How to split Xfinity Wi-Fi into 2.4GHz & 5GHz bands

Modern Xfinity routers allow you to split the Wi-Fi into two bands: 2.4GHz and 5GHz. Each band offers different capabilities and tradeoffs.

The 2.4GHz band is older and has a better range. It can easily penetrate through walls and other obstacles.

The tradeoff? It faces interference from other devices that might use the same frequency. That includes microwaves, cordless phones, Bluetooth devices, and even your neighbor’s Wi-Fi network.

Having a separate 5GHz band can help reduce or eliminate this type of interference. Plus, high bandwidth devices like consoles and streaming media players benefit from the higher speeds that 5GHz bands offer.

Now that you know the difference between 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands, let’s look at how to split your Xfinity Wi-Fi into two networks. The process is easy and only takes a few minutes to complete.

How to split 2.4GHz and 5GHz networks on an Xfinity router

To create separate channels on your Xfinity router, follow our step-by-step guide below:

Download and open the Xfinity app on Android or iOS Select the Connect icon from the bottom bar Tap Wi-Fi Networks Next, tap on the edit (pencil) icon in the top-right corner Tick the box beside Use different names and passwords for 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz Wi-Fi Here you can update Wi-Fi names, passwords, and security protocols – Tap Apply Changes to confirm Finally, power cycle your Xfinity router by unplugging it for 20-30 seconds and restarting it

That’s it, you have now successfully created separate networks for both the bands on your Xfinity Router.

Remember, not all devices support the 5GHz frequency, so it might not appear in the list of available networks on some devices.

Most devices these days support band steering technology which automatically detects the best band for the device and connects to it.

Split your Xfinity Wi-Fi

By splitting your dual-band Xfinity Wi-Fi router into two networks with separate bands, you can take full advantage of the 5GHz band by using it for streaming, gaming, or other high-bandwidth activities.

On the other hand, the 2.4GHz band can be used for general internet usage, like web browsing and checking email. This will help avoid interference and improve your devices’ speeds and performance.

