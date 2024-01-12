Stock up on 4K Fire TV Sticks – Amazon slashes prices to $35

Alright, folks, grab your popcorn and recliners because the 4K Fire TV Stick HD is on sale, and it’s selling like hotcakes. For just $34.99 (usually $50), you can turn your TV into an entertainment hub.

This little gizmo, no larger than a candy bar, is your ticket to a wild ride. It’s certified for ordinary folks and needs no tech guru to set it up. Easy-peasy. Just plug it into your HDTV, connect to the internet, and voila – you’ve got yourself a smart TV.

All-new Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device $49.99 $34.99 The Fire TV Stick HD is a compact, user-friendly device that transforms your ordinary TV into a smart one. It boasts a quad-core 1.7GHz processor, 8GB storage, and comes with an Alexa Voice Remote. What We Like: User-friendly: The Fire TV Stick HD is designed for easy setup and use, making it ideal for those who aren't tech-savvy.

Powerful Performance: Despite its small size, it packs a powerful punch with a quad-core 1.7GHz processor and 8GB storage.

Integrated Alexa Voice Remote: The included Alexa Voice Remote allows for hands-free control, adding to the convenience.

Limited Time Offer: At $29.99, it's a steal considering the features it offers. This deal won't last forever, so it's a golden opportunity to upgrade your entertainment setup. Check Availability

What’s cool about this stick isn’t just its size. It’s packed with a quad-core 1.7GHz processor and 8GB storage. That’s a lot of punch for something you can lose in your couch cushions.

Better yet, it’s got dual-band WiFi and Bluetooth 5.0 to keep things smooth and lag-free.

Oh, and did we mention it comes with an Alexa Voice Remote? Yup, you can boss your TV around without lifting a finger. Now that’s what I call a deal.

Seriously, for just $35 vs. the usual $50, you’re getting a lot here. So, don’t dawdle. This offer isn’t sticking around forever! Snag one while you can.

