The best gaming keyboards (2022)

If you are a serious PC gamer, you probably understand that you need great peripherals to go along with your gaming PC. Finding the best gaming keyboard for you is a great start.

Without that vital piece of the puzzle, you’re basically buying a supercar only to put spare tires on it. And who would do that?

If the thought of spending hours researching gaming keyboards sounds terrible, don’t worry. We’ve spent time researching for you and have found the best options out there.

You’ll want something responsive, comfortable, and preferably with RGB to match the rest of your setup, and there are a lot of choices out there.

It can feel overwhelming if you are new to PC gaming or mechanical keyboards. Here’s what you need to know.

What are the best keyboard switches for gaming?

Image: KnowTechie

Before we begin, we’d like to discuss key switch choices. Firstly, you will want a mechanical keyboard, not one using membrane keys. It’s just going to be more enjoyable to use.

Then you’ll want to think about the type of switch you want, whether you prefer a linear response or a more tactile one. There’s also the option to go optomechanical, where the keypresses are registered by light.

The key point is that you can choose a keyboard that will suit your preferences to get the best gaming performance.

Don’t forget to consider which size you want and if you want additional features such as media keys or macros.

But that’s enough talk. Let’s see what the best gaming keyboards of 2022 look like.

Here are the best gaming keyboards for 2022

How we made our picks: How did we choose all the best gaming keyboards to include in this list? It’s easy – we personally tested many on the list. On top of that, we spent hours researching user reviews, Reddit posts, YouTube videos, and more. But mainly, our first-hand experience is ultimately how we drafted our picks.

SteelSeries Apex Pro Mini

Image: KnowTechie

We’ll kick things off with one of our favorites here at KnowTechie. The SteelSeries Apex Pro Mini is a 60 percent form factor keyboard, packing all of the necessary keys into a compact size.

It features the company’s own Omnipoint 2.0 adjustable switches. This lets you set your own actuation point from 0.2mm to 3.8mm on every key individually.

Aside from adjustable actuation, the Apex Pro Mini is equipped with RGB, PBT keycaps, and an aluminum shell. Click the button below for more details.

Read our review here: Review: SteelSeries Apex Pro Mini mechanical keyboard

Corsair K70 RGB TKL Champion Series

Image: KnowTechie

Corsair consistently delivers premium gaming keyboards, and 2022 is no different. The K70 RGB TKL Champion Series features Corsair’s popular dynamic per-key RGB for ultimate customization for your setup.

It comes with classic Cherry MX switches of your choice in another compact design. Built with competitive gaming in mind, the K70 Champion Series is a no-nonsense mechanical keyboard with a few extra bells and whistles.

It’s you can typically get this keyboard for $149.99. But if you keep your eye out, you can sometimes find it on sale for a great deal. Click below to find out more.

Razer BlackWidow V3 Pro

Image: KnowTechie

Razer has always made premium gaming keyboards, and the BlackWidow V3 Pro is our first wireless option on the list. It can connect via Bluetooth, a dedicated dongle, or with a wire in a pinch.

It comes with Razer’s own yellow mechanical switches. These are smooth switches with no tactile feedback and dampeners for a quieter gaming experience.

Or you can go with the Razer greens if you order from the website. That will give you a much more tactile and clicky experience.

The BlackWidow V3 Pro is incredibly durable with support for up to 80 million clicks. And you’ll want to utilize as many of those clicks as possible after forking over $229.99 for the BlackWidow V3 Pro.

Wooting Two HE

Image: KnowTechie

The Wooting Two HE might not technically belong on this list since it’s currently available only through preorder to ship in 2023. But we had to add this beast to our favorites.

The Wooting Two HE uses an analog switch allowing per-key adjustment, similar to the SteelSeries Apex Pro Mini. It uses the company’s own Lekker linear switches that measure the entire keystroke, from top to bottom.

Another nice benefit of the Wooting Two HE is no unnecessary software downloads. You can customize the entire keyboard on board without the need for any extra programs.

It’s available for $194.99 from the company’s website. Click below for more information.

Keychron K2

Image: KnowTechie

Keychron is another brand making a name for itself with its wireless mechanical keyboards. The Keychron K2 is an 84-key layout, shoving tons of input into as small a form factor as possible.

It connects via a wired USB-C cable or its highly-reliable Broadcom Bluetooth 5.1 chipset. You can connect to up to three different devices at once and easily switch between them with the press of a button.

It also comes with a battery with up to 72 hours of typing or seven days of normal use. And for a wireless keyboard, the price is not too much at all, at just $79 on the company’s website.

Logitech G915 Lightspeed

Image: KnowTechie

Last on our list is the full-size G915 Lightspeed from Logitech. This keyboard puts a unique spin on mechanical switches.

The low-profile GL switches offer the performance and feedback of mechanical switches at half the height. The size and shape are also much closer to laptops or other membrane keyboards.

The G915 also offers full-range, 16.8 million color RGB backlighting for ultimate customization. Plus, it’s wireless with up to 30 hours of gaming time on a single charge.

One of the few full-size keyboards on our list, the Logitech G915 Lightspeed is a little on the higher price side at $249.99. But this is another option that you can find on sale pretty often.

Getting the right gaming keyboard is key to a good PC setup

After spending the big bucks on building or buying yourself a nice gaming PC, the last thing you want to do is fork over some more money for peripherals.

But you need a good gaming keyboard to make the experience even better. Making the jump to mechanical switches can be a game-changer, and you’ll want to find a keyboard with the right features.

These are the best gaming keyboards in 2022, but if we come across anything else we feel deserves a place, it’ll get added to the list. Now, all you need to decide is which one is right for you.

