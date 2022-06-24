Valve’s Steam Deck is one of the most innovative introductions to PC gaming in a long time. If you were lucky enough to get your hands on an early Steam Deck, then you’ll likely be looking to pair some accessories with your new device.

The Steam Deck itself is an all-in-one gaming PC right in the palm of your hands. That means you technically don’t need any accessories to game on the Steam Deck. But most gamers know good accessories can greatly improve your gaming experience.

From headsets to portable keyboards, there are tons of accessories that you can pair with the Steam Deck to enhance the experience.

There’s even a way to turn the Steam Deck into a stationary gaming PC that you hook to a monitor before the official Steam Deck dock comes out. So let’s see what kind of accessories are out there.

Anker 7-in-1 USB-C Hub

Image: KnowTechie

Kicking things off in our list of Steam Deck accessories, this Anker 7-in-1 Hub can take Steam Deck gaming to a whole different level. Valve plans on releasing a dock for the Steam Deck so you can dock the device and hook it up to a TV or monitor, similar to a Nintendo Switch.

But Valve’s dock isn’t coming out until at least late spring, and Anker’s 7-in-1 hub can get the job done today. It features an HDMI hookup so you can connect a monitor, as well as passthrough charging via USB-C.

That way, you can hook the Steam Deck up to the Anker Hub and play games for hours without having to worry about battery life. The Anker 7-in-1 Hub is available on Amazon for $34.99.

Omni Mobile 25,600mah power bank

Image: KnowTechie

And you will definitely want a portable power bank to pair with your Steam Deck. The battery on the Steam Deck will drain pretty quickly when playing some more demanding games. This 25,600mah power bank from Omnicharge should keep you going for a while.

This power bank provides a charging output of up to 60W via USB-C, which should your device pretty quickly. And there are multiple ports, so you can charge multiple devices at once.

With this amount of stored power, you should be able to charge your Steam Deck up to full at least a couple of times before having to recharge the battery. You can get this power bank from Omnicharge from Amazon for $149.99.

Anker 20,000mah power bank

Image: KnowTechie

You can also find a portable power bank for a little bit cheaper. This option from Anker offers a similar 20,000mah capacity battery at a much lower price.

But it is a bit slower than the previous option, outputting at a maximum of 20W. So you might have to wait a little longer to charge your Steam Deck up using this option.

Still, the 20,000mah capacity should give you a couple of full charges on your Steam Deck so you can keep playing beyond the initial battery life. The Anker 20,000mah portable power bank is available on Amazon for $69.99.

iVoler Steam Deck screen protector 3-pack

Image: KnowTechie

By now, most of us know screen protectors are crucial to keeping our devices safe. If you’re still on the fence about whether or not to add a screen protector to your Steam Deck, just do it. Unless you’re comfortable risking scratches or cracks in your $400 plus dollar investment.

iVoler has already developed screen protectors for the Steam Deck. And you can get a pack of three on Amazon for just under $12. Do yourself a favor and protect your Steam Deck’s screen from scratches with a screen protector or three.

Waterfield Cityslicker leather case

Image: KnowTechie

A premium case for your Steam Deck might be one of the ultimate accessories. Next up, we have the Cityslicker leather case from Waterfield. Now, all three versions of the Steam Deck already come with a case of their own. But Waterfield’s Cityslicker is a decent step up.

The outside is comprised of full-grain leather and the inside features a soft liner. And the case offers stellar protection with its ballistic nylon lining.

The Waterfield Cityslicker will have you carrying your Steam Deck in style while offering an increased level of protection from damage. The Cityslicker is currently available for preorder on the Waterfield website starting at $129.

Audeze Penrose wireless gaming headset

Image: Joe Rice-Jones / KnowTechie

And now we’re on to the accessories that enhance your gameplay experience. To start things off, the Audeze Penrose wireless gaming headset is a great option to pair with your Steam Deck.

The Audeze Penrose features Bluetooth, so you don’t have to worry about buying any extra accessories for it to work with the Steam Deck. The headset is lightweight and features a powerful battery that will keep you gaming for hours.

And its planar drivers offer incredible sound both in games and when listening to music. The Audeze Penrose is a great-sounding headset that would work well with the Steam Deck. Check out our full review here if you’re not convinced. You can snag the Audeze Penrose from Amazon for $299.

SteelSeries Arctis 7+ wireless gaming headset

Image: Alex Gatewood / KnowTechie

Another great headset option for the Steam Deck is the SteelSeries Arctis 7+. SteelSeries is known for its award-winning gaming peripherals, and the Arctis 7+ is not different.

SteelSeries’ Arctis line of headsets remains one of the most comfortable headsets I’ve tried to date. One issue with the headset, however, is that it lacks Bluetooth connectivity. You’ll need to utilize the USB-C port on the headset or use something like the Anker 7-in-1 Hub mentioned above to connect the headset.

But, if you do decide to use your Steam Deck docked with a hub like that one, then you definitely can’t go wrong with the SteelSeries Arctis 7+. Check out our full review of the Arctis 7+ here. The SteelSeries Arctis 7+ is available at Amazon for $169.99.

EPOS H3 Hybrid wireless gaming headset

Image: Alex Gatewood / KnowTechie

The final headset that will work well with the Steam Deck is the H3 Pro Hybrid from EPOS. Like the other headsets mentioned, the H3 Hybrid offers great sound and comfort.

But one cool thing about the H3 Hybrid is that it can connect to two different devices at the same time. You can connect it wired via USB and wirelessly via Bluetooth at the same time to listen to two different devices at once. That could be convenient, for instance, if you were talking on the phone and playing the Steam Deck at the same time.

The H3 Hybrid also features a detachable boom microphone, so you can turn it into a lower profile pair of headphones for when you’re out gaming on the go with your Steam Deck. The EPOS H3 is available at Amazon for $179.

SteelSeries Aerox 3 Wireless

Image: Alex Gatewood / KnowTechie

You can also enhance your Steam Deck experience with some old-school PC gaming accessories. Of course, the Steam Deck has several of its own control options. But some games are just so much better with a mouse. And the Aerox 3 is the perfect mouse to pair up with a Steam Deck.

The Aerox 3 is an ultra-lightweight mouse that’s relatively small in size so you can take it with you anywhere. And it connects via Bluetooth, so you don’t have to worry about any extra accessories.

And to cap things off, the Aerox 3 has an incredible battery that can keep you going for weeks at a time. I’m a big fan of the Aerox 3 and it seems like the perfect mouse to pair with your Steam Deck. You can grab an Aerox 3 wireless in white or black for $99.99 at Amazon.

Logitech G305 Lightspeed Wireless

Image: KnowTechie

Next up, we have the Logitech G305 Lightspeed wireless mouse. Logitech consistently delivers quality gaming peripherals for computers and the G305 is no exception.

The G305 features six programmable buttons with onboard memory for settings. And the G305 also has an impressive battery that’s rated for up to 250 hours of use on a single charge. The only downside to the G305 for the Steam Deck is that it lacks Bluetooth connectivity.

You will need to connect the included dongle to hook this mouse up to your Steam Deck, which means you’ll need something like the Anker Hub mentioned above. But the G305 is relatively affordable, at just $49.99 on Amazon.

Cooler Master SK622 Wireless

Image: KnowTechie

As is the case with gaming mice, so many games in the Steam library work much better with a keyboard. But the Steam Deck is still designed for mobile gaming, so a mobile keyboard is what you really need. And Cooler Master delivers with the SK622 wireless keyboard.

This particular keyboard is a 60% design. So, not only is it missing the number pad on the right side, but it also packs all of the necessary keyboard keys into one of the smallest form gaming keyboards that you can find.

And it connects with Bluetooth. So you don’t have to worry about keeping up with a dongle or buying an extra gadget to make it compatible with your Steam Deck. The SK622 from Cooler Master is available on Amazon for $115.

SteelSeries Apex 3 TKL keyboard

Image: KnowTechie

Another great mobile keyboard option is the Apex 3 TKL from SteelSeries. This keyboard is a little bigger than the SK622 mentioned above, but it’s still a small, lightweight option when compared to other gaming keyboards.

The Apex 3 TKL features IP32 waterproof protection, so it’s protected from water splashes and dust buildup. That makes it a good option for gaming on the go in environments that aren’t necessarily controlled. There is one flaw with the Apex 3 TKL when pairing it up with a Steam Deck, however.

And you guessed it, no Bluetooth. The Apex 3 is a wired keyboard, so, again, you’ll need something like the Anker Hub mentioned above to add USB ports to connect this keyboard. The Apex 3 TKL is pretty affordable, at just $44.99 on Amazon.

Xbox Core Wireless controller

Image: KnowTechie

While the Steam Deck does have its own onboard controller, you won’t always want to pick it up. The smaller thumbsticks aren’t the easiest to use either, so you might prefer a dedicated controller.

For all those times you’re docked to play on a larger screen, you can’t beat using an Xbox controller. All the games in your library support one, it’s ergonomic and has superior quality thumbsticks, and it works either wired or by Bluetooth.

AOpen 15.6″ portable monitor

Image: Alex Gatewood / KnowTechie

Now, we’re going to check out a couple of monitors that you can pair with the Steam Deck. The Steam Deck has its own 7″ screen for games, but there might be times when you want a bit bigger screen for gaming.

And the AOpen 15.6″ portable monitor is a great option for portable gaming. This is a 15.6″ monitor with its own stand that you can set up anywhere. And it has a USB-C port that it uses for display, so you won’t need anything extra to hook up your Steam Deck.

The AOpen monitor does require a power supply, so its portability is somewhat limited. And if you connect it directly to your Steam Deck, you won’t be able to use the Steam Deck’s USB-C port for charging. So you will be limited by the device’s battery unless you use additional hardware.

You can get this AOpen 15.6″ portable monitor on Amazon for $275.

LG Ultragear 27″

Image: KnowTechie

Obviously, we talk a lot about the portability of the Steam Deck, as that is what it was mainly designed for. But it’s still a full-functioning gaming PC. And pair it up with the LG Ultragear 27″ gaming monitor, and you’ve got yourself a decent little gaming setup.

The LG Ultragear 27″ is a 1080p 144hz monitor, which will take full advantage of the Steam Deck’s capabilities.

Of course, the Ultragear 27″ only features HDMI connectivity for display, so you’ll have to snag the Anker Hub or wait until Valve releases the dock for the Steam Deck. This particular monitor costs $299.99 on Amazon.

SCUF Exo posture cushion

Image: KnowTechie

The Steam Deck is pretty hefty, at 23.6 oz (669g). That’s a lot of strain on your wrists and back when playing handheld without support. SCUF has you covered, with the Exo posture pillow.

We’ve been using these with controllers and with our Nintendo Switch, so we know it’ll be just fine with the added weight of the Steam Deck.

The Exo is inflatable (or maybe deflatable if you want to look at it that way), so you can throw it in your bag to use wherever you are gaming. For $40, it’ll help save you from a lifetime of aching joints.

Lexar 64GB microSD

Image: KnowTechie

And the last things we want to cover aren’t necessarily accessories, but they’ll definitely improve your Steam Deck. Depending on the size Steam Deck you went with, you may need extra storage sooner rather than later.

With this 64GB microSD from Lexar, you can store a few extra games over the initial capacity of your device. And at only $10, you can even snag multiple of these cards to fill up with games and switch them in and out whenever you’d like.

Samsung EVO 512GB microSD

Image: KnowTechie

This 512GB option from Samsung will give you a little more room to play. With half a terabyte of extra storage, you can fit several additional games on your Steam Deck.

The more storage you have the better. Nobody wants to have to uninstall and reinstall games constantly because they don’t have enough storage. The Samsung EVO 512 GB microSD costs $74.99 on Amazon.

SanDisk 1TB Extreme microSD

Image: KnowTechie

And finally, we’ve got the big one. This 1TB of storage offers twice as much storage as the Samsung option mentioned above. Even the largest Steam Deck only comes with 512GB of storage.

Adding this 1TB microSD from SanDisk will triple the number of games you can install on your device. That should keep you going for a long time. Although some of today’s games are absolutely massive, so you still might fill that up quickly.

This 1TB microSD from SanDisk will run you $174.99 on Amazon.

We should see more Steam Deck-specific accessories in the coming months

And that does it for some of the best accessories that you can add to your Steam Deck. Of course, there are tons of mice, keyboards, and other peripherals that you could pair with the Steam Deck to enhance your gaming experience. These are just some of our favorites.

The Steam Deck’s design combined with the fact that it has only been out for a few weeks means there aren’t a lot of accessories designed specifically for the device yet. However, as more and more people get their hands on the device, we’ll likely see some new accessories in the future.

We’ll update this article with any additional accessories we see over the next few months. It’s definitely an exciting time for PC gamers, as the Steam Deck gets into the hands of more and more gamers. I’ve got my reservation in and I can’t wait to see what the Steam Deck’s all about when I finally get to order mine.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.