consoles, the Turtle Beach Recon controller has audio enhancements and finger paddles for extra input. It’s on sale for 33% off.

Amazon Best Buy

Razer Huntsman Mini

$129
$79

Synonymous with PC gaming, Razer has tons of peripherals on sale this year for Black Friday. Get the Huntsman Mini for 38% off.

Amazon Best Buy

Razer Basilisk Ultimate Hyperspeed

$169
$79

Razer’s premium gaming peripherals typically come with a premium price tag. But you can get the Razer Basilisk Ultimate Hyperspeed wireless mouse for 53% off.

Amazon Best Buy

Corsair K95 RGB Platinum XT

$199
$149

The K95 Platinum from Corsair is like the Cadillac of gaming keyboards. Normally $199.99, this keyboard is on sale for $149.99, saving you 25% off the sticker price.

Amazon Best Buy

Corsair M65 RGB Ultra wireless

$129.99
$103.46

The Corsair M65 RGB Ultra Wireless is designed with FPS gamers in mind. It has adjustable weights for the perfect fit and right now it’s available for 20% off.

Amazon Best Buy

Logitech G915 Tenkeyless

$229
$159

Logitech’s G915 TKL Lightspeed is a wireless mechanical keyboard with low-profile switches and a breathtaking design. It’s on sale now for 30% off.

Amazon Best Buy

Logitech G502 HERO

$79.99
$34.99

The G502 HERO is a classic hybrid gaming mouse great for all types of games. Right now, it’s on sale for 56% off, bringing the price down to just $34.99.

Amazon Best Buy

Logitech G29 Racing Wheel with Pedals

$399
$199

Looking for a more immersive racing game experience? Save 50% on the dual-motor Logitech G29 Racing Wheel with Pedals.

Amazon

Keychron K8 Tenkeyless keyboard

$109.99
$76.99

Keychron’s K8 is a smooth, wireless mechanical keyboard. Normally $109.99, Amazon has the Keychron K8 down to $76.99, a 30% discount.

Amazon

WD BLACK 5TB P10 Game Drive

$149.99
$109.99

Running out storage space for all those games you keep downloading? This 5TB external hard drive is down to $110 right now. It usually sells for $150.

amazon

Elgato Stream Deck

$149.99
$109.99

If you’re a game streamer, you seriously need one of these. Normally $150, you can get your hands on one for just $100.

amazon Best Buy

Razer DeathAdder Essential Gaming Mouse

$49.99
$19.99

Amazon buyers love this Razer gaming mouse. For just $20, you can try it out for yourself. This mouse usually retails for $49.99. That’s a $30 discount.

Amazon

HyperX QuadCast

$139.99
$89.99

This USB condenser mic is all you need to up your streaming game, your video calls, Discord chats, or your podcast. It’ll look a bit odd glowing in your work calls but we’re sure you’ll make it work.

Amazon Target

Logitech G502 Wireless Mouse

$149.99
$89.99

The Logitech G502 has been one of the most popular gaming mice for a long time and now it’s wireless. Save $50 on this amazing gaming mouse during Black Friday.

Amazon Best Buy

📱 Smartphones

Amazon | 🎧 Audio | 📺 TVs | 🕹️ Gaming | 📱 Smartphones | ⌚️ Gadgets | 🎮 Video Games | 🖥️ Tablets | 🤑 Stores | 💻 Everything Else

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

$1800
$999.99

Sure, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 isn’t cheap by any stretch, but would you rather pay the discounted $999.99 vs. the original $1,799.99?

Best Buy

OnePlus 10 Pro 5G

$800
$550

The OnePlus 10 Pro features excellent cameras, a blazing-fast CPU, and a unique Android experience. Save $250 in this limited-time offer.

Best Buy Amazon OnePlus

Samsung Galaxy S22+ (128GB)

$999
$750

The Galaxy S22+ is one of Samsung’s best phones. And right now, you can save 25%, knocking the total cost down to $750.

Best Buy Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 (256GB)

$1800
$1400

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 doubles as a smartphone and tablet, all in one device. Normally $1,800, get it now at a $400 discount for a total of $1,400.

Best Buy Amazon

OnePlus 9 (128GB)

$600
$300

If you’re looking for a phone that isn’t made by Apple or Google, the OnePlus 9 is your next best bet. Get it now for $300, down from its usual $600.

Best Buy OnePlus

Motorola Moto G Power (64GB)

$250
$130

The Moto G Power is an excellent starter phone. And at just $120, there’s no better reason to jump on this deal. That’s $120 in savings.

Best Buy Motorola

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (256GB)

$1300
$999.99

Samsung’s top-of-the-line Galaxy phones are expensive. This Black Friday deal saves you $300 off the usual asking price, bringing it down to under $1,000.

Best Buy

Pixel 7 Pro

$899
$749

If the regular Pixel 7 doesn’t get the job done, the Pixel 7 Pro is your next best bet. It’s currently $150 off, bringing it down to just $749.

Best Buy Google

Samsung Galaxy A53

$450
$350

Samsung’s Galaxy A54 is the company’s mid-range flagship. This is an excellent phone for most people. And $100 off makes it that more attractive.

Best Buy Amazon Samsung

Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G 256GB

$400
$200

Here’s a phone you don’t hear from often. If you’re a Motorola diehard, save $200 on the Moto G Stylus. $199.99 is the best price we’ve seen to date.

Best Buy Motorola Amazon

Pixel 6a (128GB)

$449
$299

Sure, it’s not the newest Pixel, but at just $299, who cares. This Black Friday offer saves you $150 off the usual asking price, one of its lowest prices to date.

Best Buy Amazon Target

Pixel 7 (128GB)

$599
$499

If a new smartphone purchase is on the horizon, the Pixel 7 is down to $499 from its original $599. That’s $100 in savings.

Best Buy Target

⌚️ Gadgets

Amazon | 🎧 Audio | 📺 TVs | 🕹️ Gaming | 📱 Smartphones | ⌚️ Gadgets | 🎮 Video Games | 🖥️ Tablets | 🤑 Stores | 💻 Everything Else

2022 Apple MacBook Air with M2 chip

$1199
$1049

Sure, $150 off isn’t the biggest discount on this list, but Apple rarely discounts new products like this, so we’ll take what we can get.

Amazon B&H

Apple Watch Series 7 (45mm, GPS)

$430
$309

If you’ve been holding out on an Apple Watch 7 purchase due to price, well, here’s your chance to score one for $120 off. Act fast, this offer ends today.

Target Amazon

Ugreen Nexode 140W USB-C Wall Charger

$150
$90

Stop lugging around multiple chargers. This Ugreen Nexode 140W wall charger charges your devices at incredible speeds. Get it now for $60 off.

UGREEN Amazon

SanDisk 2TB Extreme Portable SSD

$460
$145

This is by far the best Black Friday deal out there. Normally $460, get this must-have SanDisk portable SSD for 68% off, now $145.

Amazon

Fitbit Inspire 2

$100
$50

The Inspire 2 is a slim, attractive fitness tracker that keeps tabs on the wearer’s daily activity, sleep habits, and heart rate. Get it now for just $50.

Amazon Best Buy Walmart

iRobot Roomba 694

$274
$179

While it’s not the most powerful Roomba, this model handles hardwood floors and short carpets without issue. Black Friday knocks $95 off its price tag.

Amazon Best Buy

Google Nest Hub (2nd Gen) Smart Display

$100
$50

The Nest Hub is a step up from Google’s Nest Audio. You get all the same features as the Nest Audio, but the difference here is that this comes with a screen.

Target Best Buy

Apple MagSafe Wireless Charger

$39
$29

Apple’s new chargers magnetically attach to the back of the iPhone and charges minus the phone’s Lightning port. Get it now for $10 off.

Amazon Target Best Buy Walmart

Google Nest Audio Smart Speaker

$100
$50

If you like the Nest Mini, but want better sound, check out the Nest Audio. Right now, it’s $50 off for Black Friday, making it one of the best prices to date.

Target Walmart

Chromecast with Google TV

$50
$40

Grab yourself a Google Chromecast with Google TV. Right now, Best Buy has them down to just $40. They typically sell for $50.

Best Buy Target Amazon

Roku Streaming Stick 4K 2021

$49.99
$25

Roku released this new version of its streaming stick in September. It normally sells at $50. Right now, it’s down to just $20 in its first big discount of the season.

amazon target Best buy

Philips Hue White and Color A19 Bulbs (3-pack)

$134.99
$89

If you need to stock up on Philips Hue color-changing bulbs, Amazon and Best Buy have a 3-pack discounted down to $89.

Best Buy Amazon

TP-Link Deco S4 Wi-Fi Mesh-Networking Kit

$149.99
$109.99

If your home’s WiFi is extremely spotty with coverage, you might want to look into this. This TP-Link three-piece mesh network is down to just $109.99. This unit usually sells for $149.99, saving you $40.

Amazon

Google Nest Doorbell

$179.99
$120

Find out who’s at the door without ever having to open with the Nest Doorbell. Right now, you can grab it for just $120. It typically sells for $179.

Best Buy Amazon

Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker

$100
$50

If you’re looking for a caffeine fix, it doesn’t get any better than this. Typically sold at $100, get this Keurig K-Mini for $50 less.

Amazon Target

Govee Smart Light Bars

$55.99
$47.59

If you’re looking to add a little flash and pizazz to your work setup, these light bars are a perfect fit. Right now they’re down to $48. They usually sell at $56.

Amazon

myQ Chamberlain Smart Garage Control

$30
$20

Save 33% off this handy kit to give an ordinary garage opener some smarts. Control, secure, and monitor your garage door from anywhere your phone has a signal, and get notifications of any use.

Amazon

Anker 633 magnetic battery

$79
$59

The Anker 633 wirelessly charges your phone while acting as a stand to prop it up so you can watch something. Save $20 or 25% on this 10,000mAh battery today.

Amazon Best Buy

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 40mm

$279
$229

Samsung is putting its latest Galaxy Watch on sale this year for Black Friday. Save up to 18% when you buy the new Galaxy Watch 5 40mm.

Samsung Best Buy Amazon

Nespresso VertuoPlus

$159
$118

Save 26% off the gray color of the Vertuo Plus, which can make 5, 8, 14, or 18-oz coffee drinks or espressos. The rotating water tank means it’s easier to reach to keep your water fresh.

Amazon

Garmin Vivoactive 4

$329
$179

Keep track of your energy levels and navigate the world with GPS using the Garmin Vivactive 4 smartwatch. Save 45% when you purchase it during Black Friday deals.

Amazon Best Buy

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite

$159
$99

Samsung is blowing out its Galaxy Tab A7 Lite with 32GB of storage and WiFi connectivity. The price is discounted 38%, saving you a total of $60 on your purchase.

Amazon Best Buy

Meta Quest 2 Resident Evil 4 Bundle with Beat Saber

$400
$350

Save $50 off the Meta Quest 2 virtual reality headset for Black Friday. As a bonus, this bundle gives you two VR games to stretch the capabilities of the system, Beat Saber and Resident Evil 4.

Amazon Best Buy

Anker multi-device wireless charger

$179
$125

With all your different gadgets today, this wireless charger from Anker can help you maintain battery power on all your devices. Get it now for 30% off retail price.

Amazon

Roomba j7+

$799
$589

The Roomba J7+ is iRobot’s most premium robot vacuum with self-emptying capabilities and smart mapping. Save 26%, bringing the price down to $589 for Black Friday.

Amazon

2020 M1 MacBook Air

$999
$799

Save $200 off the capable M1-powered 2020 MacBook Air with 256GB of storage, 8GB of ram, and 13.3-inch Retina display. The best part? No fan noise, as the M1 chip stays cool under load.

Amazon Best Buy

Skydio 2+ starter kit

$1099
$899

Save $200 off one of the best autonomous subject tracking drones on the market. The Skydio 2+ records in 4K60fps HDR, with up to 27 minutes of flight time from every charge.

Skydio

Apple Watch Ultra

$799
$739

Save $60 off the recently-released Apple Watch Ultra for Black Friday. It’s the best Apple Watch for those who can afford it, and saving nearly ten percent off makes it even sweeter.

Amazon Best Buy

2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad (Wi-Fi, 64GB)

$330
$270

Save 18% on the 9th-gen 10.2-inch iPad. While it’s not the latest model, it still has full run of the App Store and speedy performance from the A13 Bionic chip and 802.11ac Wi-Fi.

Amazon

Google Nest Thermostat

$130
$89

It’s time you finally get yourself one of these. Right now, you can scoop one up for just $89. These typically sell at $129.99, so you’re saving $30.

Amazon Best Buy Target

Fossil Men’s Gen 5E 44mm smartwatch

$249
$129

Save 48% on this stylish Wear OS smartwatch from Fossil. Featuring all-day battery life, fast charging, always-on display and hundreds of Wear OS optimized apps.

Amazon

Nanoleaf Shapes Triangles Smarter Kit

$200
$150

Save 25% off the Nanoleaf Triangles Smarter Kit, and put music-reactive RGB light panels all over your walls. They also sync with Razer Chroma devices, for peak RGB gaming goodness.

Amazon Best Buy

Wacom One drawing tablet

$400
$250

Save 38% on one of the best small pen displays for digital art, photo editing, and 3D graphics. It’s a perfect starter tablet for anyone who wants to get into digital drawing but doesn’t know where to start.

Amazon Best Buy

Anker PowerCore 20,100mAh Portable Charger

$59
$39

Portable chargers are a great way to keep your gadgets charged. Anker is a KnowTechie favorite, and this huge portable charger is currently $20 off.

Amazon

Zendure Power Bank 10000mAh Mini

$60
$30

Power banks are great, but are often big and clunky. This 10,000mAh option however isn’t much bigger than a credit card and is 50% off for Black Friday.

Amazon

iOttie iTap 2 Car Mount

$25
$17

A magnetic smartphone car mount is an affordable gift for friends and family. iOttie’s offering works great for any modern phone and is 32% off.

Amazon

Fitbit Charge 5

$150
$99

Want to save $50 on a Fitbit Charge 5? Well, this Black Friday deal gets you one for just $99.95. It usually sells for $150.

Best Buy Amazon Lenovo

🎮 Video Games

Amazon | 🎧 Audio | 📺 TVs | 🕹️ Gaming | 📱 Smartphones | ⌚️ Gadgets | 🎮 Video Games | 🖥️ Tablets | 🤑 Stores | 💻 Everything Else

Microsoft Flight Simulator

$60
$30

Target’s Black Friday sale offers deals on PC and Xbox games. If you’ve always wanted to learn how to fly a plane, now is your chance.

Target

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

$60
$29

Black Friday gets select Nintendo Switch games for just $29 from Walmart. This includes the hit titles The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

Walmart Target

Save up to 67% on Xbox Games

Microsoft has a doozy of a Black Friday sale. For a limited time, they have Xbox games discounted by up to 67%. Don’t miss your chance to save big.

Microsoft

NBA 2K23

$69.99
$29.99

Take care of business on the court with NBA 2K23. Discounted on all platforms, you can save up top 57% this Black Friday on NBA 2K23.

Amazon Best Buy

FIFA 23

$59.99
$27

EA Sports’ annual soccer title is off and running this year, celebrating World Cup 2022. And you can save up to 55% on FIFA 23 during Black Friday sales.

Amazon Best Buy

Final Fantasy VII Remake

$59.99
$27.64

This remake of the classic 90s RPG brings tons of improvements like 4K, 60 FPS, and a reworked combat system. Get it for up to 54% off retail price.

Amazon Best Buy

A Way Out

$29.99
$5.99

A Way Out lets you team up with one of your friends and embark on a prison break journey. It’s currently on sale for up to 80% off.

Amazon

STAR WARS Jedi Fallen Order

$39.99
$5.99

STAR WARS Jedi Fallen Order lets you take on the role of a Jedi Padawan in his own fight against the dark side. Right now, you can save up to 85% on this fantastic game.

Amazon

Battlefield 2042

$19.99
$10

Battlefield 2042 is a dynamic competitive FPS that brings what fans love about the Battlefield series to a futuristic all-out war. Save up to 50% on the game as part of Black Friday sales.

Amazon Best Buy

Marvel’s Avengers

$19.99
$9.99

Square Enix’s Marvel’s Avengers was an instant hit when it came out a couple of years ago. Right now’s the best time to try it out with a 50% discount bringing its price down to just $9.99.

Amazon Best Buy

WWE 2K22

$59.99
$17

Join in on the high-flying action from the top ropes in WWE 2K22. Right now, you can save up to 72% on the game, as it’s on sale for every platform.

Amazon Best Buy

Jurassic World Evolution 2

$59.99
$29

Journey to the land of dinosaurs with Jurassic World Evolution 2, a new simulator that follows the events of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. And it’s 50% off on Xbox Series X.

Amazon Best Buy

Persona 5 Royal

$59.99
$29

Revisit the Persona franchise in this award-winning RPG filled with a gripping story and lovable characters. Right now, it’s 52% off on PlayStation and Xbox.

Amazon Best Buy

Life is Strange: True Colors

$59.99
$19.99

A colorful story full of hard decisions, Life is Strange: True Colors is the latest take on the popular franchise. Get it for up to 67% off.

Amazon Best Buy

Dying Light 2 Stay Human

$59.99
$20

Dying Light 2 Stay Human is one of 2022’s biggest AAA games. If you haven’t tried the game out yet, now’s a great time, as you can save up to 67 percent on the game.

Amazon Best Buy

🖥️ Tablets

Amazon | 🎧 Audio | 📺 TVs | 🕹️ Gaming | 📱 Smartphones | ⌚️ Gadgets | 🎮 Video Games | 🖥️ Tablets | 🤑 Stores | 💻 Everything Else

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+

$899
$699

Samsung has a killer Black Friday offer that gets you a Galaxy S8+ for $699.99. In addition, you’ll get $150 in Samsung credit, plus more for a trade-in.

Samsung Best Buy

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE

$529
$400

The FE in the name stands for Fan Edition, which is appropriate because movie buffs will love this tablet’s spacious 12.4-inch LCD screen and great speakers.

Best Buy Samsung

Apple iPad Pro (12.9-inch, 5th Gen, 256 GB)

$1199
$900

When it comes to the iPad Pro, size matters. This latest iteration boasts a fantastic Mini LED display, Apple’s new M2 chip, and more. Now $300 off.

Best Buy

Apple iPad Mini (2021)

$500
$400

If you’re looking for a tablet that can easily be carried around, then the iPad mini has your name written on it. Get it now for $100 off this Black Friday.

Amazon Target Best Buy

Galaxy Tab S8

$699
$549

Samsung has the Galaxy Tab S8 up for grabs for up to $300 off. Also, get $150 in Samsung credit and additional savings with a trade-in. Valid through 12/4.

Samsung Best Buy

Fire HD 8 Tablet

$90
$55

Right now you can save $45 on a 2022 release Fire HD 8 Tablet. Usually sold at $89.99, you can get this budget-minded tablet for only $55.

Amazon

Fire HD 10 Tablet

$150
$75

This deal saves you $75 on a 2021 release Fire HD 10 Tablet. Typically sold at $149.99, you can get this fantastic tablet for just $75.

Amazon

Fire HD 10 Tablet

$149.99
$74.99

If you’re looking for the best of the best, Amazon’s 2021 Fire HD 10 tablet is down to an incredible $75. It usually sells for $149.99

Amazon

🤑 Stores

Amazon | 🎧 Audio | 📺 TVs | 🕹️ Gaming | 📱 Smartphones | ⌚️ Gadgets | 🎮 Video Games | 🖥️ Tablets | 🤑 Stores | 💻 Everything Else

Anker

Anker’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales save you up to $150 on portable chargers, cables, power banks, and more.

Anker

B&H Photo Video

This Black Friday and Cyber Monday, save up to $1,200 on photo and video gear. From the latest DSLRs to powerful laptops and accessories, B&H has you covered.

B&H

Samsung

If you’re looking to save on Samsung gear, shop the best deals of the year on the latest smartphones, watches, laptops, tablets, and more.

Samsung

Lenovo – Get up to 70% off PCs and more

Lenovo’s Black Friday Sale Doorbusters have arrived! Save up to 70% off on PCs, electronics, and some of the best tech.

Lenovo

Crutchfield

Find massive discounts on televisions, speakers, soundbars, headphones, and more! Guaranteed 2-day shipping within the US.

Crutchfield

Target – Save big on audio, gadgets, gaming

Target’s Black Sale is no slouch. The company will match any price if it goes lower at Target on items purchased between Oct. 6 and Dec. 24. 

Target

Walmart – Deals for days

Walmart is offering a ton of great deals on tech, home, and other electronics. The best part? You don’t have to wait in line for hours or camp out overnight to get them.

Walmart

Best Buy – Over 1,000 Black Friday deals

Best Buy is one of the best places for Black Friday deals. Score huge discounts on TVs, laptops, gaming consoles, and more.

Best Buy

Amazon – Save up to 70% off Amazon devices

Amazon has some awesome deals on a ton of its devices right now. Whether you need a new Echo, Fire Stick TV, or a new Blink security cam – Amazon has you covered.

Amazon

💻 Everything Else

Amazon | 🎧 Audio | 📺 TVs | 🕹️ Gaming | 📱 Smartphones | ⌚️ Gadgets | 🎮 Video Games | 🖥️ Tablets | 🤑 Stores | 💻 Everything Else

Tile Bluetooth Tracker Starting Pack

$54.99
$39.99

Tile’s Bluetooth trackers are a great way to help keep up with your valuables. Get the Starter Pack today for 27% off, savings of $15 overall.

Amazon Best Buy

Philips Hue Smart Hub

$59.99
$43.99

The Philips Hue Smart Hub lets you link your Philips lighting system with Alex, Google Assistant, and more. Save 27% when on the hub now, bringing the price down to just $43.99.

Amazon

Samsung 1TB Portable SSD T7

$169.99
$90

If you need a place to stuff all your photos and videos, you’re going to need one of these. Usually sold at $169.99, this 1TB SSD is down to just $90 via Samsung.

Samsung

Philips Hue Lighting Starter Kit

$189.99
$130

Getting into the Philps Hue lighting ecosystem can be expensive. This deal gets you everything you need to get started for just $130. This kit typically sells for $189.99

Best Buy

Google Nest Thermostat

$130
$89

It’s time you finally get yourself one of these. Right now, you can scoop one up for just $89. These typically sell at $129.99, so you’re saving $30.

Amazon Best Buy Target

Fitbit Charge 5

$149
$99

Have a fitness fanatic in the family? The stellar Fitbit Charge 5 contains all the tracking info they will need. Buy now to save $50.

Amazon

BLUEAIR Air Purifier

$339
$238

This efficient air purifier is 30% off and works in nearly any size room. It’s great for households with pets and children.

Amazon

Fire TV Stick 4K

$50
$25

Amazon’s insanely popular Fire TV Stick 4K is getting a $25 discount. These typically sell for $49.99 each. Bonus rewards if you get it from Best Buy.

Amazon Best Buy

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max

$55
$35

Amazon’s most powerful streaming stick features Wi-Fi 6 and more power. It’s packed Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10+, and Dolby Atmos Audio.

Amazon Best Buy

Blink Wireless Outdoor Cam Kit (3-pack)

$250
$125

Keep tabs on the happenings outside of your home. this Blink outdoor kit is down to just $125. It usually sells at $250.

Best Buy Amazon

Blink Video Doorbell (w/ Sync Module 2)

$85
$55

You get 1080p picture, two years of battery life, two-way audio, and local storage with the Sync Module 2. That means no cloud nonsense.

Amazon

5TB Western Digital External Portable Hard Drive

$179.99
$89.99

Normally selling for $179, Best Buy has this 5TB Western Digital portable external hard drive going for $89.99. Read more here.

Best Buy

We’re still waiting for more Cyber Monday deals to be announced, but we’ve rounded up all the best ones so far. Looking for more? No sweat; we’ll keep updating this list as new Cyber Monday deals are announced.

And if it’s easier, feel free to bookmark this page so you can return to it later. Don’t miss out on your chance to save some of the year’s biggest discounts. Hopefully, we’ll save you a ton.

KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.