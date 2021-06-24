Speedefy K4 vs K8 wireless router: Which one is best for you?

When you sign up for an internet plan, it’s important to understand what kind of router you need. Most internet providers offer a modem/WiFi router combo that you can either rent or buy, but sometimes those can even be lackluster in performance. That’s where standalone WiFi routers come into play.

Today, we’re going to be taking a look at a couple of WiFi router options from Speedefy. The company offers a couple of different routers that are great options for people looking to step up their internet performance.

The Speedefy K4 and Speedefy K8 routers are both great options for just about anyone. The K4 retails for $43.99 and offers solid performance that will be optimal for most internet plans out there. The K8 is a little more expensive, retailing for $74.99, but the K8 performs a good bit better than its little brother. So let’s take a look at the K4 first.

Speedefy K4

The K4 is Speedefy’s cheaper option at $43.99, but it is still a very capable WiFi router. The K4 offers stable network speeds up to 1,200 Mbps across a dual-band network. That includes a 2.4 GHz frequency capable of up to 300 Mbps and a 5 GHz frequency for downloads up to 867 Mbps.

The Speedefy K4 has 4 powerful 6dBi antennas that allow your devices to stay connected over a long range. The router is equipped with 4 LAN connection ports on the back, allowing you to split your network off into several wired connections.

Speedefy also offers in-depth parental control and guest networks on both of these devices. Parental control lets you manage website access and screen time for your children, while the guest network creates an entirely new network for guests to ensure that you maintain privacy on your home network. Overall, the Speedefy K4 is a great router that should fit the need of just about any average internet user out there.

Speedefy K8

For those of you looking to step up the performance of your WiFi router a bit, Speedefey offers the K8. The K8 does everything that the K4 is capable of doing, it just does some things a bit better. The Speedefy K8 also comes with a dual-band network with a 2.4 GHz frequency capable of speeds up to 300 Mbps. Where it differs in speed is the 5 GHz band, capable of speeds up to 1,733 Mbps.

The K8 also features 4 prominent 6dBi antennas and 4 LAN connections to take care of your wired connection needs. However, the K8 also has one dedicated WAN port to act as the input from your modem.

The K8 also has a USB port on the back that can be used for a couple of handy things. You can connect a storage device to create your own personal cloud storage on your network, or you connect things like printers to integrate them into your home network, allowing you to use them wirelessly.

So which Speedefy WiFi router is best for you?

The ultimate decision on which Speedefy router is best for you ultimately comes down to what you are looking for in a router. One extra thing to note is that both of these routers have very easy setup processes, using the Speedefy mobile app to get you set up and manage your network connections.

The K4 is the cheaper of these two WiFi routers and is a great option for most average internet users. However, if you are looking for faster speeds and a little extra functionality, the K8 might be a better option. Either way, both of these Speedefy routers can get the job done.

