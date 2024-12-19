Deals
Verizon offer gets you a free iPhone 16 – no trade-in req’d
Get a free iPhone 16 with Verizon’s limited-time offer. Upgrade to a new Unlimited Plus or Ultimate plan and enjoy the latest iPhone for free.
It’s time to ditch that ancient iPhone you’ve been clinging to like a security blanket and embrace the future. Yes, my friends, the future is here, and it’s called the iPhone 16.
And guess what? Verizon is practically giving it away.
That’s right, folks! For a limited time, you can snag a 128 GB iPhone 16 for the low, low price of…wait for it…FREE! Of course, the only kicker is that a new Unlimited Plus or Unlimited Ultimate plan is required at signup.
But hey, a free iPhone 16 is a free iPhone 16. So, if this sounds like it’s for you, hurry because this offer is good through January 8. So, if you’re in need of a new smartphone, don’t hesitate to pull the trigger on this deal.
Yup, seriously. Verizon will literally give you a FREE iPhone 16 – here’s how
No, your eyes aren’t deceiving you; we haven’t lost our minds. Verizon is just feeling extra generous, like a tech-savvy Santa Claus in July.
How to get a free Verizon iPhone 16
To get it, you can either add a new line or upgrade your existing one to a 5G unlimited plan, and voilà, that shiny new iPhone 16 is yours. Better yet, there’s no catch.
Get the iPhone 16 free of charge
This incredible deal means you’ll be saving a whopping $899.99 on the iPhone 16, which is so mind-blowing it might just make your head spin.
So why not treat yourself to that gorgeous 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display, the lightning-fast A16 chip, and the oh-so-impressive dual-camera system? You deserve it, after all.
Bonus Verizon Deals
- Online only, iPhone 16 Pro Max $5/mo. New line & Unlimited Ultimate req’d.
- Online only, iPhone 16 Pro on us. No trade-in req’d.
- Online only, iPhone 16 on us. No trade-in req’d.
- Online only, Samsung Galaxy S24 on us. With new line & select plan.
- Samsung Galaxy S24+, Watch 7 & Tab S9FE on us. Terms apply.
- Upgrade & get up to $1,000 off iPhone 16 Pro with phone trade-in & Unlimited Ultimate
- Online only, Limited time: Switch today to get a smartphone on us +$300 giftcard in cart
- Get a $100 Verizon Gift Card and Xbox Gaming bundle w/5G Home Plus Internet
- Holiday Accessory deals at Verizon!
But remember, all good things must come to an end, and this deal is no exception. So don’t dilly-dally. You have until January 8 to jump on this.
Sprint, leap, or teleport to their website and claim your iPhone 16 before it’s too late. And when you’re showing off your new gadget to your friends, don’t forget to tell them you heard it here first.
How to take advantage of the Verizon free iPhone 15 deal
It’s as simple as clicking a link. If you want to take advantage of this Verizon free iPhone 16 deal, click the link below and get the ball rolling. Verizon will take it from there.
Free iPhone 16 Verizon – Don’t miss your chance
Steve D
December 20, 2024 at 8:39 am
Verizon has deals similar to this off and on all the time. The only problem is that they require some kind of service upgrade. I already have two lines, one for me and one for my wife. We have no kids so can’t use any additional lines. For the lines we have, we already have unlimited 5G service. So we can’t upgrade services since we already have the top service. So these great free phone deals may be nice, but they only help those folks who don’t already have Verizon top service, they NEVER help those of us who have been with Verizon for the past 40+ years. quite frusatrating.
Kevin Raposo
December 20, 2024 at 3:37 pm
I hear you, Steve. It’s true that most of these deals are tailored to new users. It’s really sad that Verizon doesn’t extend this sort of offer to its loyal customers, especially those who have been with the company for over 40 years. It’s the least they could do. Have you considered giving them a call to see if they could extend anything your way?