PlayStation 5 Standard vs. Digital Edition – which is best for you?

Sony released its entry into the ninth generation of gaming consoles back at the end of 2020. Despite the major obstacles and supply chain issues that popped up, the PlayStation 5 has turned out to be Sony’s most successful console launch ever.

The PlayStation 5 features some impressive upgrades over its predecessor, including new, super-fast SSDs which make loading times much more manageable. The console’s performance has also been boosted to offer 4K gaming at up to 120 Hz.

If you are looking to get your hands on a new PlayStation 5 console, you might have noticed that there are a couple of different options to choose from. There’s the PlayStation 5 Standard Edition and the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition.

These aren’t really two different consoles, so how are you supposed to decide which one’s right for you? Luckily, we’ve got you covered.

Which PlayStation 5 should you get?

Image: Sony

Both of the consoles feature virtually identical specs, except for one detail: The PlayStation 5 Digital Edition comes without a CD drive. That makes the console a little smaller, but it also means that you won’t be able to use any physical copies of games or movies on the console.

But the lack of a CD drive also comes with a pretty major benefit. The Digital Edition of the console typically sells for $100 less than the Standard Edition. So, if you’re looking for a console and you don’t have any plans to use physical copies of games or movies, then the Digital Edition is probably best for you.

On the other hand, if you plan on collecting physical copies of games or using your PlayStation 5 as a media center for your DVD or Bluray collection, then you’ll want to go with the Standard Edition.

Aside from that one difference, the two PlayStation 5 consoles are identical Hopefully, this helps you make a decision on which version of the console to go for.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: