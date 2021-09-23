The Steam Deck is now in the hands of developers and things are looking good

Last week, Valve finally announced that it would start sending developer kits of the Steam Deck to game devs so that they can test out their games on the new device. Overall, developer feedback has been pretty positive, with most games running flawlessly except for a few minor issues.

A lot of developers have taken to Twitter to showcase the performance of the Steam Deck. Most developers are reporting that their games are running great, with many being noticeably impressed by the machine’s performance.

The official page of Sekai Project, a Japanese game developer, has already tried out several games on the Steam Deck. The company was impressed by the device’s Proton program which helps to increase the compatibility of Windows games on the machine’s Linux-based operating system.

We started testing our games on a Steam Deck! Very impressed that Proton can handle a wide amount of different Japanese engines without issues. Here's Baldr Sky running on it 😀 pic.twitter.com/ZhqDG3Hv1O — Sekai Project (@sekaiproject) September 22, 2021

While Sekai Project didn’t have any troubles with many of its games on the Steam Deck, the company still ran into a couple of issues with some of its games. Some games required adjusting Proton settings, while others simply didn’t work at all.

Other developers have been quick to praise the Steam Deck as well. The official account for the X-Plane flight simulator software confirmed that its game works on the device. And it even has support for joystick controls.

Steam’s new handheld gaming PC is surrounded by a lot of hype. The Steam Deck starts at $399 and is set to launch in December of this year.

