Verizon offer gets you a free iPhone 16 – no trade-in req’d

It’s time to ditch that ancient iPhone you’ve been clinging to like a security blanket and embrace the future. Yes, my friends, the future is here, and it’s called the iPhone 16.

And guess what? Verizon is practically giving it away.

That’s right, folks! For a limited time, you can snag a 128 GB iPhone 16 for the low, low price of…wait for it…FREE! Of course, the only kicker is that a new Unlimited Plus or Unlimited Ultimate plan is required at signup.

But hey, a free iPhone 16 is a free iPhone 16. So, if this sounds like it’s for you, hurry because this offer is good through January 8. So, if you’re in need of a new smartphone, don’t hesitate to pull the trigger on this deal.

Bonus Deal Do you prefer an iPhone 16 Pro instead? Here’s a similar offer: Get a free iPhone 16 Pro with Welcome Unlimited plan. Free iPhone 16 Pro with Unlimited Ultimate Plan I mean, seriously, how are you going to say no to this? When you get an offer like this, you HAVE to take it. Do yourself a favor and at the very least, see what you can get out of this via Verizon's site. Check Availability

Yup, seriously. Verizon will literally give you a FREE iPhone 16 – here’s how

No, your eyes aren’t deceiving you; we haven’t lost our minds. Verizon is just feeling extra generous, like a tech-savvy Santa Claus in July.

How to get a free Verizon iPhone 16

To get it, you can either add a new line or upgrade your existing one to a 5G unlimited plan, and voilà, that shiny new iPhone 16 is yours. Better yet, there’s no catch.

Image: Apple

Get the iPhone 16 free of charge

This incredible deal means you’ll be saving a whopping $899.99 on the iPhone 16, which is so mind-blowing it might just make your head spin.

So why not treat yourself to that gorgeous 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display, the lightning-fast A16 chip, and the oh-so-impressive dual-camera system? You deserve it, after all.

Bonus Verizon Deals

But remember, all good things must come to an end, and this deal is no exception. So don’t dilly-dally. You have until January 8 to jump on this.

Sprint, leap, or teleport to their website and claim your iPhone 16 before it’s too late. And when you’re showing off your new gadget to your friends, don’t forget to tell them you heard it here first.

How to take advantage of the Verizon free iPhone 15 deal

It’s as simple as clicking a link. If you want to take advantage of this Verizon free iPhone 16 deal, click the link below and get the ball rolling. Verizon will take it from there.

Free iPhone 16 Verizon – Don’t miss your chance

