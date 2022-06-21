The best cleaning gadgets for your home in 2022

Before we get into it, I’d just like to say I hate cleaning. Well, that’s not quite true. I hate the thought of having to clean, even if I quite enjoy it once I start. That’s why I’ve got a home full of the best cleaning gadgets to clean my home from top to bottom.

Think about it, we all know our home is at its best when it’s well-maintained. That includes cleaning, but modern life doesn’t exactly give you much time to clean. Unless you want to use your whole weekend up scrubbing floors and countertops.

Outsource that scrubbing to robots, who don’t exactly care what time of day it is. There’s nothing quite like going to bed and waking up in a spotless house.

With all the pressures that modern life put us under, isn’t it about time we had some tools and gadgets to lighten the load? Here are our favorites for keeping your house clean from top to bottom.

Image: Joe Rice-Jones / KnowTechie

A pressure washer is an essential tool for home cleaning. Your car, your siding, your paths, the kids’ bikes… The list is nearly endless. The Grandfalls pressure washer mounts on the wall, uses electricity instead of gas (which is great with current prices), and has something no other washer on the market can do. That’s the automatic coiling of your hose when you’re done.

I mean, just look at this awesomeness. I wish everything in my home could retract like this. Showerheads, sink hoses, power cables. No more snaked cables, no more kinked ones, no more knotted messes. Oh, and they have a normal hose version, if you prefer that.

Hobot-298 ($529)

Image: Joe Rice-Jones / KnowTechie

Nobody really likes cleaning windows. Outsource that dreaded task to one of Hobot’s robotic window cleaners and gain back some time in the day. They’ll leave your windows spotless, although they are better suited to maintaining already-clean windows. Just so you know.

The only minor annoyance? You’ll have to manually move it between panes, or other windows. Maybe someone can invent a robot to do that next.

Roborock Q5+ robot vacuum ($700 with dock)

Image: Joe Rice-Jones / KnowTechie

One of the best time-saving technologies for cleaning your house is a robot vacuum. They’ll keep your floors free of dust, hair, and anything you’d normally have to spend hours vacuuming. The better ones, like this Q5+ from Roborock, can navigate around your furniture, map your floors, remember which floor they’re on, and more.

We feel this model is the best robot vacuum for most people. The combo of good suction and a self-emptying dock mean it’s as maintenance-free as your floors will be.

WORX Hydroshot Ultra WG649 40V High Pressure Handheld Cleaner ($390)

Image: KnowTechie

The best thing about this WORX pressure washer is that it is battery-powered. No, really. That means all you need is a water source, which could be a bucket, a hose, or even a lake.

You can drop the feed hose for this washer into dirty water, and it’ll not pick up a single bit of dirt, so you’ll have a stream of clean, pressurized water to clean whatever you need to. Add in some of the handy attachments, and you’ll be able to clean everything, quickly and cleanly.

Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra ($1,400)

Image: KnowTechie

We said the Q5+ was the best robovac for most people, but what if you need more? Well, the top-of-the-line robot vacuum from Roborock, the S7 MaxV Ultra costs double, but you do get more cleaning ability.

Now, you can also mop your floors, with a self-cleaning and self-emptying dock which means all your floor surfaces now need minimal maintenance. This is what’s currently on my main floor, and I’ve not had to mop, vacuum, or sweep the manual way since I got it. Bliss.

Roborock Dyad ($450)

Image: KnowTechie

Mopping sucks. It’s messy and you have to wait for ages for your floors to dry again. Roborock’s Dyad adds a wet/dry vacuum to powered mopping rollers, so your floors will be spotless and dry in no time at all.

I’ve got a robot vacuum cleaning my floors daily, and this upright still shocked me with how much dirt it sucked off my planking. If you’ve got pets or kids, it’s essential for cleaning off your hard floors.

iRobot Roomba m6 robot mop ($350-400)

Image: iRobot

You don’t have to push an automatic mop around if you prefer. The Braava Jet m6 does all the mopping for you, with Wi-Fi control, and more. With a larger water tank than the non-Wi-Fi version, the m6 is perfect for larger, open-plan spaces.

This auto-mop can map your home, dry sweep, or wet mop your floors, and covers every inch while cleaning. Oh, and if you have one of the I-, S-, or 900-series Roomba vacuums, you can use Imprint Link to coordinate all their cleaning tasks.

Roomba S9+ ($1,000)

Image: Kevin Raposo / KnowTechie

Our founder, Kevin, swears by this robotic vacuum, and who are we to disagree? Yes, it’s pricey. Yes, the auto-empty dock or gold accents might not be to everyone’s tastes. The thing is, who cares when it gets your floors this clean?

As to why we’re not suggesting the i7+, which is a more affordable option? It gets stuck sometimes, requiring a little bit of manual intervention. That’s not what we want to see from a robovac that we can schedule for the middle of the night, so we’re marking it down.

BISSELL SpotBot Pet Portable Carpet Cleaner ($185)

Image: KnowTechie

For those unavoidable mini messes, the Spotbot is supreme. Fill up the tank with warm water and cleaning solution, put the automatic cleaning brush over the mess, and walk away. It’s that simple.

For more stubborn stains or for upholstery, you can use the hose attachment to spray, scrub, then vacuum all the dirt away. I’ve got a non-automatic version and I love it, but I wish I’d gone for this with the set-and-forget brush.

Molekule Air Pro ($1000)

We all know that we should keep our surfaces clean, but what about our air? After all, breathing is kinda important. Molekule’s Air Pro is a cleaning gadget that removes particulates out of your air, quietly and stylishly.’

That’s not all it can clean though, as it can destroy bacteria, mold, and viruses, thanks to its PECO tech.

You also get monitoring of your indoor air, with Volatile Organic Compounds, Particulate Matter 1.0, Particulate Matter 2.5, Particulate Matter 10, Carbon Dioxide, and Relative Humidity all measured continuously. Each filter lasts for six months too, so they’re substantial value.

Dyson omni-glide+ cordless vacuum

Image: KnowTechie

Dyson’s smallest vacuum for hard floors, the omni-glide+ has some pretty sweet tricks. It’ll go flat to the floor, for cleaning under your cabinets. It picks up crud when pushed or pulled, and glides around furniture.

You also get a light pipe crevice tool, so you can see what you’re doing in tight spaces, and it converts to a handheld for upholstery or your car. Oh, and it’s got all the suction power and air purification you’d expect from a Dyson.

Phonesoap HomeSoap ($199.95)

Image: KnowTechie

What about those devices that are hard to keep clean, like smartphones, video game controllers, or those for your TV? Enter the HomeSoap, a cleaning gadget that uses UV-C light to clean all the germs off your tech.

It’ll kill off 99.9% of all the germs on your remotes and other small gadgets, and it’s large enough to stick in remotes, tablets, or weird shapes like your game controllers. Oh, and it amplifies audio when things are inside, so you won’t miss any notifications while you are disinfecting your phone.

Now you’ve got some innovative ideas for gadgets and other devices to keep your home spotless. Have fun enjoying your home, now that the tech is handling keeping it clean.

Anything we missed? Do you have a favorite piece of tech to clean your home with? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

