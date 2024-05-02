The best wireless printers (2024)

Printers are just as necessary as they are frustrating. If you’ve ever owned a printer or worked in an office with an industrial printer, you are familiar with the pain of printing something out. Yet, it must be done.

At least we don’t have to fax anything anymore (mostly). And we don’t even have to keep our printer in close proximity to our devices because many of them work over Wi-Fi now, negating direct USB contact.

And there is no shortage of printer brands and styles on the market. From massive beasts intended for home office use to quick-print inkjet printers and photograph-centric printers, wireless printers offer tons of options.

And the best wireless printers, well, it turns out that’s quite subjective because no matter how hard you try, no one loves their printer.

Find the best wireless printer for you

While there are some differences between laser and inkjet printing, it really comes down to your needs. Laser printers are great for work and high-volume printing, while inkjet printers are more affordable and better for photo printing.

But, there are printers specifically intended for photos, while others are clearly built to function in a home office.

Plus, cost is always a consideration, again, based on need. If you need to print tons of documents on a daily basis, you’ll want a larger, high-volume printer. If you just print photos and art, stick with a printer designed for that function.

No matter what, the best wireless printer is the one that prints your stuff almost as soon as you tap print.

HP OfficeJet Pro 8135e All-in-One (Best Overall)

Image: KnowTechie

The HP OfficeJet Pro 8135e All-in-One is the culmination of years of dealing with printers. HP is one of the most well-known and popular printer brands, and it doesn’t tend to disappoint.

That’s because there’s always something with wireless printers. Either connectivity issues or some other weird Wi-Fi thing. But this one is alright because it’s not super cheap and has a touchscreen.

When setting up a printer, that touchscreen helps. You can actually see the things you are selecting, and it’s not a bunch of guesswork.

Aside from Wi-Fi, if you need to, you can plug this printer directly into a computer with USB and hook it up to your ethernet.

The extra ports and its full range of printer-specific abilities (fax, scan, etc.) make the HP OfficeJet Pro 8135e All-in-One the best overall printer out there.

Best Overall HP OfficeJet Pro 8135e All-in-One Printer 4.6 $224.99 $169.99 The HP OfficeJet Pro 8135e All-in-One is truly that, full of all the features you could possibly need in your day-to-day printing life.

What We Like: Print, copy, scan, fax

Up to 20ppm print speed

Plenty of ports just in case What We Didn't Like: Not great with photos

Eats a lot of ink Check Availability KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

Brother MFC-J1205W (Best Value)

Image: KnowTechie

The Brother MFC-J1205W is a very basic, very simple printer. This is what you think of when you think of wireless printers, even though it does offer USB connectivity as well.

You set it up through an app, and the physical buttons are limited. It does offer one year of ink in the box, but that’s probably based on some printing average that you exceed anyway.

The app shows you how much ink is left so you know when to replace it. It’s not that great with photos, even though it’s an inkjet. But it does ok. Better than a laser printer in general.

If you don’t print a ton of photos, and you want to save a bit on a printer without sacrificing its general overall quality, the Brother MFC-J1205W is a value purchase.

Best Value Brother MFC-J1205W 3.5 $129.99 $109.99 When you just need a basic printer for a reasonable price, the Brother MFC-J1205W fits the bill. What We Like: Print, copy, scan

Fairly compact

Wi-Fi and USB connectivity

Up to 16ppm What We Didn't Like: Not great for photo

Scans can be sketchy

Can be slow sometimes Check Availability KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

HP DeskJet 2755e (Best Budget)

Image: KnowTechie

The HP DeskJet 2755e isn’t the best printer in the world, not by a long shot. So why’s it on this list? Cause it prints, and it’s super cheap.

It’s a very basic printer that doesn’t handle much outside regular print paper. It can print on other things, but from personal experience, it’s not that great on things like photo paper. However, it handles graphic design images on sticker paper quite well.

It requires the HP app to be properly set up to ensure connectivity to Wi-Fi. There is a USB 2.0 port, just in case, because we all know wireless can be finicky.

Overall, the HP DeskJet 2755e isn’t the greatest printer in the world, but fits the bill if you are on a budget.

Best Budget HP DeskJet 2755e 3.5 $84.89 HP printers cover the gamut of affordability and function, the HP DeskJet 2755e being the former.

What We Like: Print, scan, copy

Mobile printing

Lightweight What We Didn't Like: Terrible on photo paper

Wi-Fi can get weird sometimes

Requires HP app to set up

Paper tray is flimsy Check Availability KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

Canon Pixma MG3620 (Best for Mobile Devices)

Image: KnowTechie

While you don’t absolutely have to set up the Canon Pixma MG3620 through its mobile app, it’s much easier than setting it up via PC. Because it’s a mobile-focused printer.

It wants data from your smartphone or tablet. It craves it. Whether that accounts for the middling pages-per-minute (ppm) speed is debatable. There is always some delay when printing via mobile.

Regardless, the mobile functionality totally supports scanning directly from your mobile device. That’s pretty handy and skips a step in scanning. Especially considering the quality of phone cameras these days.

And it connects with Alexa to shout at you when your ink is running low. Since we’re all glued to our mobile devices, the Canon Pixma MG3620 makes sense as a printer.

Best for Mobile Devices Canon Pixma MG3620 4.0 $69.0014 When you mostly print from your mobile devices, you'll want a printer that prioritizes mobile printing. What We Like: Print, scan, copy

Not bad with photos

Up to 9.9ppm

Connects to Alexa What We Didn't Like: Eats ink quickly

Setup must be through mobile Check Availability KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

Canon Color imageCLASS MF656Cdw (Best Laser Printing)

Image: KnowTechie

The Canon Color imageCLASS MF656Cdw is a beast of a printer but nowhere near the size of an industrial office printer. However, if you have a ton of printing to do running a small business or home office, then this is the workhorse you’ll want.

It’s a well-reviewed printer that accentuates speed and high-capacity printing and toner storage. Plus, with the print-on-the-go connectivity to Canon’s PRINT Business app, Apple AirPrint, and Mopria Print Service, there is some mobile prioritization.

The touchscreen makes setting up the printer easier, but you are going to want to use the app for complicated connectivity through third-party printing services.

The Canon Color imageCLASS MF656Cdw is a do-the-job printer with a solid capacity for larger jobs.

Best Laser Printing Canon Color imageCLASS MF656Cdw 4.2 $449.99 $366.64 When you have a lot of printing to do on a regular basis, a laser printer like the Canon Color imageCLASS MF656Cdw will do the job.

What We Like: Print, copy, scan, fax

2-sided printing up to 22ppm

High capacity toner

Supports mobile printing

Touchscreen What We Didn't Like: Expensive

Large footprint

Complicated scan-to-email instructions Check Availability KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

Epson WorkForce WF-7210 (Best Wide-Format)

Image: KnowTechie

With only one MAC address, the Epson WorkForce WF-7210 will only work on Wi-Fi OR wired. So, pick one. Since this is the best wireless printer, Wi-Fi is probably what you’re after.

This is a heavy printer, but it holds a lot of paper and, most importantly, prints in wide format. That means your legal documents or anything outside the bounding box in Adobe Photoshop.

The printer does advertise print-shop-quality results, and for the most part, it delivers. If it wasn’t so expensive and specialized as a wide-format printer, it would be close to being the best overall.

As it stands, for wide-format printing, you can’t do better than the Epson WorkForce WF-7210.

Best Wide-Format Epson WorkForce WF-7210 4.0 $576.98 The Epson WorkForce WF-7210 is great for printing large-format documents.



What We Like: Up to 18ppm

Auto 2-sided printing

Prints up to 13" x 19"

500-sheet capacity

Supports mobile printing What We Didn't Like: Super heavy

Will clog with 3rd party ink

Only one MAC address Check Availability KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

HP OfficeJet 250 All-in-One (Best Portable)

Image: KnowTechie

Especially handy for travelers and hybrid workers, the HP OfficeJet 250 All-in-One runs on a quick-charge battery and fits in your backpack. Plus, it uses the common HP62 ink cartridges.

That’s good because there are tons of third-party options that work just fine. The touchscreen helps with setup and printing, and the battery charges super fast.

It does offer borderless printing up to 5×7, which is ok, but let’s be honest: you are going to use it for printing PowerPoint presentations.

Also, it’s a bit expensive for a portable printer, but that’s probably due to jamming full printer functionality into a smaller package. For a portable printer, the HP OfficeJet 250 All-in-One fits the bill, even with that price tag.

Best Portable HP OfficeJet 250 All-in-One Portable Printer 4.0 $489.99 Portable and printer don't really go together, but the HP OfficeJet 250 All-in-One is the closest thing to it. What We Like: Print, copy, scan

Small footprint

Touchscreen

Works with Alexa What We Didn't Like: No USB connectivity

No ethernet

Middling print quality

Expensive Check Availability KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

Canon imagePROGRAF PRO-300 (Best for Professional Photos)

Image: KnowTechie

Straight up, the Canon imagePROGRAF PRO-300 literally eats ink for every meal. Like a whale swallowing krill. But, if you pay nearly $1000 for a printer, you have a good reason. And therefore can handle the cost of the ink.

Because this printer is the boss when it comes to printing art and photos.

The quality is just as good as purchasing from an online print shop and much, much quicker. This is a professional-level printer for photos and art, so you probably don’t want to receive stuff in the mail anyway.

The Canon imagePROGRAF PRO-300 might be expensive but kills it when it comes to crisp, beautiful photo printing.

Best for Professional Photos Canon imagePROGRAF PRO-300 5.0 $899.00 For professional photo printing, the Canon imagePROGRAF PRO-300 delivers quality.



What We Like: Great with photos

Supports Wi-Fi and USB

Easy setup

Ink optimization system What We Didn't Like: Super expensive

Ink is expensive too

Eats ink Check Availability KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

Brother Business Color Laser All‐in‐One Printer (Best for Small Business)

Image: KnowTechie

The Brother Business Color Laser All‐in‐One Printer is like a mini version of the printer you’d find in any office around the world. Which makes sense because it’s intended for home office use.

This is not a casual printer; it’s a semi-truck that delivers goods. If those goods are 33ppm. It does okay with color and really hauls with normal documents.

And yeah, it connects via Wi-Fi and mobile, but the companion software kind of messes things up. If you can avoid installing it, then do so.

Other than that, this printer uses high-yield toner to save you money over time and scans super fast to numerous locations if you want. The Brother Business Color Laser All‐in‐One Printer is perfect for all your home office needs.

Best for Small Business Brother MFC‐L8905CDW Business Color Laser All‐in‐One Printer 4.0 $699.99 The Brother Business Color Laser All‐in‐One Printer is a big printer for your home office.

What We Like: Print, copy, scan, fax

Big touchscreen

Massive capacity

Up to 33ppm

High-yield toner What We Didn't Like: Massive footprint

Can be shaky on color printing

Software is janky Check Availability KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

Brother Compact Monochrome Laser Printer (Best Monochrome)

Image: KnowTechie

If all you need is a reliable printer to make hard copies of forms or print the occasional letter, this is the printer to buy. We have an earlier version of this printer in the office, and it’s nearly bombproof.

Anyway, it’s a monochrome printer, so you won’t get color, but maybe you don’t need color. Saves money on color cartridges.

Monochrome printers are intended for simple, quick, and reliable printing. Very business-focused but also built for longevity in the home.

Without that pesky color thing, printers like the Brother Compact Monochrome Laser Printer tend to last a bit longer.

Best Monochrome Brother HL-L2405W Wireless Compact Monochrome Laser Printer 4.0 $119.99 When you don't care about color, get a monochrome printer like the Brother Compact Monochrome Laser Printer. What We Like: Up to 30ppm

Amazon dash replenishment ready

Compact footprint

Supports dual-band wireless

USB port What We Didn't Like: No color at all

Software isn't great

Wi-Fi connectivity can be spotty Check Availability KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

How to pick the best wireless printer

When picking the best wireless printer for your needs, think about what it will be used for. Laser printers are great for volume printing or infrequent printing, while inkjets are great for photos, graphics, and regular use.

We also like the versatility of all-in-one units like the HP OfficeJet or Brother Business Color Laser as they can be used to make copies, fax things when dealing with doctors’ offices or the government, and digitize receipts so you can cut down on paperwork.

And if all you really need is to print out letters or forms every so often, the Brother Monochrome on this list will do that perfectly while staying relatively hassle-free.

Have a wireless printer you love? Ha ha, we’re only joking cause nobody loves their printer, but please let us know if you have one you tolerate. Drop us a line in the comments below, or carry the discussion to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news