Xbox 20/20 will bring monthly Xbox Series X reveals and news straight to gamers’ brains

Microsoft is still planning on launching its Xbox Series X this holiday season, massive GPU and all, pandemic be damned. Along with the Xbox Series X, we can expect Halo Infinite at launch as well as Xbox Game Pass PC launch-day releases: Wasteland 3, Minecraft Dungeons, and Microsoft Flight Simulator.

Microsoft is really taking advantage of the increased productivity of its employees working from home. In a missive on its blog, Microsoft announced a new monthly communique with fans called “Xbox 20/20”. Xbox 20/20 will showcase what’s happening in the world of Xbox, running once a month throughout the rest of the year.

On May 7th, during the regular Inside Xbox episode, Xbox 20/20 will kick off with a first look at next-gen gameplay, trailers, and sneak peeks. Including gameplay from the recently announced Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, which is sure to look freaking amazing on this next-gen console. To tease this, Microsoft released a video showing the launch screen, which is what you see just before orgasm.

Further episodes will confirm games that utilize the new Smart Delivery feature, which makes sure the game you have downloaded is the most up-to-date version of the game and optimized for Xbox Series X. In July, Xbox 20/20 will take a hard look at the games coming from Xbox Game Studios, which puts pressure on those studio teams to bring something to the table before then.

New updates and titles will be announced as well this year on Xbox 20/20, for both Xbox Game Pass for console and PC. Project xCloud will be expanded into new countries, on new devices and eventually merge with Xbox Game Pass, creating one massive, sticky gaming baby to enable crazy amounts of crossplay. Microsoft is pressing to make that holiday release deadline and with Xbox 20/20, it is not going to let you forget it.

Meanwhile, while still planning for a competitive holiday release, Sony has been fairly quiet about what’s going on with the Playstation 5. It released a look at its controller, which quickly became a meme, and there are some console specs out there. But that’s about it.

Xbox 20/20 is a great way to keep a constant line of communication open with fans and will pay off for Microsoft in getting its console in the collective brains of its user base. The trick is convincing traditional Sony stans to switch. Quarter four of this year is going to be wildly insane, with the election, a likely pandemic part two, and Sony and Microsoft restarting the holiday console competition.

You can check out Xbox 20/20 starting tomorrow on Mixer, Twitch, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube for the 4K stream.

What do you think? Plan on checking out these Xbox 20/20 streams? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: