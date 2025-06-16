Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

The price of the season’s hottest VR headset goes back up tomorrow. Listed at $299, a handful of retailers had it down to just $269.99, and while that price is still available, you only have one more day to get it at that price.

The only retailers we could find that still have the deal available are Best Buy, Target, and Walmart. Supplies are extremely limited, so we suggest jumping on any of these before the last-minute crowd decides to roll in and scoop them up.

This particular unit isn’t just your standard Quest. You’re getting the Quest 3S and a whole bunch of extras.

For example, you’re getting the critically-acclaimed Batman: Arkham Shadow bundled in (because who doesn’t want to be the Dark Knight in VR?), plus three months of Quest Plus to dive into a growing library of VR titles.

And oh, if you purchase directly from Meta (it’s on sale there too), they’ll throw you an extra $30 in Quest Cash, just as long as you purchase and activate it with them. So, you’re essentially getting it for $60 off if you go that route.

On top of that, you can also score a $20 discount on a carrying case, so you have plenty of reasons to go the official route at Meta.com.

Meta Quest 3S $269.00 $299 Meta's latest face-computer, the Quest 3S, is basically what would happen if your gaming PC had a baby with a pair of ski goggles – except this time it actually works without making you want to hurl your lunch. What We Like: Stupid fast performance

Battery finally doesn't suck

Crystal clear visuals that slap

Works with literally everything now Check Availability

With its crisp display, redesigned controllers, and expanded field of view, the Quest 3S offers one of the most immersive VR experiences you can get without spending a fortune.

The improved processing power means less motion sickness for those of us who get queasy just thinking about virtual rollercoasters.

What sets this deal apart is the timing—it’s rare to see a discount on a Meta headset this new, let alone one that keeps all the promotional goodies intact.

Whether you’re a VR veteran or just dipping your toes into virtual waters, this price point makes the Quest 3S particularly tempting.

The controllers have been redesigned for better ergonomics, which means you can punch virtual zombies for hours without your hands cramping up.

Plus, the enhanced tracking means those zombies won’t stand a chance against your perfectly aimed headshots.

So if you’re up to it, have at it. Just keep in mind that these prices, from what we’re told, are only good for today. Come tomorrow, the prices go back up.

