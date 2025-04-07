Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Vibes Hi-Fidelity Earplugs, which you might remember from Shark Tank, are going on sale for 25% off on Amazon from April 7-13. Instead of the usual $28.95, you can snag a pair for just $21.71.

But these aren’t your standard foam earplugs that make everything sound like you’re underwater.

Vibes uses acoustic filtering technology that actually preserves sound clarity while bringing the volume down to safer levels.

Think of them as volume knobs for your ears – they turn down the intensity without muffling the music.

VIBES High Fidelity Concert Ear Plugs $21.71 These slick $29 high-fidelity earplugs let you enjoy concerts without that morning-after ear trauma, filtering out the skull-crushing decibels while keeping the music crisp and clear. What We Like: Preserves sound quality, kills noise

Nearly invisible while wearing

Three sizes for perfect fit

Won't muffle conversations Check Availability

What sets these apart is their ability to maintain sound quality

While traditional foam plugs basically stuff your ears with orange marshmallows, Vibes lets you hear conversations clearly and enjoy music the way it was meant to sound, just at a safer volume.

They have three different-sized tips to fit any ear, and each pair includes a pocket-sized carrying case (because nobody wants lint-covered earplugs).

The clear version has been their classic look, but now you can also choose from blue, orange, or teal if you want to add a bit of style.

They’re surprisingly discreet, though – most people won’t even notice you’re wearing them.

With over 13,000 reviews on Amazon, these have become a go-to for:

Concert-goers and music festival enthusiasts

Musicians who need to protect their hearing

Frequent flyers (airplane engine noise is no joke)

Motorcycle riders

People working in loud environments

Anyone sensitive to loud sounds

The sale runs from April 7 through April 13 on Amazon, bringing these down to $21.71 – a solid deal for something that could save your hearing and make loud events actually enjoyable.

Just remember: your ears will thank you a lot more for wearing these than for pretending you’re invincible at your next concert.

Scratch that deal itch with daily offers delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now and unsubscribe at any time. Email * Submit

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news