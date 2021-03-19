The iPhone 12 has launched, and with its release comes a few new features to Apple’s flagship smartphone series. The most notable hardware addition on the iPhone 12 is MagSafe. MagSafe was previously known as the charger for MacBook laptops before the company changed over to USB-C. However, this term has taken on a new meaning for the iPhone 12.

MagSafe now refers to a series of magnets installed in the back of iPhones. iPhones have had wireless charging since the iPhone 8, but this new technology will allow wireless charging at up to 15 watts, doubling the wireless charging capacity to keep in line with fast wireless charging on Android devices.

Though wireless charging is the initial focus of this technology, it is not the only function of the feature. The magnets allow for a wide range of accessories to be used with your new iPhone.

Here’s how you can accesorize your new iPhone with MagSafe products

There are many different accessories emerging that can be used with MagSafe. From wireless chargers to phone cases, there are a lot of compatible products available. Here are a few of the best MagSafe accessories you can get today:

Apple MagSafe charger

Image: KnowTechie

The first on the list is the solid, original MagSafe Charger from Apple. This charger is a wired device that hooks up to your iPhone 12’s MagSafe for easy wireless charging. This is the first charger that allowed for 15-watt charging on iPhones.

Apple MagSafe Duo Charger

Image: KnowTechie

Next up is the MagSafe Duo charger from Apple. The Duo charger is another MagSafe charging option from Apple with a little more functionality. In addition to being able to charge your iPhone 12 wirelessly at up to 14 watts, the Duo charger has an extra charging location where you can simultaneously charge your Air Pods.

Satechi 2-in-1 Magnetic wireless charging stand

Image: KnowTechie

The Satechi 2-in-1 magnetic wireless charging stand is another versatile option that utilizes MagSafe technology. This charger features a stand where you can charge your phone vertically in portrait mode. It also features a space just below that conveniently fits the AirPods case so you can charge both devices at once.

Belkin MagSafe 3-in-1 wireless charger

Image: KnowTechie

Rounding out the MagSafe charger options is the Belkin MagSafe 3-in-1 wireless charger. This device is the king of versatility when it comes to charging your various Apple accessories. Not only does this charger have a magnetized charging stand for your iPhone 12, but it is accompanied by another stand for wirelessly charging your Apple Watch. To top that, this charger also has a charging pad on the base that is perfect for your AirPods.

iPhone 12 Silicone Case with MagSafe

Image: KnowTechie

Shifting gears towards MagSafe compatible cases, we have the iPhone 12 silicone case with MagSafe. This is a sleek, silicone phone case from Apple that features its own magnets to work with the magnets in the iPhone 12. This case is available in several colors and for all versions of the iPhone 12.

Spigen Mag Armor

Image: KnowTechie

The next case up on the list is the Spigen Mag Armor. Spigen is a well-known phone case brand, and the Spigen Mag Armor is an affordable option for iPhone 12 that integrates MagSafe technology and still offers good protection for your device. The Spigen Mag Armor is available for all versions of the iPhone 12 and comes with a matte black design.

Otterbox with MagSafe

Image: KnowTechie

The last cases on the list are the entire OtterBox Series. OtterBox has long been known for its top-of-the-line phone cases and its added MagSafe to its list of features. OtterBox has been working with Apple since the iPhone 12, and the company has added the technology to its entire list of phone cases. There are many OtterBox options to choose from, so there’s probably a MagSafe OtterBox out there for almost any iPhone 12 user.

Moft MagSafe Stand and Wallet

Image: KnowTechie

Moving down on the long list of accessory options for iPhone 12, we have the Moft MagSafe Stand and Wallet. This magnetic wallet/phone stand from Moft is super convenient, allowing users to quickly and easily set up their phones on a stand in either portrait or landscape mode. It also has a slot for credit cards, making this a versatile MagSafe accessory for any iPhone 12 user.

Apple Wallet

Image: KnowTechie

Apple has released its own wallet with MagSafe technology for use with the iPhone 12. This wallet has a sleek leather design that snaps right onto the back of your phone. It has three slots for credit cards and comes in a variety of colors that help make this accessory a unique addition to your iPhone 12.

Belkin MagSafe Car Vent Mount Pro

Image: KnowTechie

The next accessory on our list is the Belkin MagSafe Car Vent Mount Pro. This vent mount for iPhone 12 offers a quick magnetic connection that utilizes the technology to quickly and easily snap your phone into place. Whether using GPS or hand-free talking while in the car, the Belkin MagSafe Car Vent Mount Pro makes mounting your phone in place while in the car a breeze.

Moment car vent mount

Image: KnowTechie

The last device on our list is the Moment car vent mount. This vent mount is designed with a low-profile in mind so that your iPhone 12 doesn’t get in the way while you are in the car. The company also uses proprietary technology with its magnets, making this connection more secure than most industry standards.

These are a few of the best MagSafe accessories available today. This technology is still pretty new, so I’m sure there will be all sorts of new products coming soon.

