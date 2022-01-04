Can you buy a replacement controller for the Oculus Quest 2?

One of the most important parts of your Oculus Quest 2 is the controller. They control your interactions with games, apps, and other experiences, and gesture control helps with your immersion.

You might get too immersed though, and accidentally hit one of your controllers, breaking it. In instances such as this, you’ll need to figure out a solution, as the controllers are a major component of the VR headset.

Here’s what to know about a replacement controller for your Oculus Quest 2.

So, does Oculus sell replacement controllers for the Quest 2? Short answer: Yes Replacement controllers for the Oculus Quest 2 are available and cost $69 each. Nice. You can get them directly from Oculus. Shipping is variable, with slower shipping times if it’s closer to the holidays. READ MORE: Does the Oculus Quest 2 have expandable storage? You’ll also want to make sure you’re on the correct ordering page for the replacement controller, as the controller that the Oculus Quest 2 uses isn’t quite the same as the one that came with the earlier Oculus Quest. Don’t forget to unpair the old, broken controller (if possible), and manually pair the new replacement when it arrives.

One last note, while the controller for the Oculus Quest 2 is better for battery life than the one that shipped with the Rift CV1; they’re not as robust. The tracking ring at the top sticks out and isn’t the thickest plastic.

Maybe before you need a replacement controller, it’s worth buying some silicone covers to cushion any inevitable knocks.

