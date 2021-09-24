The new Kirby and the Forgotten Land shows that the lovable pink ball will outlive us all

For Nintendo fans, that little pink ball of joy known as Kirby is one of the most iconic characters the company has ever created. Now, Kirby is making its way to the Nintendo Switch again in the brand new Kirby and the Forgotten Land.

Announced earlier this week at the Nintendo Direct presentation, Kirby and the Forgotten Land is an all-new take on the popular game franchise. Set in a vast open world, the entire game is played in 3D, as opposed to the previous 2D take on the games.

The game is set in a sort of post-apocalyptic world that has been long abandoned by its previous inhabitants. Using a variety of tools and skills, the player takes Kirby on a journey to explore the abandoned landscapes of a long-forgotten world.

As always, you’ll face a lot of challenges and enemies on your journey across the Forgotten Land. Various snakes, porcupines, and other dangers must be dispatched using Kirby’s vast array of weaponry and skills. We also got a sneak peek of a massive gorilla boss that is sure to give you some problems.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land is set to release sometime in Spring of 2022 for the Nintendo Switch. For Kirby fans, this looks like an exciting new take on a classic Nintendo character that will bring a whole new gameplay style to the table.

