Apple just dropped $95 million like it’s hot—and if you’ve ever caught Siri eavesdropping on your private conversations, you might be about to cash in.

Yup, Apple customers in the US can now stake their claim in a massive privacy settlement after reports surfaced that Siri had a little too much curiosity for her own good.

If you used a Siri-enabled device between September 17, 2014, and December 31, 2024, you could be pocketing a piece of the pie.

So, what’s the story? For years, people suspected their iPhones were listening in when they shouldn’t be. Turns out, they were onto something.

A lawsuit claimed Siri sometimes woke up, uninvited, and recorded snippets of private chats, only to send them off to the cloud.

Apple, for its part, says it never sold these recordings—yet here we are, with Cupertino writing checks and updating its privacy rules.

How-To Claim Your Share of Apple’s Siri Settlement

Learn how to claim your share of the $95 million privacy settlement from Apple if you’ve used a Siri-enabled device in the U.S. between September 17, 2014, and December 31, 2024. Stake Your Claim Head over to the official settlement website (linked in major outlets) and fill out the claim form. You’ll need your device info, so have that handy. Count Your Cash Expect up to $20 per device, capped at five devices per person. If you’ve been a loyal Apple fan, that could mean up to $100 in your pocket. Not bad for a few minutes’ work. Deadline Alert: Don’t sleep on this. You have until July 2, 2025, to file your claim. After that, the window closes and Siri goes back to “not listening”—at least, that’s the hope.

This settlement is more than just a payday—it’s a wake-up call for Big Tech. If Apple can get caught with its hand in the privacy cookie jar, what does that say about the safety of our daily digital assistants?

Privacy experts call for stricter rules and more transparency across the board (ew).

In the meantime, Apple’s move to settle—and update its privacy practices—sets a new standard for the tech industry. Maybe it’s time we all remind our digital helpers to mind their own business.

