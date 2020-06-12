Sony finally shows off the PlayStation 5 and it is glorious

Microsoft may have shown off its next-generation console first, but Sony is stealing the show when it comes to next-generation design. Unveiled yesterday during the company’s PlayStation 5 game event, the show wrapped up by showing off what the console will actually look like, and let me tell you, it’s real pretty.

Shown off in white, the console is shown standing vertical (like the Xbox Series X), but pictures have emerged that show it is possible to set the PlayStation 5 its side as well (shown below), which is nice for people who aren’t trying to rearrange their whole entertainment center.

It will come in two versions, a standard version with an optical drive and then another digital version. There are no prices yet on the consoles, but many expect the digital version to be around $100 cheaper than the standard version.

As you can see from the image above, the digital version is quite a bit thinner but other than that, the two consoles look identical.

In addition to the new console, Sony also showed off some hardware accessories, including a charging dock that can hold two controllers, a wireless headset, an HD camera, and even a media remote.

Sony first unveiled the PlayStation 5 controller back in April but did give some more details during the event. It will include haptic feedback (which will allow the controller to react differently depending on the game you are playing), adaptive triggers, and a touchpad similar to the one found on PS4 controllers.

Overall, it’s a good looking console and the accessories are equally impressive. Now, we just need to wait on a price for the console.

