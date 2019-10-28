Apple says you should really update your iPhone 5

It’s 2019 and if for some reason you’re still rocking an iPhone 5 and haven’t updated to the current version of iOS, Apple says your phone will lose a bunch of important features if you don’t update your phone.

The company is warning folks that if they don’t update to iOS 10.3.4 before 12 AM UTC on November 3rd, services like email, web browsing, the App Store and iCloud will no longer work.

iPhone 5 will require an iOS update to maintain accurate GPS location and to continue to use functions that rely on correct date and time including App Store, iCloud, email, and web browsing. This is due to the GPS time rollover issue that began affecting GPS-enabled products from other manufacturers on April 6, 2019. Affected Apple devices are not impacted until just before 12:00 a.m. UTC on November 3, 2019.

Over the past week, Apple started pushing out full-screen alerts to iPhone 5 users letting them know that they need to update their phone to avoid the risk of losing key web services. They also set up a help page instructing folks on how to update their device’s software along with some other helpful links.

To check your phone’s current version, open the Settings app on your iPhone. Tap General, then tap About. Look for the number next to Software Version. The updated software version number should be 10.3.4. To update your phone, head on over to Settings > Software Update.

So yea, it’s safe to say, if you’ve been holding out on updating your iPhone 5, now is a good time as ever to update it. It’s either that or risk out on missing out some key features.

