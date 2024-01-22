Best PlayStation 5 accessories (2024)

PlayStation 5: Play Has No Limits From $449.99 The new, slim PlayStation 5 and slim Digital Edition PS5 sells like hotcakes, with its powerful CPU and GPU using AMD's technology, and a super-speedy SSD to store games on. It's also the only place to play games like Spiderman: 2. What We Like: New, slim PlayStation 5 consoles are up to 30% smaller, saving you space on your TV cabinet

Removable Blu-Ray drive can make the Digital Edition into a disc version

The only home console with a dedicated VR headset Check Availability KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

So you’ve finally got your hands on a PlayStation 5? Ok, maybe that’s a bit of hyperbole, as the PS5 has been on the market for four whole years, but not everyone was willing to pay secondary market prices.

Plus, Sony recently refreshed the whole lineup, with slimmer PlayStation 5 models with a removable Blu-Ray disc drive.

They still come in Digital Edition and standard versions, but now you can add the drive to the Digital version if you later decide you want the drive.

But even if you just acquired one or its been sitting on your entertainment center shelf for a few years, there are some must-have accessories for the PlayStation 5 that you really shouldn’t go without.

From chargers to controllers, headsets and extra memory, it’s time to upgrade that PS5 from out-of-the-box to awesome box.

Best PS5 Accessories for 2024

Best Controller

Sony PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller From $49.00 The Sony DualSense controller for PS5 is also one of the best mobile gaming controllers on the market, thanks to its Bluetooth connectivity. It's also got a more natural thumbstick arrangement and a more sculpted design. What We Like: Symmetrical thumbsticks because your hands aren't different sizes

Ergonomic shape that suits some hand shapes better

Bluetooth connectivity and in-built rechargeable battery

Immersive haptic feedback on triggers and main body of controller Check Availability at Walmart Check Availability at Amazon KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

This is the top item on many a list for a good reason. You need a controller to play the games, and that controller is the DualSense PS5 Controller.

While the PS5 comes with one of these in the box, that’s only acceptable if you have no friends. We’re not here to judge, but if you have a second pair of hands, you’ll need a second controller.

This controller is next-gen awesome, as the haptics fully engage you in the worlds your characters inhabit.

Toss in some adaptive triggers that provide different levels of resistance based on in-game situations, and a build in secondary speaker, and you’ve got a physical connection to your games.

The Sony DualSense PS5 controller is a must-have for any PlayStation gamer.

Best Charging Station

Playstation DualSense Wireless Charging Station $29.99 The DualSense Wireless Charging Station keeps up to two controllers topped up while you're not gaming, with a design that looks like a mini PS5. It also keeps your PS5's USB ports free for other uses. What We Like: Charge up to two DualSense controllers without needing to plug them into your console

Drop your controller onto the dock to get it charging, lift it up whenever you want to play

Also keeps your controllers stored when not in use Check Availability

DualSense controllers work better when charged, so the PlayStation DualSense wireless Charging Station is probably the best bet.

With a charging stand, you don’t have to clog your PlayStation’s USB ports. You can just click-in your controllers, and watch them glow yellow until they glow blue. Then they don’t glow. That means they are charged.

It’s recommended that you purchase official Sony chargers for official Sony controllers, but if you have a 3rd party controller, a 3rd party charging station will work just fine.

The end result is your PlayStation DualSense wireless Charging Station will eliminate wasting batteries and time so that you can keep on gaming.

Best Headset

SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless Headset $349.99 $282.31 Upgrade your gaming audio with the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro, featuring Hi-Fi quality drivers and 360-degree Spatial Audio, which is compatible with Tempest 3D Audio on the PS5 console. You also get active noise cancelation, and hot-swap batteries to get even more gaming time in. What We Like: Hi-Fi quality drivers for great gaming immersion

Dedicated gaming DAC for quality sound

Hot-swap batteries so you can extend your gaming sessions Check Availability

The Sony Pulse 3D Wireless Headset is fine if you want to stick with Sony stuff, but the SteelSeries Arctis Nova headset is for true gamers.

With Hi-Fi drivers, active noise cancellation, and a ClearCast Gen 2 Mic, this headset is powerful. But really, it’s the 360° spatial audio that really sets this particular headset apart from the rest.

Here’s something you’ll love: you can hot-swap a second battery that’s kept charged in the base unit until needed.

That means you don’t have to stop gaming and risk waking the family when the charge runs out. Just swap the battery, slam the charging cable into the used one and keep going.

Ultimately, the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless Gaming Headset is for that next-level sense immersion.

Best Subscription

PlayStation $30 Plus – Wallet Funds [Digital Code] $30.00 With PlayStation Plus now having three subscription tiers, the best way to gift a PlayStation gamer is with Wallet Funds so they can choose the tier they want. Plus, it can get to them instantly which is always the best way. What We Like: $30 of instantly redeemable credit for the PlayStation Store to use on games or Plus Check Availability

How we access games has changed over the years, and the PlayStation Plus service understands that. It’s a subscription tier that offers different levels of exclusives, new-ish games, classic games, and cloud storage.

It’s a subscription, but a better deal than buying one game at a time. PlayStation Plus is an essential service if you play more games than you want to buy.

The cheapest plan is PlayStation Plus Essential, and it’s the same as the old PS Plus service. It costs $9.99 per month or $79.99 for 12 months.

The Extra tier is the next step, offering up to 400 downloadable PS4 and PS5 games. This is $14.99 per month, or $134.99 per year.

Then there is Premium, offering downloads of nearly the entire PS library or cloud streaming for the rest. This is $17.99 per month, or $159.99 per year.

Best External Drive

Avolusion Pro-5X Series 8TB External Drive for PS5 $105.88 With the PlayStation 5's limited internal storage, you might want a place to offload those huge game files while you play something else. So you're not downloading from the internet all the time, put them on this 8TB drive from Avolusion and save your internet for other uses. What We Like: 8TB of storage for temporarily offloading your PS5 games

Designed to compliment the PS5's look

USB 3.0 for speedy transfer speeds Check Availability

If you give a mouse a cookie… then you’ll need the Avolusion PRO-5X Series 8TB External Gaming Hard Drive. Well, you’ll need it if you subscribe to PlayStation Plus for sure.

Because the PlayStation itself has limited storage, you’ll need extra storage. 8TB should do it, even if youhave to move games back and forth between your PS5 and this hard drive.

Honestly, it’s the closest you’ll get to owning a physical copy of a game, without purchasing a physical copy of a game.

The Avolusion PRO-5X Series 8TB External Gaming Hard Drive uses USB 3.0, so those game transfers will take as long as it takes you to finish that taco. Plus, you can play PS4 games that are installed on it.

Best Virtual Reality

PlayStation VR2 (PSVR2) $549.00 PlayStation is the only console maker to embrace VR gaming, and the VR2 headset is ready to transport you into the virtual game worlds PlayStation can think up. Enjoy titles like Horizon Call of the Mountain in eye-popping immersion at up to 120Hz and you'll wonder why other consoles don't get on board. What We Like: 4K HDR display to show off impressive gaming visuals

Eye-tracking and tracking cameras for positional accuracy

Haptic feedback on the headset and the two controllers for better immersion Check Availability

You can look at the PlayStation VR2 headset either as its own gaming device or as accessory. Since it needs a PS5 to work, it’s probably an accessory. Regardless, it’s a great way to expand your gameplay out of reality and into virtual reality.

With some of the same features as the DualSense controller, such as haptic feedback and adaptive triggers, it also adds finger touch detection and 3D audio to fully immerse your brain.

Virtual worlds can be a bit scary, but from Horizon Call of the Mountain to Iron Man VR to the hundreds of other games available, the PlayStation VR2 headset will certainly expand your gaming universe.

Best Camera

PlayStation HD Camera, Black $59.99 Add the official PlayStation HD Camera to your PlayStation 5, and you'll be set to livestreaming your gameplay to any supported streaming site. Plus, it looks like your console and captures a 1080p Full-HD image. What We Like: 1080p capture with background-removal tools so you get virtual greenscreen on your PS5

Looks like your PS5, just smaller

Built-in stand for either on top or below your TV Check Availability KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

If you are into streaming, and you have ahem the assets to put yourself on camera with your streams, then you’ll need a PlayStation HD Camera.

It’s a full HD camera with dual wide-angle lenses so you can easily record or stream your twisted face as you deal with angry gods in God of War: Ragnarok or die incessantly in Ghost of Tsushima.

There are plenty of other 3rd party cameras available, but the PlayStation HD Camera takes advantage of built-in PS5 tools like background removal, and that’s worth the price of admission.

Best Mobile Accessory

Backbone One Mobile Gaming Controller - PS Edition $99.99 Use your smartphone as a PS Remote Play screen by adding the Backbone One controller, which comes in USB-C and Lightning port versions depending on your phone's needs. It adds physical controls to turn your phone into a PS Portal-like device for on-the-go gaming. What We Like: Use PS Remote Play from the comfort of your smartphone

Comes in USB-C and Lightning port versions

Gives you a centralized dashboard for all your mobile gaming

No batteries needed Check Availability of Lightning Version Check Availability of USB-C Version

The Nintendo Switch is popular because you can take it on the go, which the Backbone One mobile gaming controller offers PS5 gamers.

It’s a portable controller that works with your phone in place of your PS5 and a monitor. It uses the PS Remote Play service, so you can play on the go with your iPhone.

While the controller isn’t a full DualSense replacement in the way of features, it does have responsive analog triggers, tactile buttons, and clickable thumbsticks.

You can also connect a headset through a 3.5mm headphone jack. Backbone One mobile gaming controller is your solution for PS5 gaming on the go.

Best Racing Wheel

Thrustmaster T300 RS - Gran Turismo Edition $449.99 To get the most immersive driving game experience, a sim racing wheel and pedals are paramount. This set is made by Thrustmaster, one of the biggest names in sim gear, and will have you doing victory laps in no time. What We Like: Designed in collaboration with Gran Turismo for the best in-game experience

GT-style wheel and three adjustable metal pedals

Works with PS5, PS4, and PC Check Availability

The Thrustmaster T300 RS sounds like something it’s not, it’s a steering wheel and pedals. Get your mind out of the gutter.

If the top of your gaming library includes games such as Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged, Wreckfest, F1 23, or Gran Turismo 7, then you’ll want to take the next logical step and stop using your thumbs to drive.

With three adjustable metal pedals and a detachable racing GT style wheel, this racing set was developed in collaboration with Gran Turismo.

And if the Thrustmaster T300 RS isn’t enough to up your racing game, there’s a gear shifter available as well.

Best Fighting Stick

HORI PlayStation 5 Fighting Stick Alpha for PS5 $229.99 $207.84 We don't know about you, but playing fighting games with a joypad just doesn't hit the same. Bring the arcade home with this officially licensed Street Fighter 6 fightstick from HORI, featuring tournament-ready buttons and joystick to smash out some hadoukens. What We Like: 18 free downloadable hi-res images of SF6 characters to print out and customize the transparent faceplate with

Solid build for stability when on your lap or desk

HORI's proprietary Hayabusa buttons and joystick for tournament-ready toughness Check Availability

Conversely, if fighting games like Street Fighter 6 are more your speed, then the HORI PlayStation 5 fighting stick controller might spark your guts a bit more than a racing wheel.

This is a high-end tournament-ready fight stick officially licensed by Sony. You can customize the top panel with 18 free downloadable hi-res images of Street Fighter 6 characters.

Features include high-speed buttons, a touchpad, tournament lock, a 10ft cable, and on-board audio and mic controls. All these features in the HORI PlayStation 5 fighting stick help you keep your hands and mind engaged in the fight.

Best Remote

Playstation Media Remote $29.99 Make your PlayStation 5 into a media streaming powerhouse by adding the Media Remote, which gives you all the controls you need without having to remember which button is which on your DualSense. Plus, you can let your controllers recharge while you kick back and watch some movies. What We Like: Control all of your streaming media while still staying in your PS5 dashboard

Let your DualSense controller recharge while you stream videos

Classic styling to match your PS5 Check Availability

Your new PlayStation 5 isn’t just for fighting and driving, it’s for watching things too. Control all your streaming services with the PlayStation media remote.

It’s got all the classic features of any other television remote control, but specifically tuned to your PlayStation.

And it helps keep your DualSense controllers charged and ready for play, instead of serving as a TV remote. That’s what the PlayStation media remote is for.

Best Stand

PS5 / PS5 Slim Stand and Cooling Station with Charging $38.99 This stand from Oivo doesn't just give you space to store game boxes, the Media Remote, two DualSense controllers, and external storage. It also gives your PS5 some much-needed fresh air thanks to a couple of fans and more USB ports to access and charge peripherals. What We Like: Fan-assisted cooling for your PlayStation 5

Two charging stands for DualSense controllers

Storage slots for your other accessories like the Media Remote, external drives, or physical game boxes Check Availability

And wow, we’ve compiled quite the collection of accessories, so you better get a PS5 stand and cooling station to store them all.

This bad boy has a turbo fan to keep your PS5 running cool, two charging stands for your DualSense controllers, slots for your external drive and media remote, space for physical games, and a headset hook.

Additionally, the fan has three levels, and there is a 3-port USB hub. LED indicators let you know when things are charged.

If you want a clean, organized PS5 workstation, then the PS5 Stand and Cooling Station is an essential buy.

Best Controller Adaptation

MoKo Keyboard for PS5 Controller $28.95 $26.95 Voice chat isn't everyone's favorite, and trying to enter chat messages on the PS5 with the virtual keyboard is difficult and slow. Speed up the process with this Bluetooth keyboard from MoKo, which slots onto the DualSense so you have a QWERTY keyboard at your thumbtips. What We Like: QWERTY keyboard for faster chatting

Avoid voice chat because it's universally terrible, while being able to chat to teammates

Fits perfectly onto the DualSense

100 hour battery life between charges Check Availability

The MoKo Keyboard for PS5 controllers is specifically designed to integrate into your PS5 controller so you can chitter chatter with your thumbs instead of your mouth.

If you are a smash talker and often get banned from Roblox for calling people “losers” then a keyboard probably appeals to you.

With a green backlight and audio jack, the keyboard keeps you chatting and in the game without saying a word. It’s made of silicone, so your thumbs won’t get fatigued over long gaming and smash talk sessions.

The MoKo Keyboard is a great addition if you spend a lot of time online, but don’t want to say much with your mouth.

Best SSD

Western Digital 2TB Officially Licensed SSD for PS5 Consoles $229.99 $179.99 The PlayStation 5 comes with about 660 GB of storage once you account for formatting and the operating system, which isn't much when you consider AAA games can take up 120 GB or more. Add another 2TB of storage by slotting this SSD into the expansion port and enjoy having more games installed. What We Like: 2TB of storage, giving your PS5 three times as much total storage capacity for the latest games

Already has a heatsink applied so it stays cool while gaming or transferring game data

Up to 7,300MB/s of transfer speed Check Availability

Did you know that you can open up your PS5 and install an SSD drive like the Western Digital 2TB NVMe SSD and Sony is totally cool with it?

Unlike Apple, Sony encourages gamers to mod out their PlayStation, which is basically a PC anyway. So while you’re installing a heatsink, you can toss in this internal SSD.

The Western Digital 2TB SSD is one of the best SSDs for the PlayStation 5, and transfers files at speeds up to 7,300MB/s, which is a bit better than any external drive.

Of course, you have to be willing to open up your PS5 if you want to go this route.

Best Heatsink

Archgon PS5 Heatsink for M.2 NVMe SSDs $25.00 If you're worried about temperatures while adding a second storage SSD to your PlayStation 5, this heatsink from Archgon will keep it running at optimal temperatures while providing some physical security. What We Like: Designed for the PS5 to fit in the secondary SSD slot perfectly

Can cool up to 25C to keep the SSD running at optimal temperatures

Fits any M.2 SSD that is compatible with the PS5 Check Availability

While nothing close to a full gaming PC, PS5s can tend to run hot, and the Archgon PS5 Heatsink alleviates that heat.

It’s worth mentioning this is only necessary if you’ve added a second SSD to your PS5. It’s also unnecessary if you bought the Western Digital drive above, as that already has a heatsink.

This heatsink has up to a 77F (25C) cooling effect and is installed inside your PS5 to dissipate hot air. This is not an accessory for everyone, but hardcore, long-hour gamers will appreciate the drop in internal temp.

During heat tests, the Archgon PS5 Heatsink came in most handy when constantly transferring games from an external drive to the internal drive. Stay cool gamers.

Best Capture Card

AverMedia Live Gamer Ultra 2.1 USB Capture Card $299.99 $269.99 The AverMedia Live Gamer Ultra 2.1 USB capture card is the best capture card for any aspiring livestreamer. It can capture 4K60 content with 4K144 passthrough thanks to the HDMI 2.1 ports, so you don't have to sacrifice your game's quality to stream. Quick Verdict: Pros: First HDMI 2.1 capture card

First HDMI 2.1 capture card Capture 4K60 content or 4K30 with HDR

Capture 4K60 content or 4K30 with HDR Use 4K144 pass-through for the latest consoles Check Availability KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

The PlayStation 5 has HDMI 2.1 output to your TV or monitor, so using a capture card that also supports that format makes sense.

That means purchasing an AverMedia device, as they’re the first on the market with an HDMI 2.1-capable capture card.

This USB-C-powered capture card can pass through 4K 144Hz, so it’s perfect for the 4K120 that the PlayStation 5 can output. The 3.5mm jack also means you can easily pipe in your party chat.

That enables capture of 4K at 60FPS (or 30FPS with HDR), making your YouTube videos look crisper than ever. This is the first card with variable refresh rate pass-through support, so your gaming won’t suffer while you record.

Best Grips

KontrolFreek Performance Grips for Playstation 5 $14.99 Keep your DualSense controller in pristine condition while adding a nice cushioned coat of grip with these stick-on performance grips from KontrolFreek. They might not make you into a MLG gamer but you'll feel like one. What We Like: Adds comfort and protection to your DualSense controller

Easy to apply and to take back off again

Will last for a long time Check Availability

If you are a long-time gamer you know that the physical aspects of your controllers break down over time, which is where KontrolFreek Performance Grips come in.

Your body oils, Cheetos dust, and spittle wear down the shell on your controller, leaving them slippery and smooth.

These are expensive controllers, so keeping them working well as long as possible is essential to saving money and gaming hard.

KontrolFreek Performance Grips protect the body of your controller with anti-slip material, keeping your DualSense controller working just a bit longer.

And you’ll probably want some thumbstick extenders, which make the DualSense sticks easier to use for precision aiming, while protecting the tops.

Things to consider before buying PlayStation 5 accessories

Image: Sony

There are a lot of accessories available for your PlayStation 5. It’s hard to imagine gaming without some of them, especially controllers and charging stands. Well, headsets and external drives, too.



The point is, you don’t have to get every single accessory. It’s all based on your needs. There are three things you should consider before buying any accessory.

Does this accessory improve my gaming experience?

Between fight sticks and racing setups, there are a few accessories available to enhance your gaming experience. That is, if it needs enhancement.



Casual gamers likely will find a different value in these items than hardcore fight or race fans. So buy what fits your gaming style, not just whatever is available.

Do I want to open my PS5?

Specific accessories, such as heatsinks and internal fans or drives, require you to open your PS5. This alteration is only for some; if you lack the experience or are anxious about opening it up, you probably don’t need it.

Physical or downloaded?

Buying certain accessories depends on whether you prefer physical games or downloaded games. Don’t buy an external hard drive or SSD drive if you only buy physical copies.



Or search for a different cooling stand if you only download games. Remember, just because the accessory exists doesn’t mean you absolutely have to have it, even if you don’t need it.

Final thoughts on the best PlayStation 5 accessories of 2024

There are many levels of gamer, from casual to hardcore and everything in between. Some accessories are better for the hardcore, while the casual gamer might enjoy the less-is-more approach (but still open to some external storage).

When purchasing PS5 accessories, read a few reviews and recommendations because there’s a lot of junk out there. Ultimately, whatever accessory enhances your gaming experience is the accessory you need.

PlayStation 5: Play Has No Limits From $449.99 The new, slim PlayStation 5 and slim Digital Edition PS5 sells like hotcakes, with its powerful CPU and GPU using AMD's technology, and a super-speedy SSD to store games on. It's also the only place to play games like Spiderman: 2. Check Availability KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

Have any thoughts on this? Drop us a line below in the comments, or carry the discussion to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news