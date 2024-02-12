Secure your home and save $110 on a 3-pack of Blink Outdoor 4’s

Craving top-notch security at a wallet-friendly price? We’ve got a steal of a deal for you!

This three-pack of Blink Outdoor 4 (4th Gen) security cameras is up for grabs at an astounding 42% discount—making this high-tech vigilance trio available for only $149.99 instead of the usual $259.99.

Imagine enjoying peace of mind with the latest generation of wire-free smart security that installs in minutes. These are some of the best home security cameras, made even better by the slashed prices.

With 1080p HD live view and infrared night vision, you can spy a raccoon’s midnight raid or chat with a courier, thanks to crisp two-way audio, all through the Blink app. That’s just a hint of what these vigilant eyes can do.

Blink Outdoor 4 (4th Gen) – 3 camera system $259.99 $149.99 The Blink Outdoor 4 provides dependable, wire-free 1080p HD surveillance with infrared night vision, enhanced motion detection, two-way audio, and Alexa compatibility, packaged for long-lasting, hassle-free security. What We Like: Long battery life.

Two-way audio via the Blink app.

Person detection. Check Availability KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

Thanks to a whopping two-year battery life, you’ll spend more time monitoring your haven and less time worrying about maintenance.

You’ll be the first to know about any motion with the enhanced, dual-zone motion detection that won’t let so much as a leaf’s tremble slip by unnoticed.

For those who want that extra layer of intelligence, person detection is within reach with an optional Blink Subscription Plan. But even without the subscription, you can save and share vital clips using local storage options.

Integration with Alexa propels your security into the realm of convenience. Arm your system or check in on your property with just the sound of your voice. The included Sync Module 2 means you’re ready to set up straight out of the box.

Don’t miss out on fortifying your fortress with Blink Outdoor 4 at a price that’s as attractive as its sleek design.

Secure this deal and enjoy a one-time investment in continuous security that keeps giving for the next few years. Your home is your castle; with Blink Outdoor 4, it’s your fortress, too.

Scratch that deal itch with daily offers delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now and unsubscribe at any time. Email * Submit

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news