How to update your iPhone

Apple releases updates for the iPhone throughout the year, with a major update every fall. The major update is timed with the release of that year’s iPhone range. This begs the question: How do you update your iPhone and what do those updates do?

The smaller updates bring any feature updates that missed the major update, or patch vulnerabilities and other bugs. While major ones can completely change your iOS from an older version to the latest version.

You can manually update iOS on your iPhone or let the iPhone do it automatically. The best way to keep your iPhone secure from attack is to keep it updated, so we’ll show you how.

If you are ready to update your iPhone, then follow the steps below. This works for any update, whether it is a minor update or a major one. Open the Settings app on your iPhone Then, tap on General Tap on Software Update Tap on Download and Install The last step is to tap on Install, and wait for the iPhone to finish updating and reboot itself.

While you’re still on this page, tap on Automatic Updates and make sure that both toggles next to Download iOS Updates and Install iOS Updates are green. That’ll make it so you never have to manually update your iPhone ever again.

Now you’ve got your iPhone updated to the latest version of iOS, patching out those nasty vulnerabilities that could have let attackers get into your device, and bringing all the latest features.

