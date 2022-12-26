Das Keyboard’s best-selling keyboards are 15% off, today only

Have some gift cards to burn? This is a deal you won’t want to miss.

Das Keyboard is offering a rare 15% discount on two of their top models – the 4Q and the Prime 13 – for the next 24 hours starting on 12/26.

That means you can snag the Prime 13 for just $109.65 (usually $129) and the 4Q for $169.15 (usually $199).

Why should you care about a measly 15% discount? For starters, Das Keyboard is known for its high-quality keyboards, but they rarely ever discount them.

So this is a rare opportunity to save on some top-of-the-line gear. Let’s start with the Prime 13.

Das Keyboard Prime 13

Get ready to up your productivity game with the Prime 13, the ultimate minimalist mechanical keyboard.

This bad boy features an anodized aluminum top panel, Cherry MX switches with blinding white LEDs and a super long braided cable for all your typing needs.

Plus, it has a handy USB pass-through because who has time to unplug and replug their devices constantly?

This is the keyboard you never knew you needed, but trust us, you won’t be able to live without it. Learn more below.

Das Keyboard 4Q

The Das Keyboard 4Q is the smart RGB Cherry MX version of the Das Keyboard 4 Professional. This keyboard keeps you focused on your tasks without any unwanted interruptions.

Instead of constantly checking multiple devices for updates, the 4Q tracks the most important information directly on its RGB keys, allowing you to customize for whatever.

If an important website goes down, you have a new task to tackle, or an important email comes in, the 4Q will let you know with a stylish color change.

At just $170, take your productivity to the next level with the Das Keyboard 4Q. Click below for more info.

Don’t let this 24-hour window pass you by – head to Das Keyboard’s website now to take advantage of these amazing deals.

Upgrade your setup and take your productivity to the next level with top-quality Das Keyboard gear.

