The best TVs for console gaming (2024)

Back in the 1980s, the best TV for console gaming was literally any TV. Graphics were what they were, and there weren’t televisions on the market yet that catered to console gamers.

Basically, if you had a Nintendo and a 19-inch CRT TV, then you were freaking golden. It didn’t get any better than that.

But things are a bit different now. Now we’ve got massively enhanced pictures, pixels, and that motion-blurring nonsense. There’s 4K, 8K, and QLED TVs. There are 48-inch TVs and 85-inch TVs.

There’s a litany of brands and types, all boasting that their picture is better than the next. And some are even manufactured to work best with certain consoles.

So, really, the best TVs for console gaming make a list full of great options.

Find the best TVs for console gaming for you

Choosing the best TV for console gaming isn’t just about the picture, the number of Mini LEDs, or even the panel type; it’s about how much you want to spend on a TV.

Keep in mind the resolution that your console can output while you research your TV.

The Nintendo Switch is limited to 1080p when docked. The PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X can output games at 4K, while the Xbox Series S is mostly limited to 1440p, which is upscaled to 4K.

There is a considerable price difference between the best overall and the best budget; most of it has to do with picture and screen size rather than gaming enhancements.

But those gaming enhancements make a difference in areas like refresh rate and contrast. Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) is also worth looking for if you have an Xbox Series X|S or PlayStation 5.

Other than that, there is an available range of TVs for any environment, even outdoors.

So when you choose the best TV for console gaming, remember it’s less about the specific console you have (unless it’s a PS5 paired with a Sony TV) and more about how much you want to spend.

LG G3 Series 77-inch Class OLED evo 4K (Best Overall)

Image: KnowTechie

Let’s get the bad out of the way: the LG G3 Series 77-Inch Class OLED evo 4K doesn’t support ESPN+ through its embedded app, but that’s a quick fix with streaming through your console.

That’s it, unless your console gaming cabinet is in bright sunlight, in which case you might want to rethink your layout so you can use this beautiful OLED>

WebOS offers about 300 free channels, but you’re using your console anyway, so meh. But man, the picture of this thing is amazing.

It’s an OLED evo 4K screen with a brightness booster, bringing rich, vibrant colors into your living room. The contrast stays strong regardless of ambient light, and Dolby Vision means you can watch content as the director intended.

As for gaming, it has NVIDIA G-Sync built-in, optimizing your gameplay with less lag, stutter, and tearing. The LG G3 Series 77-Inch Class OLED evo 4 offers a game dashboard with customizable settings to cement it as the perfect TV for gaming.

Best Overall LG G3 Series 77-Inch Class OLED 4.6 $3,278.9422 With NVIDIA features built-in, the LG G3 Series 77-Inch Class OLED evo 4 is the ultimate gaming TV. What We Like: 55, 65, 77, and 85-inch formats

Dolby Vision

LG Filmmaker mode

OLED evo 4K

NVIDIA G-SYNC What We Didn't Like: Expensive

Remote feels cheap

LG App doesn't support all streaming services Check Availability KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

LG C3 Series 48-inch Class OLED evo (Best Value)

Image: KnowTechie

The LG C3 Series 48-Inch Class OLED evo does have the NVIDIA G-Sync partnership, so you’ve got a dedicated gaming engine built into the TV. That’s a bonus.

It comes in various sizes, fitting into any corner of your house without sacrificing picture quality.

It’s powered by an a9 AI processor that handles OLED dynamic tone mapping, super scaling, and brightness enhancements. The sound from this TV isn’t better than a soundbar, but it’s good enough.

The best value of the LG C3 Series 48-Inch Class OLED evo is that it offers this strong processor on a more wallet-friendly screen size.

Best Value LG C3 Series 48-Inch Class OLED evo Smart TV 4.0 $1,399.99 $996.99 A good value TV, the LG C3 Series 48-Inch Class OLED evo still has LGs gaming optimization features. What we liked: 42, 48, 55, 65, 77, and 83-inch formats Alexa built-in OLED Smart TV Dolby Vision What we didn't like: Menu options are bloated Remote can be confusing Who is it good for?: 42, 48, 55, 65, 77, and 83-inch formats

Alexa built-in

OLED Smart TV

Dolby Vision What We Didn't Like: Menu options are bloated

Remote can be confusing Check Availability KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

VIZIO 50-inch MQX-Series (Best Budget)

Image: KnowTechie

Regarding gaming, the VIZIO 50-inch MQX-Series has a variable refresh rate and full HD 240fps gaming with a dedicated gaming menu.

It comes with built-in Chromecast and Apple AirPlay and supports Wi-Fi 6E. The active full array backlight and local dimming are enhanced with Dolby Vision HDR. This keeps all your shows and games fresh and bright.

But the price, oh, the price. Even the 75-inch comes in under $1000. That’s a hell of a deal for that size 4K TV. And that’s the standard non-sale price.

With an excellent effective 240Hz refresh rate, you are getting a great TV for less money than you’d spend on a bigger brand or larger TV that you don’t need. The VIZIO 50-inch MQX-Series is the best of the budget bunch for sure.

Best budget VIZIO 50-inch MQX-Series 4K 120Hz QLED HDR10+ Smart TV $629.99 $548.00 The VIZIO 50-inch MQX-Series is truly a budget TV, without sacrificing picture quality. What we liked: 50, 65, and 75-inch formats QLED HDR10+ 240Hz 1080p gaming Wi-Fi 6E capable Chromecast built-in What we didn't like: Audio is lacking Remote is cheap Check Availability KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

Sony 65 Inch Mini LED 4K Ultra HD TV X93L Series (Best for PlayStation 5)

Image: KnowTechie

The Sony 65-inch Mini LED 4K Ultra HD TV X93L Series has exclusive features for the PlayStation 5. It has auto HDR tone mapping and auto genre picture mode for optimized picture quality.

And HDMI 2.1 features further enhance your gaming sessions, whether alone or streaming. The embedded Google TV supports Google Assistant and Apple AirPlay.

And it’s a Mini LED TV. You might think, not at that size, but that’s not what it means. Mini LEDs are thousands of actual mini LEDs on the screen that create the best picture possible for brightness and shadows.

The Sony 65-inch Mini LED 4K Ultra HD TV X93L Series is a tremendous all-around TV, but it really comes into its own when paired with a PlayStation 5.

Best for PlayStation 5 Sony 65 Inch Mini LED 4K Ultra HD TV X93L Series 4.0 If you are a Sony PlayStation gamer, the Sony 65-inch Mini LED 4K Ultra HD TV X93L Series is for you. What We Like: 65, 75, 85-inch formats

Mini LED 4K Ultra HD

HDMI 2.1 gaming

PS5 optimization What We Didn't Like: Sound is meh Check Availability KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

Tyler 13.3” Portable TV LCD Monitor (Best Portable TV)

Image: KnowTechie

The Tyler 13.3” Portable TV LCD Monitor isn’t much bigger than many tablets, but it’s perfect for gaming in the back of a used RV. Because most new RVs have normal-sized TVs.

Plus, this thing is cheap. We can overlook all the little issues with a TV like this and focus on compatibility with its litany of inputs.

Whatever gaming system you have, from an Atari to an Xbox Series X, you can plug it into this tiny TV.

Sure, it’s small, but the Tyler 13.3” Portable TV LCD Monitor is a versatile portable TV good for any on-the-go situation.

Best Portable TV Tyler 13.3” Portable TV LCD Monitor 3.9 $99.95 When you take your gaming on the go, you'll need a portable screen to go with it. What We Like: Lithium battery operated

Tons of ports

Remote control

Supports Apple TV

1080p LCD What We Didn't Like: Only 13.3-inch

Picture quality is what you'd expect

Sound is very weak Check Availability KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

TCL 65 inches QM8 QLED 4K Smart Mini LED TV (Best Game Accelerator)

Image: KnowTechie

The TCL 65-inch QM8 QLED 4K Smart Mini LED TV is built with Mini LED technology, which means brighter brights and stronger shadows.

It’s not quite OLED-quality for dark areas but makes up for it by having up to 2,000 nits of brightness. That’s an insane amount, and it handles midday sunlight like a champ.

As for its gaming specs, it has a strong accelerator, offering up to 240Hz VRR. All are powered by AMD FreeSync, which keeps up with action-packed games and sports.

The difference between other game-accelerated TVs is that the TCL 65-inch QM8 QLED 4K Smart Mini LED TV tends to hold 240Hz longer than most.

Best Game Accelerator TCL 65 inches QM8 QLED 4K Smart Mini LED TV 3.5 $998.00 Sure, many TVs have a game accelerator, but this one is priced to sell. What We Like: 65, 75, 85, and 98-inch formats

QLED 4K Mini LED

Google compatibility built-in

Dolby Vision

240Hz game acceleration

Voice remote What We Didn't Like: Black levels could be better

Sound quality is cheap Check Availability KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

SAMSUNG 65-inch Class OLED 4K S95D Series (Best Sound)

Image: KnowTechie

The SAMSUNG 65-inch Class OLED 4K S95D Series is a vibrant TV with a glare-free OLED screen. You’ll get a ton of clear detail, and the Motion Xcelerator eliminates gaming lag and blur with a 144Hz refresh rate.

But the real highlight of this TV is the sound. For a TV, it sounds great compared to its competitors. It has Dolby Atmos and object-tracking sound, which works to deliver the most realistic audio possible.

A TV rarely stands out for its sound profile, but the SAMSUNG 65-inch Class OLED 4K S95D Series certainly does.

Best Sound SAMSUNG 65-Inch Class OLED 4K S95D Series 4.0 $3,397.99 It's rare for a TV to have good sound, but the SAMSUNG 65-Inch Class OLED 4K S95D Series totally does.

What We Like: 55, 65, 75-inch formats

Dolby Atmos

Real Depth Enhancer

4K AI upscaling

Built-in Alexa

Object tracking sound What We Didn't Like: A bit expensive

Small remote Check Availability KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

Hisense 65-Inch Class U8 Series Mini-LED (Best Mini-LED)

Image: KnowTechie

The Hisense 65-inch Class U8 Series Mini-LED is a very affordable TV with many Mini LEDs packed into it. There’s also a 100-inch version if you have a ton of wall space.

The Quantum Dot QLED delivers pure, rich, fantastic color to the picture, making any of your games pop.

All that color makes it great for gaming, not to mention the 144Hz game mode pro. This smooths out lags and frame tearing. The sound is pretty good too, with Dolby Atmos built-in.

Overall, the Hisense 65-inch Class U8 Series Mini-LED is a bright TV, even if the viewing angle is tight.

Best Mini LED Hisense 65-Inch Class U8 Series Mini-LED 4.0 $997.95 $898.00 There are a lot of Mini LED TVs out there, but the Hisense 65-inch Class U8 Series Mini-LED stands apart because it stuffed all those LEDs into an affordable TV. What We Like: 55, 65, 75, 85, 100-inch formats

LED ULED 4K UHD

Google Smart TV

144Hz Game Mode Pro

Dolby Vision IQ What We Didn't Like: OS is scrappy

Tight viewing angle

Flimsy stand Check Availability KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

Roku 32″ Select Series (Best Affordable)

Image: KnowTechie

So, why is it on this list if the Roku 32″ Select Series has no specific gaming enhancements? Well, because sometimes you just need a super cheap TV to plug into your gaming console because you just want to game.

This TV is perfect for a kid’s room or hanging in the office. Plus, it has excellent Roku streaming features, such as 400+ live TV streaming apps.

Sure, it lacks the powerful brightness of other TVs, and the sound isn’t great, but it works. This TV just works, and if you’ve ever gamed on a 19-inch CRT TV, then you know sometimes that’s all that matters.

Plus, again, the Roku 32″ Select Series is ultra super mega cheap.

Best Affordable Roku 32" Select Series 720p HD Smart RokuTV 3.5 $169.99 $158.00 Sometimes, all you need is something a bit bigger than a monitor for your gaming.

What We Like: 32, 40-inch formats

720p HD

Voice remote What We Didn't Like: No fancy Mini LED

No gaming-specific enhancements

Sound is not great Check Availability KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

SYLVOX 55-Inch Outdoor TV (Best for Outdoors)

Image: KnowTechie

The SYLVOX 55-inch Outdoor TV doesn’t offer the app selection like a Roku or LG TV, but that’s ok because it’s hanging on the back patio hooked up to your console.

You can stream through the console if you have to. The picture is bright and radiant, even in direct sunlight. That’s a huge rarity for any TV.

This is a durable TV made for the outdoors. The shell is metal, not plastic, and it’s effectively waterproof, windproof, and dustproof.

The SYLVOX 55-inch Outdoor TV is perfect for gaming in the sunshine if you live in a moderate climate with outdoor seating.

Best for Outdoors SYLVOX 55-Inch Outdoor TV 4.0 $1,349.00 Most TVs would get destroyed in the weather, but not the SYLVOX 55-inch Outdoor TV

What We Like: Waterproof

4K LED

Dual speakers

Ultra thin

Commercial grade screen What We Didn't Like: Speakers are quiet

Not many built-in apps Check Availability KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

How to pick the best TV for console gaming

Choosing the best TV to pair with your console often becomes a decision of what fits in your budget.

While OLED gives the best picture quality, it’s relatively more expensive and has lower brightness overall than competing panel technologies.

Features like Dolby Vision and VRR are nice but not always necessary, depending on the console you own.

We still recommend the LG G3 series for most use cases, but if your console playing area is in bright sunlight most of the time, check out a QLED TV like the TCL or Hisense options on the list, as these get to much higher brightness levels.

Are you already rocking a TV you love with your console? Prefer QLED to OLED, or even a projector? Drop us a line below in the comments, or carry the discussion to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news