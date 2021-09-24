This new PS5 game might be the most realistic looking game ever

When the latest generation of consoles was released upon the world – the PS5 and Xbox Series X – there was a lot to look forward to. But as it goes, one of the most exciting aspects was what these consoles would be able to accomplish graphically.

While there have absolutely been some pretty games to release on the new consoles, we’re now getting a look at what might be the best-looking game yet on the PS5.

Called Ride 4, the game is available on both the PlayStation 4 and 5, but we’re focusing on the PS5 version today. Seriously, just check out this footage below.

As an added little bonus, after you watch it in HD, try dropping the quality down to 144P and try to tell me it doesn’t look like real-life shaky-cam footage. It’s honestly ridiculous.

Now, there might be a slight caveat. As Push Square notes, it seems this is footage from the game’s replay mode, and if that’s the case, it almost certainly has a little extra polish on it, but even so, it’s great to see what the PS5 is capable of.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.